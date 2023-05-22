Russia uses sexual violence as military policy tool, Ukrainian official says

Hanna Maliar

In her message, Maliar emphasized that the scale and severity of such crimes pose a huge challenge for Ukrainian society.

“Sexual violence remains a 'hidden crime' that leaves deep trauma, which destroys the lives of people, families, and entire communities,” Maliar writes.

“This is not just violence on a sexual basis, it is a conscious policy of the enemy state aimed at intimidation, demoralization, and degradation of the dignity of our civilian population.”

As of the end of 2022, Ukrainian law enforcement officials have recorded 155 cases of sexual violence associated with Russia's war against Ukraine, with the highest number of cases in Kherson and Kyiv Oblasts.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine