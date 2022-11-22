Turkey hits new Syria offensive; Russia urges restraint

·4 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — Turkey’s president again hinted at a possible new ground offensive in Syria against Kurdish militants on Tuesday, even as Russia urged restraint and called on Ankara to avoid an escalation.

Russian presidential envoy in Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev said Tuesday that Turkey should “show a certain restraint” in order to prevent an escalation in Syria, where tensions heightened over the weekend after Turkish airstrikes killed and wounded a number of Syrian soldiers.

Lavrentyev expressed hope that “it will be possible to convince our Turkish partners to refrain from excessive use of force on Syrian territory.”

Turkey carried out airstrikes on suspected Kurdish militant targets in northern Syria and Iraq over the weekend, in retaliation for a deadly Nov. 13 bombing in Istanbul that Ankara blames on the militant groups. The groups have denied involvement in the bombing.

The airstrikes also hit several Syrian army positions in three provinces along the border with Turkey, and killed and wounded a number of Syrian soldiers, Syrian officials said.

"We will, of course, call on our Turkish colleagues to show a certain restraint in order to prevent an escalation of tension, and an escalation of tension not only in the north, but also in the entire territory of Syria,” Lavrentyev was quoted as saying by the Russian state news agencies in the Kazakh capital, Astana, ahead of talks on Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Turkey's actions would not be limited to aerial strikes, suggesting a possible new incursion - a position he reiterated on Tuesday.

“We have been on top of the terrorists for the past few days with our planes, artillery and drones,” Erdogan said: “Know that as soon as possible, we will root out all of them together with our tanks and soldiers.”

Erdogan continued: “From now on, there is only one measure for us. There is only one border. (And that is) the safety of our own country, our own citizens. It is our most legitimate right to go where this security is ensured.”

Turkey has launched three major incursions into northern Syria since 2016 and already controls some Syrian territory in the north.

Following Turkey's airstrikes, on Monday suspected Kurdish militants in Syria fired rockets across the border into Turkey, killing at least two people and wounding 10 others, according to Turkish officials.

While Kurdish-led forces in Syria have not commented nor claimed responsibility for the attacks, the Syrian Democratic Forces in Monday vowed to respond to Turkish airstrikes “effectively and efficiently at the right time and place.”

The Turkish warplanes attacked bases of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and the Syrian People’s Protection Units, or YPG on Saturday night and on Sunday. Turkish officials claimed that 89 targets were destroyed and many militants were killed.

A Syria war monitoring group said said 35 people were killed in airstrikes over the weekend including 18 Kurdish fighters, 16 Syrian government soldiers and a local journalist.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that Moscow views Turkey's security concerns “with understanding and respect" but also urges Ankara to “refrain from steps that could lead to a serious destabilization of the situation in general.”

“It can come back as a boomerang,” Peskov said.

Also Tuesday, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser reiterated during a joint news conference with her Turkish counterpart that Berlin stands with Turkey in the fight against terrorism, but said Turkey’s response to attacks must be “proportionate” and mindful of civilian populations.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu however, defended Turkey’s actions.

“They want to establish a terror state around us, we cannot allow that. It is our duty to protect our borders and our nation,” he said.

“NATO rose up because a couple of bombs fell on Poland,” Soylu said, complaining about what many Turks consider western insensitivities toward attacks perpetrated against Turkey by Kurdish militants. He was referring to a missile strike in Polish farmland earlier this month that killed two people.

Turkey’s defense minister meanwhile, renewed a call for the United States and other nations not to back the Syrian Kurdish militia group, YPG, which Turkey regards as an extension of the PKK.

“We express at every level that ‘PKK equals YPG’ to all our interlocutors, especially the United States, and constantly demand that all support to terrorists be cut,” Hulusi Akar told a parliamentary committee.

Ankara and Washington both consider the PKK a terror group, but disagree on the status of the YPG. Under the banner of the Syrian Democratic Forces, the YPG has been allied with the U.S. in the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria.

Recommended Stories

  • Turkey hits Kurdish militants with airstrikes days after Istanbul bombing

    Turkey carried out airstrikes targeting Kurdish militants in northern Syria and Iraq on Sunday, days after a bombing attack killed six people in Istanbul.

  • Russian envoy urges restraint by Turkey in Syria - media

    "We will call on our Turkish colleagues to show certain restraint in order to prevent an escalation of tension, not only in the northern and northeastern regions of Syria, but throughout the entire territory," the envoy, Alexander Lavrentyev, said according to Russia's RIA state news agency . Turkish warplanes carried out strikes in Syria and Iraq on Sunday, destroying 89 targets linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the YPG, which Ankara says is a wing of the PKK.

  • Ukraine grid operator: damage from Russian attacks 'colossal'

    Ukraine's national power grid operator said on Tuesday the damage dealt to Ukrainian power generating facilities by Russian missile attacks was "colossal" but dismissed the need to evacuate civilians. Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, chief executive officer of Ukrenergo, told a briefing that Ukrainians could face long power outages but that the grid operator wanted to help provide the conditions for people to remain in the country through winter. Ukraine had enough fuel reserves after building them up before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, he said, and was working hard to repair damaged infrastructure but was hoping to secure some spare parts abroad.

  • Italian premier presents economic measures on energy, family

    Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni presented the government’s first economic policy initiatives Tuesday, announcing 21 billion euros in budget tweaks that would be used to help industry and families cope with soaring energy prices, as well as measures to incentivize couples to have more children and businesses to hire more women. The budget modifications show a clear political shift, doing away with a basic income and a decade-old pension reform that Meloni and her right-wing allies have long attacked while coming up with new measures to promote Italy’s perennially low birth rate. Meloni said the “courageous" and clearly political choices focused on two main priorities: helping Italian industry grow despite the energy crisis sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and socio-economic initiatives for low-income families.

  • Turkey tells U.S. to stop backing Syrian Kurdish militia as clashes escalate

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey called on the United States to halt support for a Syrian Kurdish militia on Tuesday after an escalation in retaliatory strikes along the border which prompted Washington to warn against military action that would destabilise Syria. The comments came as Turkish artillery kept up bombardment of Kurdish bases and other targets near Tal Rifaat and Kobani, two Syrian military sources told Reuters. Moscow, which is allied with Damascus, also called on Turkey to show restraint in its use of "excessive" military force in Syria and keep tension from escalating, Russian news agencies cited a Russian envoy to Syria as saying.

  • Mobilized in Luhansk Oblast dressed in uniforms of killed or wounded

    Russian conscripts in Luhansk Oblast are being equipped with uniforms taken off dead and wounded soldiers, the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration reported on Telegram on Nov. 22.

  • Kenya bans export of lucrative baobab trees

    Farmers in the coastal county of Kilifi reportedly sold eight trees to a company based in Georgia.

  • 'The Crown' puts both Diana, Camilla in sympathetic light

    Debicki, best known for her work in the limited series “The Night Manager” and films including “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Tenet," said she prepared for the role more than any previous job she's had. In 2020, the BBC appointed a retired senior judge to lead an investigation into what happened.

  • Robert Saleh only needed four words to describe Jets offense vs Patriots defense

    Robert Saleh only needed four words to describe his offense's performance against the Patriots defense.

  • Kim's sister warns US of 'a more fatal security crisis'

    The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned the United States on Tuesday that it would face “a more fatal security crisis" as Washington pushes for U.N. condemnation of the North’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile test. Kim Yo Jong’s warning came hours after U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council that the U.S. will circulate a proposed presidential statement condemning North Korea’s banned missile launches and other destabilizing activities.

  • Iran reacts to IAEA's slap on the wrist with uranium enrichment boost

    Tehran, responding to a censure by the U.N. nuclear watchdog for non-cooperation, says it's now enriching uranium to 60 percent at its underground Fordo plant.

  • Erasmus making Springboks 'so easy to dislike' - Smith

    Rassie Erasmus's conduct has made South Africa "so easy to dislike", according to Springboks great John Smit.

  • Rain-hit draw hands India T20 series win in New Zealand

    India sealed a Twenty-20 series win over hosts New Zealand after Tuesday's rain-hit third match finished in a draw in Napier.

  • Memphis man with active warrants wanted after running from Tunica traffic stop in handcuffs

    The Tunica County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man with active warrants who ran away from a traffic stop in handcuffs.

  • Turkish Stock Market’s 80% Rally Fuels World’s Top Gains in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsIn a year when most of the world’s stock markets are flagging, Turkey’s is an outlier.The country’s stock market has soared to a record high in 2022

  • Russian prankster impersonating Macron spoke to Poland's Duda after blast

    The Polish president spoke to a hoax caller pretending to be France's Emmanuel Macron on the night that a missile hit a village near the Ukrainian border, his office said on Tuesday, an admission likely to raise questions about its operations. In a 7-1/2 minute recording of the call posted on the internet by Russian comedians Vovan and Lexus, Polish President Andrzej Duda can be heard speaking in English to the caller, who attempts to put on a French accent. The call, the second time in recent years that the pranksters from Russia have succeeded in getting through to Duda, came on an evening when the world feared that the conflict in Ukraine could spill beyond its borders.

  • FIFA’s defiance of social justice expression overshadows World Cup play I The Rush

    Monday Night Football took place in Mexico where the San Francisco 49ers easily handled the Arizona Cardinals. Over in Group B of the World Cup, the US Men’s National Team could only draw with Wales and England routed Iran 6-2. Amid the World Cup games on Monday, Iranian fans protested for women’s rights in the stands while FIFA threatened yellow cards for any player planning to wear inclusive ‘One Love’ armbands.

  • Ukraine-Russia war latest: Ukraine launches 'silent' amphibious assault on strategic Black Sea peninsula - live updates

    The Kherson counteroffensive entered a new chapter as Ukraine's forces launched a "silent" assault on the strategic Kinburn Spit. Kyiv forces have engaged amphibious guerrilla tactics against a weak point in Russia's defensive positions on the Dnipro River in south Ukraine.

  • SEC football Week 13 predictions: Our experts pick the winner of every game

    SEC football Week 13 predictions: Our experts pick the winner of every game, including the Iron Bowl, the Egg Bowl and Florida-FSU.

  • Russian-backed militant who took part in seizure of SSU building in Luhansk detained in Kyiv Oblast

    The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained another leader of the Russian-backed self-proclaimed "Luhansk People's Republic" (LPR), who in 2014 took part in hostilities against Ukrainian troops in the east of the country; a Ukrainian court ordered the man's arrest.