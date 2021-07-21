Russia unveils new 'Checkmate' stealth fighter jet at air show

Brie Stimson
·3 min read

Russian President Vladimir Putin inspected the country’s newly unveiled "Checkmate" warplane on Tuesday.

The prototype of the Sukhoi fifth-generation stealth fighter was revealed at the MAKS-2021 International Aviation and Space Salon, Reuters reported. The show opened Tuesday in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow.

Fifth-generation refers to the jet’s stealth characteristics, a capability to cruise at supersonic speed as well as artificial intelligence to assist the pilots, among other advanced features.

"What we saw in Zhukovsky today demonstrates that the Russian aviation has a big potential for development and our aircraft making industries continue to create new competitive aircraft designs," Putin said in a speech at the show.

The jet was designed to reduce service costs. "Our aim is to make the cost per flight hour as low as possible, to make it economical not only to buy but also to operate," Yury Slyusar, Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation head, said, according to Reuters.

RUSSIA WARNS US OVER HYPERSONIC MISSILES IN EUROPE, COULD LEAD TO ‘INADVERTENT CONFLICT

It is expected to be airworthy by 2023 and the country plans to produce 300 of the fighters over 15 years starting in 2026, according to Reuters.

Oleg Panteleyev, head of the Russian Aviaport analytical agency, said the fighter jet could be a rival to the U.S. F-35 stealth fighter.

"We must join other nations that sell such aircraft," Industries and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said after mentioning other similar foreign jets.

The jet’s price tag will be between $25 million to $30 million, Rostec, the state-owned aerospace conglomerate, said, adding it expected buyers from the Middle East, Asia and Latin America, according to Reuters.

Rostec said the Russian air force is also expected to place an order for the new fighter.

The designers said the new design could be converted to an unpiloted version and a two-seat model.

The prospective warplane, marketed under the project name Checkmate, has one engine and is designed to be smaller and cheaper than Russia’s latest Su-57 two-engine stealth fighter, also built by Sukhoi. It can fly at a speed of 1.8-2 times the speed of sound, has a range of 3,000 kilometers (1,864 miles) and a payload of 7,400 kilograms (16,300 pounds), the jet's makers said.

The sales of warplanes have accounted for the bulk of Russian weapons exports, but the two-engine Su-30 and Su-35 fighters have faced growing competition in global markets.

Rostec ran an aggressive advertising campaign in the days before the air show, publishing a picture of the new fighter hidden under a black tarpaulin with "Wanna see me naked?" written under it. It also posted a video featuring adulatory customers from India, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Vietnam and other countries, reflecting export hopes.

The Kremlin has made modernization of the country’s arsenals a key priority amid tensions with the West that followed Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.

The unveiling comes a day after Russia warned Washington not to deploy hypersonic missiles in Europe.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We would like to remind @PentagonPressSec that potential deployment of any [American flag] hypersonic [missile] in Europe would be extremely destabilizing," the ministry of defense tweeted. "Their short flight time would leave [Russian flag] little to no decision time and raise the likelihood of inadvertent conflict."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK set to irk EU with bid to change post-Brexit trade rules

    Tense post-Brexit relations between Britain and the European Union face further strain on Wednesday, when the U.K. calls for major changes to trade rules agreed on by both sides. Brexit minister David Frost will set out proposals for smoothing out trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, the only part of the U.K. that has a land border with the 27-nation bloc. The divorce deal agreed before Britain’s departure means customs and border checks must be conducted on some goods moving between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K.

  • Firefighters battle wildfire from roof of moving train

    Firefighters assigned to the Union Pacific Fire Train in California douse tracks from the roof of a moving train as they protect the rails and the surrounding area from the fast-moving Dixie Fire.

  • Massive wildfires in US West bring haze to East Coast

    Wildfires in the American West, including one burning in Oregon that's currently the largest in the U.S., are creating hazy skies as far away as New York as the massive infernos spew smoke and ash into the air in columns up to six miles high. Skies over New York City were hazy Tuesday as strong winds blew smoke east from California, Oregon, Montana and other states. Oregon's Bootleg Fire grew to 606 square miles (1,569 square kilometers) — half the size of Rhode Island.

  • Sudan's Darfur conflict's latest surge in violence displaces thousands

    "I have cried so much, my eyes can barely see," one mother tells the BBC after seeing her brother die.

  • German Cabinet approves some $472 million in first flood aid

    Germany's Cabinet on Wednesday approved a roughly 400 million-euro ($472 million) package of immediate aid for victims of last week's floods and vowed to get started quickly on rebuilding the devastated areas. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said that the package, financed half by the federal government and half by Germany's state governments, to help people deal with the immediate aftermath of the flooding will be expanded if more money is needed. Visiting the badly damaged town of Bad Muenstereifel on Tuesday, Chancellor Angela Merkel said that “we will do everything … so that the money comes quickly to people who often have nothing left but the clothes on their backs.”

  • Turkey's Erdogan says Taliban should end "occupation" in Afghanistan

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the Taliban should "end the occupation of their brothers' soil", and played down a warning from the militant group of consequences if Turkish troops remain in Afghanistan to run Kabul airport. The Taliban ruled Afghanistan with an iron fist from 1996 to 2001 and have fought for 20 years to topple the Western-backed government in Kabul and reimpose Islamic rule.

  • Climate change: US pushes China to make faster carbon cuts

    US climate envoy John Kerry says help from China is needed to avoid a dangerous rise in heat.

  • Israeli PM slams Ben & Jerry’s ice cream ban, vows to 'act aggressively'

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told the head of Unilever on Tuesday that Israel will “act aggressively” against Ben & Jerry’s over the subsidiary's decision to stop selling its ice cream in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and contested east Jerusalem.

  • Bezos, Blue Origin developed one of the most advanced rocket engines of our time: Space Journalist

    Rod Pyle, Space Journalist, Author, and Editor-in-Chief of Ad Astra Magazine, joins&nbsp;Yahoo Finance to discuss Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin historic spaceflight and outlook on the modern space race.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Ethics watchdog says Biden still using Trump-era practice of attaching his name to government benefits

    An ethics watchdog group is concerned the Biden administration continues to notify recipients of new federal financial benefits with personalized letters bearing President Joe Biden's signature.

  • Israel forms damage control team after NSO Pegasus spyware reports

    The Israeli government is forming a special team to manage the fallout from reports that software developed by Israeli firm NSO was used by governments around the world to spy on journalists, human rights activists and possibly world leaders, two Israeli officials tell me.Why it matters: So far, this is primarily a media crisis for Israel. But senior Israeli officials are concerned it could morph into a diplomatic crisis. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Steelers C Kendrick Green signs his rookie contract

    The Steelers finally have their entire 2021 NFL draft class signed.

  • Leader of Tanzania's main opposition party arrested

    The head of Tanzania's main opposition party was arrested Wednesday ahead of a planned forum to demand constitutional reform, a move denounced as a throwback to the oppressive rule of the country's late leader.

  • Russia unveiled its new 'Checkmate' fighter jet as Putin heaped praise on the country's aviation industry

    Vladimir Putin personally inspected the new aircraft as it was unveiled Tuesday. Here's what the new fighter looks like.

  • Tell-All Authors Confronted Donald Trump On His Lies And He Replied With 1 Word

    The former president was uncharacteristically honest with his response to Washington Post journalists Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker.

  • Donald Trump’s Inner Circle Is Afraid to Ask These Questions About Melania Trump

    There have always been a lot of questions about Donald Trump’s marriage to Melania Trump because we often witnessed moments that looked less-than-happy during their time in the White House. Now author Michael Wolff is questioning whether the former First Lady is even living with her husband. Wolff had a bird’s eye view of the […]

  • Rand Paul says Fauci will be subject of criminal referral letter to Justice Department

    Sen. Rand Paul said he plans to send a letter to the Justice Department regarding a criminal referral focused on Dr. Anthony Fauci.

  • This Trump Associate’s Ex-Wife Has Reportedly Implicated the Former President Directly

    It looks like one woman may be responsible for having the most damning evidence against the Trump Organization in the ongoing Manhattan District Attorney Office’s investigation into the company and how employees’ compensation was handled. Jennifer Weisselberg, the ex-wife of Trump employee Barry Weisselberg, apparently testified and handed over documents that helped prosecutors follow the money […]

  • Navy SEAL, Shark Tank winner, takes on vulnerable Arizona House Democrat

    A protege of American Sniper, Chris Kyle, and Shark Tank contestant backed by billionaire Mark Cuban on Tuesday said he plans to challenge vulnerable three-term Arizona Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran.

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s Longtime Girlfriend Reportedly Seems ‘Cautious’ With the Former President

    Donald Trump isn’t the easiest to get along with, and that’s something Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former Fox News personality and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, seems to understand quite well. A new book, I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker that’s releasing on Tuesday, gives some insight […]