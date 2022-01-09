Russia, US hold working dinner to open Geneva talks

FILE - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and head of delegation Sergey Ryabkov attends a Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) conference in Beijing of the UN Security Council's five permanent members (P5) China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, China, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Ryabkov outlined Moscow's demands for security guarantees excluding NATO's membership for Ukraine and other Russian neighbors and the deployments of weapons there. (Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KONSTANTIN MANENKOV and JAMEY KEATEN
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GENEVA (AP) — Top Russian and U.S. officials held a working dinner in Geneva on Sunday as part of the kickoff to a string of meetings in three European cities this week, with bilateral ties at a low ebb over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and other Russian officials arrived in the evening for a meeting at the residence of the U.S. ambassador to the Conference on Disarmament, diplomatic officials said. The luxury apartment overlooks Lake Geneva. Ryabkov was meeting with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and her team.

Earlier Sunday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on state television that a first round of “narrow-format” talks on security would get underway during the day, according to Tass news agency.

The less formal Sunday talks come ahead of a broader discussion between the two diplomats and their teams at the U.S. mission in Geneva starting Monday, a first step toward rekindling dialogue as ties have worsened because Russia has deployed an estimated 100,000 troops along its border with Ukraine. Concerns have risen about a broader Russian military incursion in the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's government has laid out a list of demands, such as seeking guarantees that the NATO military alliance won't seek to expand any further eastward to countries like Ukraine or Georgia, which are former Soviet republics.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told ABC's "This Week” on Sunday he didn't expect any breakthroughs in talks in the bilateral talks in Geneva or during conversations in Brussels, at a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council, and at the Organization for Cooperation and Security in Europe in Vienna later this week.

The United States and other Western allies have pledged “severe costs” to Russia if it moves against Ukraine.

“The question really now is whether President Putin will take the path of diplomacy and dialogue or seeks confrontation," Blinken said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Man suspected of homicide is shot and killed by Pierce deputy, Sheriff’s Department says

    The overnight shooting took place in the east Pierce County town of Buckley.

  • U.S. and Russia unwilling to budge as talks begin in Geneva

    U.S. and Russia unwilling to budge as talks begin in Geneva

  • Letters to the editor for Saturday, Jan. 8: Vote for the American way

    Letter writers opine about air travel, a new Constitutional Convention, and returning the "American way."

  • Prospects dim as US, Russia prepare to meet over Ukraine

    With the fate of Ukraine and potentially broader post-Cold War European stability at stake, the United States and Russia are holding critical strategic talks that could shape the future of not only their relationship but the relationship between the U.S. and its NATO allies.

  • Grass may no longer be greener for Harry and Meghan as California hit with hosepipe ban

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's gardens could be under threat after a hosepipe ban was imposed in Montecito, where their £11 million mansion boasts nearly eight acres of rolling lawns.

  • Russia strikes tough, pessimistic line on chances for talks with U.S

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Sunday it would not make any concessions under U.S. pressure at talks this week on the Ukraine crisis and its demands for Western security guarantees, and that there was a risk they might end quickly. Talks are due in Geneva, Brussels and Vienna but the state-owned RIA news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying it was entirely possible that diplomacy could end abruptly after a single meeting. "Naturally, we will not make any concessions under pressure and in the course of threats that are constantly being formed by the Western participants of the upcoming talks."

  • Hate crimes trial in Arbery killing will put racism up front

    Sentenced to life in prison for murder, the three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery will soon stand trial on federal hate crimes charges in which jurors will have to decide whether the slaying of the running Black man was motivated by racism. The sentences imposed by a judge Friday in Glynn County Superior Court concluded the state of Georgia’s criminal case in the slaying of 25-year-old Arbery, in which a jury returned guilty verdicts the day before Thanksgiving. An indictment last year charged father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan with violating Arbery’s civil rights when they pursued the running man in pickup trucks and cut off his escape from their neighborhood.

  • Chinese-led Shanghai Cooperation Organisation 'ready to act in Kazakhstan if needed'

    The Chinese-led Shanghai Cooperation Organisation has vowed to intervene in the Kazakhstan unrest if needed, but also backed the Kazakh government's actions - a sign of approval for Russia's intervention. The pledge from the group came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that Kazakhstan would find it difficult to reduce Russian influence after inviting in troops to quell unrest. Following days of violence, Kazakhstan's domestic intelligence agency said its former head Karim Mosimov ha

  • Battle lines appear to tighten over Russia's potential invasion into Ukraine

    NATO and other European leaders are pleading for diplomacy ahead of face-to-face talks between the U.S. and Russia in Geneva next week.

  • Opinion: What authoritarianism would look like in America

    Ankeny man: How you experience your life would depend on whether you identified — and were identified — as a Trump Republican.

  • NATO rejects Russia's demand to halt future expansion

    NATO on Friday rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin's demand that the military alliance halt admission of new members in a bid to prevent Ukraine from joining, AP reports.Why it matters: With Russian troops amassed at the Ukrainian border, fear of another invasion has risen steadily in recent months. Friday's comments are a response to Putin's conditions for de-escalating the potentially devastating conflict.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Though t

  • Overnight Defense & National Security — White House hits back at report on US forces

    It's Friday, welcome to Overnight Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. The White House is firmly denying a report that the Biden administration is prepared to propose scaled-back troop deployments and military exercises in Eastern Europe as the U.S. and Russia are poised to meet about Moscow's security demands....

  • Raskin: Grisham told Jan. 6 panel about 'a number of names that I had not heard before'

    Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Sunday said former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol about "a number of names that I had not heard before.""She had a number of names that I had not heard before, and she had some ways of looking at it," Raskin told moderator Chuck Todd when asked about Grisham's meeting with the panel during an appearance on NBC's "Meet...

  • NATO says it will not appease Russia with 'second class' allies as meeting looms

    NATO’s secretary general rejected any option to establish "second-class" alliances ahead of the meeting with Russia next week as the Kremlin continues its military aggression along the Ukrainian border.

  • Trump boasted that the crowd for his speech on Jan. 6 was so big it was a 'sacred number,' and only a 'tiny percent' stormed the Capitol

    Speaking to One America News, Donald Trump complained that the "dishonest" media does not report on the size of the rally for his January 6 speech.

  • A Louisiana school board has asked a newly appointed board member who bragged about marching to the Capitol on January 6 last year to step down

    "No one really had an opportunity to vet this individual prior to his appointment," the Jefferson teachers' union president told the Daily Beast.

  • How Putin's Russia could help China and India get along

    Russia's role in mediating between China and India should not be overlooked, a leading Chinese scholar on regional geopolitics has said, weeks after the Russian and Indian leaders greeted each other with a bear hug. Hu Shisheng, a top expert on China-India relations, also predicted "a more stable border" between the two Asian powers this year, although stand-offs along their disputed border, now one of the biggest flashpoints in the region, were likely to continue. Indian and Chinese troops exch

  • MAGA Audit Fans Turn on Cyber Ninjas After Court Ruling

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyAfter a disastrous day in court on Thursday, the company behind Arizona’s chaotic Maricopa County election “audit” is disbanding, and now some rightwing fans are furiously wondering if it was all just a big scam.Cyber Ninjas, a small Florida-based cybersecurity firm, was always a controversial choice to handle Maricopa County voters’ ballots. The company had no elections experience and its founder, Doug Logan, was involved in promoting 2

  • Mike Pence's Former Press Secretary Slams Moral 'Disrepair' Of Republican Party

    “There’s nothing less conservative [than] trying to overturn democratic process,” snapped Alyssa Farah Griffin.

  • President Joe Biden nominates Fort Bragg commander for new job

    Fort Bragg's 18th Airborne Corps could see a new commander.