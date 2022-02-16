How Russia uses sarcasm as weapon in Ukraine crisis

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — “Wars in Europe rarely start on a Wednesday.”

That’s how a top Russian diplomat brushed off speculation in the West that Russia could invade neighboring Ukraine as soon as Wednesday, Feb. 16.

As the U.S. and other NATO members warn of the potential for a devastating war, Russia is not countering with bombs or olive branches -- but with sarcasm.

It’s a tool that officials in Moscow have long used to belittle their rivals and to deflect attention from actions seen as threatening to the West or Russia’s neighbors. Laconic quips dovetail with the Kremlin’s domestic agenda by making Russia and its all-powerful president look more cool-headed and clever than countries in the panicky, democratic West.

As worries mushroomed that Wednesday could be the day President Vladimir Putin launches an invasion of Ukraine, Russian officials ridiculed them.

In a Facebook post, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova asked the “mass media of disinformation” in the West “to reveal the schedule of our ‘invasions’ for the upcoming year. I’d like to plan my vacations.”

Ukrainians have lived amid signs of a possible invasion for several weeks, with an estimated 150,000 Russian troops surrounding much of their country for military exercises. Russia said this week it was starting to pull back some troops, but Western military officials say there's no evidence of a serious withdrawal.

Russia’s ambassador to the European Union, Vladimir Chizhov, accused Westerners of “slander” for alleging an invasion was afoot. He insisted in an interview with German daily newspaper Welt that “there won’t be an attack this Wednesday.”

Then Chizhov added: “Wars in Europe rarely start on a Wednesday.’”

The statement seemed more flippant than historically significant. World War I started on a Tuesday and World War II started in Europe on a Friday, but Europe's history of war over centuries includes conflicts that kicked off throughout the week.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also took the West's growing fears lightly. Asked Wednesday whether Russia's presidential administration operated differently overnight, he told reporters that everyone slept calmly and resumed work in the morning as usual.

“Western hysteria is still far from its culmination,” Peskov said. "We need to have patience, as the remission will not come quickly.”

The master of Russian diplomatic snark is Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. He is known worldwide for his quips – often said in English -- over 18 years as the Kremlin’s top diplomat.

On Wednesday, Lavrov mocked the West as sadly "lacking basic upbringing” for trying to dictate or predict Russia’s plans.

Beneath the sarcasm, Russia has narrated the current Ukraine crisis from the outset: first by moving troops toward Ukraine, then by periodically holding out the possibility of a diplomatic solution, keeping foreign officials and markets on constant edge.

While Putin offered more talks this week, his intentions in Ukraine remain unclear. Western intelligence suggests an invasion of some kind could still happen – on a future Wednesday or any day of the week.

___

Follow AP's coverage of Russia-Ukraine tensions at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • European stocks struggle to hold on to gains as Ericsson tumbles over Iraq corruption findings

    European stocks were unable to keep a grip on gains as investors juggled corporate news and geopolitical tensions.

  • NATO says Russia massing more troops near Ukraine rather than pulling back

    Russia said it was pulling back more forces from around Ukraine Wednesday, the latest move that has done little to ease Western fears Moscow might be planning an imminent invasion.

  • Oil sanctions on Russia ‘far-fetched’ amid Ukraine risk, Brookings senior fellow says

    Brookings Nonresident Senior Fellow Douglas Rediker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss reports of Russia pulling back some forces near Ukraine and what an invasion of Ukraine would mean for global markets.

  • We need actions not words from Russia, German foreign minister says

    German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday that Russia must take concrete steps, such as troop withdrawals, to de-escalate tensions over Ukraine. "Every real step towards de-escalation would be cause for hope," Baerbock said at a news conference with her Spanish counterpart after Russia said some troops were returning to base following exercises near Ukraine.

  • Why NIO Stock Is Up By 5% Today

    The stock is trying to settle above the $25 level.

  • Exclusive-Russian mercenaries with spy links increasing presence in Ukraine – Western sources

    Russian mercenaries with ties to Moscow's spies have increased their presence in Ukraine in recent weeks, stoking fears among some NATO members that Russia could try to engineer a pretext for an invasion, three senior Western security sources said. They said their concerns had strengthened in recent weeks that a Russian incursion into Ukraine could be preceded by an information war, and cyber attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure such as electricity and gas networks. Russia could also use the mercenaries to sow discord and paralyse Ukraine through targeted assassinations and the use of specialised weaponry, the sources said.

  • Putin says 'we don't want war' despite claims of genocide in Ukraine

    There had been hopes Russia could be on the verge of de-escalating the situation, but Putin ramped up the rhetoric with claims of a genocide in the Donbas region

  • EU summit aims to counter China, Russia influence in Africa

    European Union leaders want to re-engage with African nations and counter the growing influence from China and Russia across the continent during a two-day summit in Brussels. The EU-African Union gathering starting Thursday was initially planned for 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and agenda issues. It will be the first time EU and African Union leaders meet in that format since 2017.

  • U.S. Blinken warns Russia against declaring Ukraine breakaway regions independent

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday criticized a move by Russian lawmakers toward recognizing two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent, saying it would be illegal and draw a swift response. Russia's lower house of parliament voted on Tuesday to ask President Vladimir Putin to recognize the self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, and the European Union told Moscow not to follow through. "Enactment of this resolution would further undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, constitute a gross violation of international law, call into further question Russia’s stated commitment to continue to engage in diplomacy to achieve a peaceful resolution of this crisis," Blinken said.

  • Patriots' Matt Groh promoted to director of player personnel

    The Patriots are giving Matt Groh a nice promotion to fill the void left by previous director of player personnel Dave Ziegler.

  • Cyberattack knocks out websites of Ukrainian armed forces, major banks

    Several key Ukrainian websites, including those of two of the country’s largest banks and its defense ministry, were temporarily knocked offline Tuesday.

  • Attorney to file appeal on dismissed alleged ethics violations by Fayetteville police chief

    A Wake County attorney filed a complaint against Chief Gina Hawkins alleging 14 ethics violations. He intends to appeal commission's dismissal of it.

  • Prince Andrew settles lawsuit filed by Epstein accuser

    Prince Andrew, the son of Queen Elizabeth II, has settled a lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre that alleges he sexually abused her in a sex ring operated by Jeffrey Epstein.

  • Russia says it is returning more troops to bases

    Russia's defense ministry on Wednesday said that some troops would be making their way back to their bases and released footage that it claims shows artillery units and tanks departing Crimea amid skepticism from the West that Moscow is pulling forces back from Ukraine's border."Combat equipment and military personnel will be delivered by military trains to the units' permanent deployment points," Russia's defense ministry said, Reuters reported...

  • McCollum leads hot-shooting Pelicans past Raptors, 120-90

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) CJ McCollum's first victory with New Orleans was one of the Pelicans' most dominant performances of the season. McCollum, who was traded from Portland last week, scored 23 points and the Pelicans overall shot a season-best 58.4% to defeat the Toronto Raptors 120-90 on Monday night. It was McCollum's third game with his new club and his most efficient.

  • Biden said he couldn't promise a Ukraine war would be 'painless' and it could mean higher energy prices

    Analysts have warned that global energy prices could rise if countries put sanctions on Russia for taking action against Ukraine.

  • Controversy surrounds Kamila Valieva's doping case

    Kamila Valieva skated off the Olympics ice with the lead in the women's short program and tears in her eyes. (Feb. 16)

  • Iran Visits Former Oil Buyers in Korea as Nuclear Accord Beckons

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran appears to be taking steps for its official return to the international oil market after more than three years. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian PropagandaOfficials from state-owned National Iranian Oil Co. are meet

  • January retail sales surge 3.8% as threat of omicron fades

    Americans picked up the pace of spending in January as the threat of omicron faded and there was some easing of supply shortages. Retail sales surged a seasonally adjusted 3.8% last month, whizzing past the projections of most economists. Retail sales were up across the spectrum.

  • Ukrainian president declares 'day of unity' amid fears of Russian attack

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday declared that Wednesday will be a day of unity, as he addressed reports that a Russian invasion of his country could begin that day.The comments from the Ukrainian leader, made in an address to his nation posted on Facebook, come amid heightened tensions between Kyiv and Moscow. The Biden administration had warned on Friday that an attack on Ukraine could be imminent. Zelensky wrote in the...