Russia uses hypersonic missiles in strike on Ukraine arms depot

A Russian Air Force MiG-31 fighter jet releases Kinzhal hypersonic missile during a drill
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Igor Konashenkov
    Chief spokesman for the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia said on Saturday it had used hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles to destroy a large weapons depot in Ukraine's western Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Russia's Interfax news agency said it was the first time Russia had deployed the hypersonic Kinzhal system since it sent its troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a briefing that the underground depot hit by the Kinzhal system on Friday housed Ukrainian missiles and aircraft ammunition, according to a recording of the briefing shared by Russian news agencies.

Reuters was not able to independently verify Konashenkov's statements.

A spokesperson for Ukraine's air force command confirmed a Russian missile strike on Delyatyn in the Ivano-Frankivsk region on Friday, without giving further details.

Russia prides itself on its advanced weaponry, and President Vladimir Putin said in December that Russia was the global leader in hypersonic missiles, whose speed, manoeuvrability and altitude make them difficult to track and intercept.

The Kinzhal missiles are part of an array of weapons unveiled in 2018.

Konashenkov added on Saturday that Russian forces had also destroyed military radio and reconnaissance centres near the Ukrainian port city of Odessa using the Bastion coastal missile system.

Moscow refers to its actions in Ukraine as a "special operation" to weaken its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it calls dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and Western countries have imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Frances Kerry and Helen Popper)

Recommended Stories

  • The rise in wages for low-income Americans is no match for the rise in US gas prices

    New research from the Urban Institute analyzes how rising gas and transportation costs have outpaced wage growth, and hit low-income workers hardest.

  • 4 Americans killed during NATO training exercise

    A NATO training exercise on Friday turned deadly for four American service members when their aircraft crashed in Norway, Norwegian police confirmed.Driving the news: The four service members were aboard a U.S. military plane on the way to a peninsula in the Norwegian Sea when the crash happened near the town of Bodo. The training was unrelated to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, officials said. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeT

  • Ukrainian Ballet Star Dies Following Russian Shelling In Kyiv: Tributes Praise “Great Artist”

    Ukrainian ballet dancing star Artem Datsyshyn has died, three weeks after being injured in Russian shelling in Kyiv, it has been reported. Datsyshyn, a former soloist at the National Opera of Ukraine, died in hospital, according to a Facebook post by his friend Tatiana Borovik. He was 43. The chief stage director at the company, […]

  • Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich's luxury private jet is among 100 planes grounded by US authorities over apparent export violations

    Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich's Gulfstream private jet was among the 100 planes "effectively grounded" by the US Friday.

  • Zelenskyy calls for talks with Russia

    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is again appealing to Russian President Vladimir Putin to sit down and talk, in hopes of ending Russia's brutal and intensifying war against Ukraine. Chris Livesay reports.

  • Ukrainian minister says it 'will take years' to defuse the unexploded shells Russian forces fired at Ukraine: report

    "A huge number of shells and mines have been fired at Ukraine, and a large part haven't exploded," Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said.

  • South Carolina OKs firing-squad executions

    The South Carolina Department of Corrections can now carry out executions by firing squad for death row inmates who choose the method, the department said Friday. Why it matters: The state becomes just the fourth to allow the method, joining Mississippi, Utah and Oklahoma. Only three people have been executed by firing squad since 1976, according to NPR.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: "The legislation, which became law on May 14, 2021, makes th

  • FBI: Accused wanted 'tyrant' Michigan governor tied up on table

    Adam Fox, a key figure in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, told an undercover FBI agent that he wanted to restrain Whitmer on a table, then pose for a photo, according to a secret recording. The audio was played for jurors on Thursday.

  • German TV station hires Ukrainian anchor to host news show

    German broadcaster RTL has hired a Ukrainian presenter to host a daily news show for others who have fled their homeland after the Russian invasion. The commercial broadcaster said Karolina Ashion will present a 10-minute Ukrainian-language news program Mondays to Fridays addressed to the almost 200,000 people who have already arrived in Germany from Ukraine in the past month. “We want to reach the people who are fleeing right now, who have to leave their home country, who may not speak English, and that’s why we are making a news offer in Ukrainian," said Malte Baumberger, the project manager for RTL's "Ukraine Update” program.

  • Ukraine-Russia war live updates: Russia says it used hypersonic missiles as Zelenskyy for talks

    "Russia's costs will be so high that you will not be able to rise again for several generations," Zelenskyy said.

  • Nearly 60 years ago, Ukraine was a target for the US military. I was there

    In 1963, I was an Air Force captain assigned to Incirlik AB. Our mission was nuclear strikes against Soviet targets across the Black Sea in Ukraine.

  • 4 American Marines killed during NATO exercise in Norway; unrelated to conflict in Ukraine

    Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere tweeted that the plane crash occurred overnight while troops were participating in the NATO Cold Response exercise.

  • Why McDonald's, Burger King, and Papa John's can't just close all their stores in Russia

    Franchising makes it more complicated for international companies to close Russian locations as restaurants are run by third parties.

  • Ukraine Update: Germany Rues ‘Stupid’ Reliance on Russian Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Says There Can Be No Concessions to PutinBiden Warned Xi of ‘Consequences’ for Backing Russia in WarBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkrainePutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks Are Russia’s ‘Only Chance’Russia said it used advanced “Kinzhal” hypersonic missiles for the first time to strike a western Ukraine target; Ukraine didn’t confirm the incident. Presid

  • Putin throws his legacy in with the likes of Pol Pot and Idi Amin

    Putin's rule draws striking parallels to organized crime with mafioso motives.

  • Pete Davidson got Kim Kardashian’s name branded on his chest. The body modification is becoming more popular, says expert.

    Caitlin Cartwright says branding "is absolutely safe as long as it is with an experienced, professional artist."

  • Putin 'in better shape than ever', Belarus leader says

    "He and I haven't only met as heads of state, we're on friendly terms," Lukashenko said in a recording of the interview shared by state news agency BelTA. Western leaders have suggested Putin made a costly miscalculation by launching the military assault on Ukraine, where Russian forces have taken heavy losses and their advance has largely stalled despite their apparent superiority. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suggested Putin is being "irrational" and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has described him as "totally paranoid".

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit a broken bridge in Florida Saturday. Here’s why

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will join South Florida Democrats Saturday in Delray Beach to promote President Joe Biden’s infrastructure law as the party seeks to highlight policy wins ahead of a difficult midterm election.

  • Scoop: White House considered sending Americans gas cards

    The White House considered giving Americans gas cards to help offset high prices, but faced strong opposition from congressional committees, which questioned the plan's viability and effectiveness. Why it matters: The Biden administration is feeling political pressure from high energy costs, made worse by Western sanctions against Russia, and Democrats desperately want to offer some kind of policy response. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscri

  • Russia claims it hit Ukrainian weapons storage with hypersonic missile

    Russia on Saturday said it struck a Ukrainian weapons storage facility with a hypersonic missile.A video shared by the Russian Defense Ministry shows a missile striking a building and obliterating it on impact."Destruction of a weapons depot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by high-precision missile weapons strike," the ministry wrote. "We can see the exact hit of an underground hangar with weapons and ammunition."Russian Maj. Gen. Igor...