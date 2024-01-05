Russia under attack — Multiple drones spotted in Krasnodar, Belgorod and temporarily occupied Crimea

Consequences of the explosion in Belgorod, January 4, 2024

Air alerts were heard over the Russian oblasts of Krasnodar and Belgorod, as well as temporarily occupied Crimea, on Jan. 4 as Russia’s aggressive war on Ukraine increasingly hits closer to home in Russia.

Russia claimed nearly 50 drones were used in the separate attacks, with explosions heard in occupied Crimea and Belgorod, and reports of injuries in Belgorod.

Read also: Ukrainian attacks reportedly target Russian military base, space center in occupied Crimea

Russian air defense apparently intercepted 36 Ukrainian drones over occupied Crimea and one more over Russia’s Krasnodar Oblast, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed in a Telegram post on Jan. 5.

It was a busy day in occupied Crimea as air raid alarms were heard on three separate occasions on Jan. 4.

The occupied peninsula was attacked with missiles, and explosions were heard in various cities on Jan. 4, NV reported. The Ukrainian Armed Forces later confirmed a strike on a military unit near Yevpatoria.

The sounds of air raid alarms and explosions were also heard in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast on Jan. 4.

Read also: Russia claims it downed 32 Ukrainian drones across four oblasts

Two people were injured during an air attack, Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed on Telegram.

“According to preliminary data there are two injured: one man has shrapnel wounds to the forearm, and another has shrapnel wounds to the shin,” Gladkov alleged.

He claimed damages in the residential sector in the city.

Windows were shattered in several apartments and more than 30 vehicles were damaged because of a shell explosion near an apartment building. One house suffered roof damage and a car was damaged.

Russian air defense shot down 10 air targets approaching Belgorod, Gladkov claimed.

Explosions also occurred in Belgorod on Dec. 30, with Gladkov accusing the Ukrainian Armed Forces of the shelling.

Ukrainian Security and Defense Forces struck military targets in Belgorod, Ukrainian media reported.

The damage to Belgorod city center, however, was caused by “unprofessional actions of the Russian air defense” and “planned provocations.”

Russia reported 24 fatalities at the time.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine