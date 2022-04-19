Russia Unleashes Its ‘Next Phase’ of Ukraine War With a Threat of ‘3-Ton’ Bombs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Allison Quinn
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO
ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

As Russia officially declares the start of its “next phase” of war against Ukraine, one of Putin’s troops has told family back home the new offensive will include “3-ton” bombs dropped on Ukrainian forces who are fighting to the end to save besieged Mariupol.

“We’re waiting here for ‘surprises’ from Russia… three-ton [ones] from the sky.… They said they will flatten the earth... The lieutenant colonel came and said: ‘You will feel it yourselves, and hear it. Imagine the shockwave,” the man, identified by Ukrainian intelligence as a Russian soldier, said in audio of what Ukraine’s Security Service said was an intercepted call made to his wife back home.

Asked what this would mean for civilians still trapped in the city, he said, “Everyone left. Everyone who wanted to has left. Only patriots and the very smart have remained.”

The recording comes as Ukrainian forces appeared to be in the midst of the final battle to save Mariupol on Tuesday, with intense fighting underway at the Azovstal steel plant, where Ukraine has said at least 1,000 civilians were also taking refuge in underground shelters.

Russia’s Defense Ministry released a statement calling on all Ukrainian servicemen inside the plant to “lay down their arms” and surrender if they want to stay alive, though there was no immediate word on that actually happening. The Ukrainian marines based at the plant had previously issued a video appeal vowing to fight “to the very end.”

While the fiercest fighting was reported in Mariupol, attacks intensified throughout the entire east of the country Tuesday with thousands of civilians trapped. The Ukrainian presidential administration offered a stark warning that “safe places” no longer exist.

“There shouldn’t be any illusions, missile strikes against our cities will keep happening until the very last day of war and safe places no longer exist,” Oleksiy Arestovych, a top aide to the Ukrainian president, warned during a telemarathon, adding that missile strikes will likely continue “for another month.”

His comments came after Ukrainian authorities on Monday issued desperate pleas for residents in the east of the country to immediately evacuate as the “battle for the Donbas” began.

“There is no time left to think [about evacuating]. Decisions must be made quickly,” Serhiy Haidai, the head of the Luhansk regional administration, warned on Telegram, lamenting that thousands of civilians in one town had not yet evacuated, making them “hostages to the Russians.”

All evacuation corridors were closed Tuesday, for the third day in a row, due to intensifying attacks, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in an interview with India Today, said what happens next will prove to be an “important moment” in Moscow’s “special operation” against Ukrainians.

Horrific New Details of Carnage in Ukraine Town Emerge

Claiming with a straight face that the aggression is necessary to protect “ethnic Russians” in Ukraine, he appeared not to rule out the possibility of nuclear weapons—promising that the Kremlin would stick to “ordinary” weapons “at this stage.”

“The operation is continuing, the next phase of this special operation is starting right now. And, it seems to me, it will be an important moment of this special operation,” he told India Today.

He went on to blame the West for the war, and reiterated the Kremlin’s claim that “our army has only been targeting military infrastructure and not civilians.”

Asked about evidence of Russian war crimes in Bucha, the Kyiv suburb where at least 400 civilians were found executed after Russian forces were forced to retreat, he suggested such claims were “false” and said “the West is not paying attention to our facts.”

The Kremlin has repeatedly claimed the civilian executions were “staged” by Ukraine and its Western allies, but on Tuesday announced that it would not initiate an international investigation to get to the bottom of the massacre.

A day before Lavrov’s remarks, Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded honors to the Russian military brigade accused of being behind the civilian slaughter in Bucha, lauding the 64th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade’s “skillful and resolute actions” along with their supposed “selflessness and high professionalism.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Recommended Stories

  • Former MSNBC analyst joins Ukrainian resistance fighting Russian forces

    A former MSNBC foreign affairs analyst has joined Ukrainian forces fighting back Russian President Vladimir Putin’s troops. Malcolm Nance, a longtime analyst for the network on national security, intelligence and military matters, joined Ukrainian fighters earlier this month, motivated, he said, by the atrocities committed by the Russian military against civilians over the last several…

  • DR Congo conflict: Hiding on top of a hill to escape the rebels

    Some 50,000 people have found a place of sanctuary from the myriad armed groups in eastern DR Congo.

  • Goldberg: Ukraine, Russia and the moral clarity of 'good guys' vs. 'bad guys'

    It's hard to find a sane analyst who argues that Putin invaded Ukraine solely in the name of Russia's rational self-interest rather than his own notions of glory and historical retribution.

  • Why 'Battle For The Donbas' Is A Significant New Phase Of Russia-Ukraine War

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russians have begun their offensive to take control of eastern Ukraine, and it could be a seismic battle.

  • Zelenskiy: Russia has begun 'Battle of Donbas'

    STORY: The Ukrainian army has been bracing for a new Russian assault on the country's two eastern provinces known as the Donbas since Moscow withdrew its forces from near Kyiv and Ukraine's north late last month. Ukraine media outlets reported a series of explosions and shelling in the region, but Reuters was not immediately able to verify the reports.Zelenskiy also said in the video that he has formally submitted a questionnaire on European Union membership, calling it an "historic event" for his country.

  • War in Ukraine: Russia ratchets up battle for control of eastern Ukraine

    Russia ratcheted up its battle for control of Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland, intensifying assaults on cities and towns along a front hundreds of miles long in what officials on both sides described as a new phase of the war.

  • Russia increases attacks on Mariupol steel plant

    The Ukrainian forces have refused to surrender.

  • Durban flood survivors: South Africans homeless, hurt and heartbroken

    "We're traumatised, we can't even eat," one South African woman says after her house was destroyed.

  • Russia escalates attacks in eastern Ukraine

    James Longman reports as Russian troops ramp up their offensive in the Donbas region.

  • WH: “No plans” for Biden to visit Ukraine

    At the White House briefing on Monday, press secretary Jen Psaki said there are “no plans” for President Biden to visit Ukraine. Psaki added that, for security reasons, the White House would not comment even if there were plans for a trip. The remarks came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told CNN that he wants Biden to visit the country, adding, “I think he will.”

  • Russia ratchets up battle for control of eastern Ukraine

    Russia ratcheted up its battle for control of Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland on Tuesday, intensifying assaults on cities and towns along a front hundreds of miles long in what officials on both sides described as a new phase of the war. After a Russian push to overrun the capital failed, the Kremlin declared that its main goal was the capture of the eastern Donbas region, where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces for eight years. If successful, that offensive would give President Vladimir Putin a vital piece of Ukraine and a badly needed victory in the now 7-week-old war that he could present to the Russian people amid mounting casualties and economic hardship caused by the West’s sanctions.

  • Ukraine, Russia battle over Mariupol

    Russian missile strikes continue to bombard the city of Mariupol. Ukrainian forces say they won't give up the city despite Russian calls for surrender.

  • Russia unleashes offensive on Ukraine, ushering in new phase of war

    British anti-ship missiles, tanks from Eastern European countries and armored vehicles from Australia are being rushed to the fight.

  • UK PM Johnson to speak with U.S. and other world leaders about Ukraine

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak to U.S. President Joe Biden and other world leaders later on Tuesday to discuss toughening sanctions against Russia and further support for Ukraine, Johnson's spokesman said. Leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Romania, Japan, NATO and the European Commission are also due to join the call. Earlier, a senior national security official gave Johnson and his ministers an update on Britain's assessment of the situation in Ukraine, the spokesman said.

  • Teen accused of shooting his girlfriend 22 times is back in custody

    Frank Deleon Jr. posted his $250,000 bond back in January. Records say Deleon failed to comply with his bond conditions when he missed curfew and is now back in custody.

  • Russian state TV touts British men captured while fighting for Ukraine

    Two captured British men, who say they were serving in the Ukrainian army, have been featured on Russian state television after being captured.

  • Local basketball standout, USC commit seriously injured in shooting at North Las Vegas party

    Local basketball standout, USC commit seriously injured in shooting at North Las Vegas party

  • Daywatch: Airlines drop mask rules after judge’s ruling | What you need to know for Local School Council elections | O’Hare ‘people mover’ resumes service

    Good morning, Chicago. A federal judge voided the national mask mandate for those aboard planes and public transit, freeing airlines, airports and mass transit systems to make their own decisions about mask requirements, resulting in a mix of responses. In the Chicago region, most riders on trains and buses will still need to don them — for now. CTA and Metra officials said Monday their mask ...

  • Blasts near Kabul schools kill at least 6 civilians, hurt 17

    Explosions targeting educational institutions killed at least six people, including students, and injured 17 Tuesday in a mostly Shiite neighborhood of Afghanistan's capital city, police said. The blasts, which occurred in rapid succession, were being investigated and more casualties were feared, according to Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran and the city's Emergency Hospital.

  • Ukrainian official says Mariupol ‘still hasn’t fallen’ after deadline for surrender

    Ukrainian Prime MInister Denys Shmyhal on Sunday said Mariupol had not yet fallen to Russian forces after Ukraine refused to surrender the city by Russia’s stated deadline. “City still has not fallen. There is still our military forces, our soldiers. So they will fight to the end. As for now, they still are in Mariupol,”…