Russia uses Zircon hypersonic missile in Ukraine – forensic expertise – video

The Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise reports that Russia used a 3M22 Zircon hypersonic cruise missile on the territory of Ukraine on 7 February.

Source: Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise

Quote: "Experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise are investigating the Russian missiles that the enemy used to attack Ukraine on 7 February.

According to early reports, there is indeed evidence of the use of a 3M22 Zircon missile. This is evidenced by the markings on the parts and fragments, the identification of components and parts, and the features of the relevant type of weapon."

… In general, Russian missiles have parts that can be used in several types of products at once, while others are components for specific models only. In this case, we see elements that are specific to the 3M22 Zircon missile. Parts and fragments of the jet engine and steering mechanisms have specific markings.

Росія 7 лютого застосувала на території України гіперзвукову крилату ракету 3М22 "Циркон" pic.twitter.com/rMGpjQOxxE — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) February 12, 2024

The 3M22 Zircon missile consists of component parts marked 3L22, 3V22, etc., the letter may differ, but the general marking for missiles is 3M22.

Several fragments are laser engraved and embossed with the inscription 3L22, which indicates a specific assembly from a specific product. In addition, the bolts on the steering mechanisms are marked with the number 26, which is a feature of the Zircon. Other markings on the missile debris indicate the date of production of its components – late 2023-2024. This means that the missile was assembled recently.

The microelectronics is poorly preserved and virtually impossible to analyse due to physical damage. Measures are being taken to determine the composition of metal from fragments of the missile body and thermal insulation materials."

Details: According to the director of the institute, the missile was fired into an area where there are no military facilities. Civilian infrastructure and civilians were affected.

The manufacturer claims the following characteristics of the missile: range – 600-1,500 km, speed up to Mach 8-9, warhead weight about 300-400 kg, length 8-10 m.

However, according to the Institute, the weapon does not meet the stated tactical and technical characteristics. Further research will provide more detailed information.

Background:

The media reported that on 7 February, Russia used a hypersonic Zircon missile to strike Kyiv and that the missile was probably shot down.

Support UP or become our patron!