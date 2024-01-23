Russia unleashes missiles on Ukrainian cities, killing several

Destruction in Solomyansky district caused by the Russian missile attack, Kyiv, capital of Ukraine. -/https://photonew.ukrinform.com/ Ukrinform/dpa

Several people have been killed in Ukraine after Russia fired missiles across the country, with explosions reported from the capital Kiev to the eastern city of Kharkiv.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said at at least five were killed and more than 40 injured.

Authorities said at least three people died and dozens of others were wounded in Kharkiv, which lies only a few dozen kilometres from the Russian border.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said a multi-storey residential building was hit in Ukraine's second-largest city. Water and electricity failed in one district of the city.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said some 20 people were injured in the city.

An earlier announcement by the military administration in Kiev about a woman who had been killed in the city was later corrected. She had in fact been admitted to an intensive care unit after being resuscitated, Klitschko said.

Klitschko said there was damage to residential buildings and that several cars were set on fire by falling debris from missile interceptions.

One dead and one injured person were reported from Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said Russian military launched a total of 41 missiles of various types in the early morning attacks. Just under half were intercepted.

In Kiev, which is relatively well equipped with air defence systems thanks to Western support, all the missiles were shot down on approach.