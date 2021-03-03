Russia and United States upgrade Arctic satellites amid dash for the high north

Maria Georgieva
·2 min read
A Soyuz 2.1b rocket carrying the Arktika-M No 1 satellite launches from Baikonur Cosmodrome on Feb 28 - Roscomos&#92;&#92;TASS via Getty Images)
A Soyuz 2.1b rocket carrying the Arktika-M No 1 satellite launches from Baikonur Cosmodrome on Feb 28 - Roscomos\\TASS via Getty Images)

The United States and Russia are upgrading space-based monitoring systems over the Arctic as strategic competition in the High North enters its most serious phase since the end of the Cold War.

Russia's Arktika-M satellite entered orbit on a Soyuz rocket launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Sunday.

It is the first of two new satellites intended to give Russia an overview of weather conditions in the region and retransmit distress signals from ships, aircraft or people in remote areas as part of a rescue programme. The second satellite will be launched in 2023.

The launch came after the United States and Canada announced they would beef-up their Cold-war era early warning system in response to increasing Russian and Chinese activity in the region

US President Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau, the Canadian Prime minister, said they would increase spending on the Northern American Aerospace Defence Command after bilateral talks on February 23.

Norad, a network of satellites, Radar stations and airbases in Alaska and Northern Canada, was first developed in the 1950s to give allies early warning of a Soviet attack over the North Pole, but has been superseded in recent years by hypersonic missiles developed by Russia and China.

The Arctic has warmed more than twice as fast as the global average during the past three decades, sparking a rush for resources and control of sea routes as the ice melts.

Russia is seeking to exploit newly accessible mineral resources and develop activity along the Northern Sea Route across its northern flank. It has also reopened several military bases in the region and invested in specialist Arctic warfare units over the past decade.

The United States, several Nordic countries and China have also shown interest in protecting their influence in the region.

China last year announced its own plans to launch a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR)-based satellite to monitor sea ice conditions and shipping routes.

Russia will take over the two-year rotating chairmanship of the Arctic Council, which also includes Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and the United States, this year.

Anton Kobyakov, president Vladimir Putin’s advisor on Arctic affairs, has said priorities of the presidency will include the status of indigenous peoples, preserving ecosystems and biodiversity, developing tourism, and attracting investment.

Recommended Stories

  • Hyten wants a greater ‘focus’ with cruise missile defense

    To defend the homeland against cruise missiles, the strategy should be to focus on the location of enemy platforms, Gen. John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said.

  • Israeli-owned cargo ship back at sea after suspected attack

    An Israeli-owned cargo ship that suffered a mysterious explosion last week has left Dubai’s port and was transiting the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday, satellite tracking data showed. The giant MV Helios Ray, a Bahamian-flagged roll-on, roll-off vehicle cargo ship, was sailing along the Omani coast toward the Arabian Sea, according to satellite-tracking data from website MarineTraffic.com, days after docking in Dubai for repairs.

  • Austria and Denmark break away from Brussels' vaccines strategy

    Austria and Denmark have become the latest EU countries to break away from Brussels' vaccines strategy, raising fears that the bloc's unity in the face of the coronavirus pandemic was crumbling. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Monday night said that Austria would work with Israel and Denmark on second generation coronavirus vaccines and “no longer rely on the EU in the future”. It is widely seen as a rebuke to the European Commission-led joint procurement scheme for vaccines, which has lagged far behind the UK, Israel and US, and involved negotiating for supplies as a bloc. Mr Kurz told Bild, Germany’s biggest selling newspaper, that the European Medicines Agency had been “too slow” in approving the jabs. "We must therefore prepare for further mutations and should no longer be dependent only on the EU for the production of second-generation vaccines," he said. Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that she had already bid for supplies of Israel’s leftover vaccines in another sign of the disintegrating confidence in Brussels to deliver the jabs. 7.54 doses per 100 people have been administered in the EU, compared to 31.58 in the UK and 89.99 in Israel. Austria has given 7.4 doses per 100 people and Denmark 11 doses. Mr Kurz is due to travel with Ms Frederiksen to see Israel's rapid vaccine roll-out up close in a visit that will cause blushes in Brussels. An EU diplomat said the joint procurement strategy was “born out of fear” that smaller countries would miss out. “That said if all the smaller chickens are leaving the nest it begs the question why we initiated joint procurement at all,” the diplomat said. "You can't have enough vaccines that are effective against the different virus strands," a second EU diplomat from a major member state said in Brussels. "So we should wish them luck - I guess." The European Commission's preference is for member states to stick to the joint approach because side deals sap the bloc’s negotiating power. EU rules allow national governments to approve and buy vaccines which are not part of the joint scheme, such as the Russian Sputnik and Chinese vaccines. Other EU leaders have already moved to secure national supplies of the vaccines rather than wait for the EU scheme, which involved countries negotiating as a bloc to drive down prices. Last night, Poland’s President talked to China’s leader Xi Jinping about a possible purchase of Chinese vaccines. Slovakia took the first delivery of two million doses of the Sputnik vaccine, which has not been approved by the European Medicines Agency, on Monday. Andrej Babis, the Czech prime minister, said he would not wait for the EU regulator before buying Sputnik. Hungary has already approved and bought Sputnik without waiting for the EU regulator and is also the first member state to approve the Chinese vaccine. On Sunday, Viktor Orbán, the prime minister, posted a photo of himself being vaccinated by the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine. Budapest has bought 2m doses of Sputnik and 5m jabs of Sinopharm. The authoritarian leader attacked the EU scheme in late February. “We’ve sought to do something together that we could have managed more successfully on an individual basis – take a look at the examples of Britain or Serbia,” he said. Regional leaders in France said they would try and negotiate directly with pharmaceutical companies in January but have so far had no success. Germany ordered 30 million extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine outside of the scheme in September. Berlin also has a separate order of 20m doses with CureVac. “We have all agreed that there will be no parallel negotiations or parallel contracts,” Ursula von der Leyen told reporters after news of the German side deals broke. A commission spokesman said that the joint vaccine programme had not crumbled and warned that emergency authorisations of jabs at national level could be risky. "It's not that the strategy unravelled," the spokesman said,"For our vaccines, we go through the European Medicines Agency because we want to ensure efficacy and safety. What member states do in addition to that, it's their responsibility." The under-fire European Commission president has repeatedly defended the decision to negotiate as a bloc, despite a row following supply shortfalls from AstraZeneca. She said the strategy ensured smaller member states had access to the jabs in the European Parliament in February. She claimed it would have been “the end of our community”, if larger, richer countries had snapped up all the vaccines instead of securing them jointly as a Union. Brussels has secured and authorised supplies of the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines but the distribution of the jabs at national level have been slow.

  • Israeli attorney general slams Netanyahu's vaccine diplomacy

    Israel’s attorney general has warned Benjamin Netanyahu that he cannot single-handedly share the country's surplus vaccines with far-flung allies in Africa, Europe and Latin America, and that such an important decision cannot be made by the prime minister alone. In an official letter, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit argues that Netanyahu should have consulted the Cabinet for such a plan. The justice ministry released the letter, addressed to the national security adviser, Meir Ben Shabbat, on Monday.

  • Over 60% of Russians don't want Sputnik V vaccine, see coronavirus as biological weapon: Reuters poll

    Nearly two thirds of Russians are not willing to receive Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, and about the same number believe the new coronavirus was created artificially as a biological weapon, an independent pollster said on Monday. The Levada Center said a poll it conducted last month showed that 62% of people did not want to get Russia's domestically produced vaccine, and that the highest level of reluctance was identified among 18 to 24-year-olds. The poll, which sampled 1,601 people in 50 regions, also found that 64% of people thought the new coronavirus was created as a biological weapon.

  • Biden's Cabinet half-empty after slow start in confirmations

    President Joe Biden’s Cabinet is taking shape at the slowest pace of any in modern history, with just over a dozen nominees for top posts confirmed more than a month into his tenure. Among Biden’s 23 nominees with Cabinet rank, just 13 have been confirmed by the Senate, or a little over half. On Tuesday, Biden's Cabinet was thrown into further uncertainty when his nominee to lead the White House budget office, Neera Tanden, withdrew from consideration after her nomination faced opposition from key senators on both sides of the aisle.

  • Rodney King: 30 years after brutal beating, activists say LAPD 'still corrupt and violent'

    Advocates who lived through the riots are now fighting to defund the police and dismantle unions that thwart accountability A woman walks by the 1992 mural Freedom Won’t Wait by Noni Olabisi in Los Angeles, created after the beating of Rodney King. Photograph: Étienne Laurent/EPA Thirty years after the savage assault on Rodney King, the Los Angeles police department is facing a reckoning over its failure to curb brutality, racial profiling and officer misconduct since the historic uprising. For some in LA, Wednesday’s anniversary of the 1991 attack is a painful reminder of the ways the racist and deadly law enforcement practices of the 1990s remain alive today. LAPD in recent years has faced scrutiny from a new wave of activists who have organized against police killings of civilians, discriminatory arrests and traffic stops, harassment and surveillance of Black and Latino residents, and militarized responses to protests. Arguing previous reforms have done little to curb the department’s brazenness, they are calling for sweeping change: take away power, and funding, from LAPD. Rodney King in Los Angeles, 2012. Photograph: Matt Sayles/AP “LAPD is still corrupt and violent and brutal,” said Melina Abdullah, co-founder of Black Lives Matter LA. “Since Rodney King, LAPD has just gotten slicker. Very little has changed, other than they’ve gotten better at PR.” The calls to defund LAPD gained traction during last year’s uprisings after the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor – and activists are launching a new campaign to build on that momentum. “We can reimagine public safety by divesting from police and freeing up those dollars to invest in the things that actually bring about safe communities,” said Abdullah. ‘The whole world watched’ On 3 March 1991, just after midnight, 25-year-old Rodney King was pulled over, and four white LAPD officers brutally kicked and beat him on the pavement. The officers struck King 56 times with their batons as he lay face down. Videotape of the incident shot from a nearby apartment. Photograph: George Holliday “It was like being raped, stripped of everything, being beaten near to death there on the concrete,” King recalled in an interview with the Guardian in 2012, a month before his death. “I just knew how it felt to be a slave.” There were no smartphones at the time, but a witness filmed the beating from his balcony and gave the footage to a local news station. It was one of the first videos to capture this form of abuse that was so common. Soon, television stations around the US were airing video of the assault, recalled Jody David Armour, a University of Southern California law professor and expert on police brutality. The footage itself did not prompt mass protests. But in April 1992, a nearly all-white jury acquitted the policemen, and anger over racism and police violence in South LA boiled over in uprisings that left more than 60 people dead and destroyed or damaged more than a thousand buildings. “People waited for the criminal justice system to make good on its promise to give equal justice. The riots exploded only when that promise of justice seemed so flagrantly flouted by the jury,” said Armour. Flames roar from a Thrifty Drug store in the Crenshaw area of Los Angeles on 29 April 1992. Photograph: Mike Nelson/AFP/Getty Images “The buildings were burning so bad that you could feel the heat from both sides of the street coming into the car as we were driving,” recalled Quintus Moore, a 62-year-old South LA resident who lived through the riots. Moore was 33 when the riots erupted three miles from his home. The acquittal was as horrifying as the video, he said: “The whole world saw it.” He wasn’t surprised that people rose up: “That is the only way they hear us sometimes.” Armour said the riots had been followed by some financial investments in South LA, but no meaningful LAPD reforms. Instead, in the late 90s, LAPD was caught in a vast corruption, abuse and drug dealing scandal, in which police framed civilians and falsified reports, leading to more than 100 wrongful convictions. That case, known as the Rampart scandal, led to federal oversight, and a number of reform efforts were adopted in the following years, including implicit bias training, de-escalation efforts, community outreach work, audits, improved data collection, training on community policing, and increased diversity of the force. Smoke rises from a shopping center burned by rioters in Los Angeles on 30 April 1992. Photograph: Paul Sakuma/AP But two decades later, it is unclear whether the reforms have gone far enough – or are even working as intended. Recent data has repeatedly shown that LAPD officers stop and search Black and Latino residents at significantly higher rates than white residents. In the last two years, officers have been accused of falsely labeling civilians as gang members in databases, citing fabricated information. Last year, the LA Times found that the police department appeared to have repeatedly violated its own rules when it used force against protesters, in some cases causing significant injury. And in the last month, LAPD has been twice forced to apologize – first after officers allegedly circulated an offensive meme mocking George Floyd, then after the chief admitted he gave hugely inaccurate data to the LA Times that falsely suggested a major decline in controversial traffic stops. “There have been reforms on paper, but if you ask community members if anything has changed, they say nothing has, really,” said Andrés Dae Keun Kwon, a lawyer with the ACLU of Southern California. “It’s the same old disproportionate stops, targeting, harassment, brutalizing and killing.” “We were hopeful that this kind of confirmation of our experiences would mean that there would be justice and meaningful change,” Abdullah, of BLM, said of the King footage. Instead, “we saw police double down on violence and brutality … telling the world, ‘Don’t believe your lying eyes.’ It reminded us that the truth wasn’t really important to a system that put targets on the backs of Black people.” Demonstrators protest against the verdict in the Rodney King beating case in front of LAPD headquarters, on 29 April 1992. Photograph: Nick Ut/AP Businesses burn on Pico Boulevard near Hayworth Avenue on 30 April 1992. Photograph: Lindsay Brice/Getty Images ‘The culture hasn’t changed’ Marina Vergara, who grew up in South LA in the 1980s, said she still feared police harassment when she returned to the neighborhood today: “The only thing that has changed is who is wearing the badge. The culture hasn’t changed.” While LAPD had become more racially diverse, she said, she felt “they still don’t have a regard for human life”. Last year, an LAPD officer fatally shot her brother, Daniel Hernandez, after he had been involved in a vehicle collision and was holding a box cutter. The police commission later ruled that the officer had violated its policies when she fired two final shots while Hernandez was on the ground. Melina Abdullah speaks during a Black Lives Matter-Los Angeles news conference last month. Photograph: Keith Birmingham/AP The officer, Toni McBride, is a social media influencer who has regularly posted videos of herself firing high-powered weapons at a gun range and has sold merchandise with messages such as “hold the line”. McBride’s father is one of the directors of the Los Angeles Police Protective League, one of the unions that aggressively fights reforms, donates to and lobbies elected officials, and defends officers who kill civilians. Vergara rallied in support of a new BLM campaign last week, pushing to have law enforcement unions removed from the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, an umbrella group, with the goal of eventually dissolving the unions. “We have to end the influence they have over politicians,” she said. “Police officers feel like they are untouchable.” The group plans to protest every Wednesday outside the league’s offices. “Police associations have been the primary force that has really enabled this explosion of brutal and violent policing,” said Abdullah. In addition to dismantling unions, a coalition of local groups is also continuing to push for substantial cuts to the LAPD budget and for the funds to be reinvested in services and programs that support public health and safety. The mayor agreed to some reductions last year, and activists are fighting now to hold him accountable for his promises. “So many activists are calling for defunding the police because the changes that have occurred in cosmetics have not made real changes in how many Angelenos and marginalized communities are experiencing policing,” said Armour. The law professor used to advocate for implicit bias training, but has come to realize that the work has been ineffective: “If you want to minimize harm to marginalized communities … you have to minimize the contact between police and members of those communities.” Advocates are hopeful that there might be some change under the newly elected LA district attorney, George Gascón, who was backed by progressive groups and pledged to hold police accountable and reopen cases of killings by law enforcement. Lora King, Rodney King’s daughter, addresses supporters at at a Black Lives Matter protest in the Venice Beach area of Los Angeles last year. Photograph: Damian Dovarganes/AP LAPD and the union did not respond to an inquiry. The police union president, Craig Lally, called BLM’s campaign “laughable” in a statement, saying it was “one of the most undemocratic, authoritarian ploys there are” and adding: “They have zero ability to disband our union ... [We] will continue to fight for the rights of working-class Americans.” In one of his first moves on police accountability, Gascón is hiring a special prosecutor to oversee police misconduct investigations. And the DA recently announced his selection for the role: Lawrence S Middleton, the former US prosecutor who won convictions against the policemen who beat Rodney King in a federal civil rights trial. Quintus Moore, the South LA resident who lived through the riots, became more involved in advocacy in 2018, after LAPD police fatally shot his son, Grechario Mack, who was having a mental health crisis inside a South LA mall. The police commission ruled that the shooting violated policy, but the officers have not faced charges. “The thing that’s changed since then is there are body cameras and cellphones, and everything is videotaped,” said Moore. “But police are fighting for even less accountability, to make it even harder for officers to be fired or disciplined. And cops know they can get away with murder.”

  • Russian Sputnik V vaccine splits Slovakia ruling coalition

    Slovakia was thrown into a political crisis Tuesday over a secret deal to acquire Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine orchestrated by the country’s prime minister despite disagreement among his coalition partners. Prime Minister Igor Matovic defended the move, saying it was made in the public interest amid a surge of infections in one of the hardest hit European Union countries. Slovakia is only the second European Union country to use the vaccine, which hasn’t been approved by the European Medicines Agency, after Hungary.

  • Houston-area man accused of recording sex acts with child relatives

    Court documents revealed the 40-year-old man's alleged victims were 6 and 12 years old.

  • MDA says Alaska-based missile defense radar will be operational in 2021

    The Air Force's powerful radar being built in Alaska that will be able to detect and track ballistic and hypersonic is on track to reach initial operational capability by the end of 2021, according to the Missile Defense Agency.

  • Exclusive: Venezuelan intelligence monitored Citgo executives in U.S. - court testimony

    Venezuelan intelligence services monitored six U.S.-based executives of state-owned refiner Citgo Petroleum for a year on U.S. soil to determine their involvement in a deal the government deemed fraudulent, leading to their 2017 arrest in Caracas on corruption charges, according to court testimony. The executives, known as the Citgo Six, were sentenced by a Venezuelan court in November to between eight and 13 years in prison for corruption in a procedure the U.S. State Department labeled a "kangaroo court". Five of the men are naturalized U.S. citizens.

  • China overtakes US to host most dollar billionaires as 2020 stock market rally defied Covid-19 and minted wealth at a record pace

    One in every two newly minted dollar-denominated billionaires last year were in China, the first country to exit from a nationwide pandemic lockdown and the only major economy to have expanded last year, according to a list by Hurun Report. China surpassed the United States last year to become the first country with more than 1,000 dollar-denominated tycoons, with 1,058 billionaires last year compared with 696 in the US, according to the latest Hurun Global Rich List 2021. Of the 610 newly minted tycoons globally, 318 were in China, compared with 95 in the US based on January 15 valuations, Hurun said. "The world has never seen this much wealth created in just one year, much more than expected for a year so badly disrupted by Covid-19," said Rupert Hoogewerf, chief research and chairman of Hurun Report. "A stock markets boom, driven partly by quantitative easing, and flurry of new listings have minted eight new dollar billionaires a week for the past year." Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China. The richest individuals on the planet became collectively richer in 2020 while the world was mired in unprecedented economic slumps caused by the worst public health crisis in decades, with the collective wealth of the 0.01 per cent swelling by 32 per cent to US$14.7 trillion. Their ranks also grew to encompass 3,228 known billionaires across 2,402 companies in 68 countries, according to the report. Elon Musk is the world's wealthiest centibillionaire. Photo: Reuters alt=Elon Musk is the world's wealthiest centibillionaire. Photo: Reuters China had six of the world's top 10 cities with the highest concentration of billionaires, with Beijing at the top of the ranking for the sixth consecutive year as home to 145 of the ultra rich. Shanghai was in second place with 113 billionaires, edging out New York with 112. Hong Kong was in fifth place with 82 billionaires, behind Shenzhen's 105. Elon Musk was the world's wealthiest centibillionaire, as the 622 per cent surge in Tesla's stock price in 2020 bolstered his fortunes to an estimated US$197 billion, more than Amazon.com's founder Jeff Bezos at US$189 billion. Colin Huang Zheng, founder and CEO of the online group discounter Pinduoduo. Photo: CNS via Reuters alt=Colin Huang Zheng, founder and CEO of the online group discounter Pinduoduo. Photo: CNS via Reuters Zhong Shanshan, founder and chairman of the water bottler Nongfu Spring, was one of the newest members of the multibillionaires' club, with US$85 billion in estimated wealth in seventh place. His bottled water company's initial public offering (IPO) was one of the Hong Kong's hottest stock sales, locking up a record HK$677 billion (US$87 billion) in capital, about a third of the city's cash in circulation, in subscriptions by enthusiastic retail investors. Zhong, based in the Zhejiang provincial capital of Hangzhou, was Asia's new richest person, booting Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries off his spot with US$83 billion, Hurun said. "Asia has, for the first time in perhaps hundreds of years, more billionaires than the rest of the world combined," said Hoogewerf. "Wealth creation is moving to Asia." Ma Huateng, also known as Pony, was the world's 14th-wealthiest billionaire, with his rank rising by eight spots as the net worth of the founder and chief executive of Tencent Holdings rose 70 per cent to US$74 billion. The family of Jack Ma, whose Alibaba Group Holding owns this newspaper, fell four notches to 25th spot with their wealth growing 22 per cent to US$55 billion. (Left to right): Henderson Land Development's Martin Lee Ka-shing, Co-Chairmen; Lee Shau-kee, Former Chairman; and Peter Lee Ka-kit, Co-Chairmen. Photo: Sam Tsang alt=(Left to right): Henderson Land Development's Martin Lee Ka-shing, Co-Chairmen; Lee Shau-kee, Former Chairman; and Peter Lee Ka-kit, Co-Chairmen. Photo: Sam Tsang Wealth creation was helped by the boom in global equity markets, led by Nasdaq's 44 per cent increase and a 35 per cent gain in the Shenzhen stock market. India and Japan rose by over 20 per cent, the report said. The US dollar depreciated 7 per cent against the yuan and weakened by 9 per cent against the euro, it added. Only three Hong Kong billionaires made it to the top 50 in China, as Old Money fortunes by the tycoons Lee Shau-kee of Henderson Land Development, Li Ka-shing of the Cheung Kong Group and Henry Chen of New World Development were dwarfed by their mainland counterparts. Electric vehicles (EVs), e-commerce, blockchain and biotechnology were the fastest growing industries in the past year, the report revealed. The list saw billionaires whose wealth were amassed from EVs more than tripling their fortunes, with the fastest wealth creator being Li Bin of EV maker NIO, up 10-fold to US$10 billion. E-commerce platform Pinduoduo's founder Colin Huang Zheng was propelled into the top 20, with his estimated wealth surging 286 per cent to US$69 billion, Hurun said. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • China and Russia vaccinate the world — for now

    While the U.S. and Europe focus on vaccinating their own populations, China and Russia are sending millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses to countries around the world.Why it matters: China's double success in controlling its domestic outbreak and producing several viable vaccines has allowed it to focus on providing doses abroad — an effort that could help to save lives across several continents.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe vaccines from China and Russia are the first to reach low-income countries that likely won't have broad access to vaccines until 2023, according to some projections. By the numbers: China has provided vaccines to 20 countries, including across South America and Africa, and has plans to send doses to at least 40 more, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement sent to the Wall Street Journal.Poland is the latest European country to consider Chinese-made vaccines.Chinese companies and government officials have worked with local partners to create cold-chain infrastructure in Ethiopia to help transport and distribute vaccines.More than two dozen countries have authorized the use of Russia's Sputnik vaccine. Ten countries in Latin and South America have already received or will soon receive shipments, as have Slovakia, Hungary, and several other nations.Details: China's vaccines weren't as effective in clinical trials as some of those made in the U.S. and Europe, but they don't require ultra-cold storage, making them easier to transport and distribute.Last week, China approved two more vaccines, bringing the total number of Chinese-made vaccines to four. One of the newly approved vaccines only requires a single shot.Between the lines: With reported daily COVID cases often in the single digits, China's leaders face less pressure to quickly vaccinate Chinese citizens. Only about 40 million doses had been administered domestically as of Feb. 9, falling short of the 100 million doses Chinese authorities had promised by that time.On March 1, top Chinese disease expert Zhong Nanshan said authorities are now aiming to vaccinate 40% of the population by June.Meanwhile, the U.S. and Europe are focusing on vaccinating their own citizens first.The Biden administration has promised $4 billion in funding for COVAX, half of it available immediately — but has also said the U.S. will vaccinate Americans before sending doses abroad.The European Union implemented limited vaccine export controls in late January, drawing criticism from the World Health Organization for "vaccine nationalism."What to watch: The early dominance of China and Russia in the global vaccine roll-out is likely to be relatively short-lived.As more U.S. and European-made vaccines are approved for manufacture, extra doses of western vaccines may soon greatly expand the global supply. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • FIFA favours billionaire candidate for African football presidency

    FIFA have asked three candidates to back South Africa's Patrice Motsepe in the up-coming Confederation of African Football (CAF) presidential election, a source close to one of the candidates told AFP.

  • F-35Bs with special instruments are testing whether the advanced jet can operate on the Italian navy flagship

    The F-35B pilots and test team will collect data to certify that Italian aircraft carrier Cavour can operate Italy's own F-35s from the carrier.

  • A Japanese entrepreneur is selecting 8 people for the first civilian trip to the moon and you could join the crew

    Pre-registration for the trip is open through March 14, and an initial screening process will begin March 21, according to the mission website.

  • More Black Americans became first time investors in 2020 than any other year: survey

    More Black Americans became first time investors in 2020 than any other year, and it’s mostly being driven by the under 40 crowd, says the latest Ariel Investments-Charles Schwab Black Investor Survey.

  • International demand for Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine soars

    ABC News’ Patrick Reevell reports on Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, billions of doses of which have been ordered by more than 50 countries.

  • Bosnia receives jabs from Serbia amid COVAX dispute

    SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnia on Tuesday received 10,000 vaccines from neighboring Serbia amid a dispute with the international COVAX mechanism over a delay in planned shipments. Members of the multi-ethnic Bosnia presidency on Tuesday discussed the delivery problems with World Health Organization director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Bosnia will sign what it described as “additional” documentation requested by vaccine producers, a statement issued after the video conference said.

  • Deadly Calif. crash on route for illegal border crossings

    Barely a mile from where an SUV packed with 25 people struck a tractor-trailer — killing 13 inside — a cemetery with unmarked bricks is a burial ground for migrants who died crossing the border from Mexico to remote California desert. Authorities are investigating whether human smuggling was involved in Tuesday's early-morning collision that killed the 22-year-old male driver of the SUV and 12 passengers. Seats of the 1997 Ford Expedition were removed except for the driver and right front passenger's, said Omar Watson, chief of the California Highway Patrol's border division.