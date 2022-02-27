Russia unleashes new wave of attacks on Ukraine's capital
The United Nations said it confirmed hundreds of civilian casualties. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
The International Judo Federation announced Sunday that it has suspended Russian President Vladimir Putin as its honorary president as Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its fourth day.Why it matters: Putin is a judo blackbelt and a keen fan of the sport, having authored a book about the sport and starred in an instructional video, per the Washington Post.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOther international sports organizations
Ukraine’s tangled political history with Russia has its counterpart in the religious landscape, with Ukraine’s majority Orthodox Christian population divided between an independent-minded group based in Kyiv and another loyal to its patriarch in Moscow.
The Ukrainian government asked Tesla CEO Elon Musk for help with its internet amid its war with Russia. Musk answered. Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s vice prime minister and minister of digital transformation, asked the Tesla (ticker: TSLA) CEO for Starlink stations from SpaceX on Saturday.
People fleeing war in Ukraine poured into central Europe on Sunday, with queues at border crossings stretching back for kilometres on the fourth day of a Russian invasion that has pushed nearly 400,000 people to seek safety abroad. With men of conscription age prevented from leaving Ukraine, it is mostly women and children arriving at the border in eastern Poland, Slovakia and Hungary and in northern and northeastern Romania. Some 368,000 people have fled abroad from the fighting in Ukraine, the U.N. refugee agency said on Sunday, citing data provided by national authorities.
Wheelhouse Chief Investment Officer Ann Berry joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss recent market moves amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Russia's military has invaded Kyiv and continues to advance across the sovereign nation. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.
The Fed's fight with inflation comes with a "very difficult tradeoff," as it risks undoing the labor market's strong recovery, the team said.
Infopulse, one of Ukraine's biggest IT companies, had been planning to relocate hundreds of its staff to Poland for weeks, preparing for what was seen only as a worst-case scenario. Some 70 employees with families managed to settle in Poland before Russia attacked Ukraine on Thursday. Initially, Infopulse planned to move as many as 500-700 people, up to 35% of its staff.
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Friday to mediate in the conflict with Russia, the Ukrainian envoy to Israel said, adding that it was latest in a string of so-far fruitless requests from Kyiv. "We have been talking to the Israelis for at least the last year about a possible intermediary role for Israel," Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk told Reuters. "Our leadership believes that Israel is the only democratic state that has excellent relations with both countries."
"Wars create inflation, cripple commerce, and make bitcoin compelling," MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor said.
The U.S. has powerful cyberweapons, and it's deployed them against Russia in the past.
Ambassador Mikko Hautala said Finland sees no immediate threat after Russia suggested it would attack the Nordic nation if it were to join NATO.
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, former U.S. Presidents such as George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter have spoken up about their concerns and condemned the events that have transpired. According to The Hill, former president Barack Obama has joined voices of the international community stating Russia’s attack is a “violation of international law” and the “basic principles of human decency” in a statement he released.
Devastation shows "example of the most vulnerable population so often caught amid the crossfire," Trey Yingst says