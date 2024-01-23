Russia using email to spread panic among Ukrainians – Ukraine's Security Service

Ukraine’s Security Service has exposed a Russian PSYOP that aimed to sow panic among Ukrainians through misleading emails. Though some of the accounts sending out the emails have been blocked, the Security Service has asked Ukrainians to be careful and alert.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Details: The SSU said that Russian operatives were sending emails from a large number of different email accounts breached by Russian hackers.

The emails promise rewards if recipients collaborate with Russian secret services.

Quote: "The SSU has blocked some of the addresses used to send these emails, and is urging Ukrainians to ignore messages with similar content.

We reiterate that handing over any information about the Ukrainian Armed Forces and critical infrastructure facilities or any other form of collaboration with the enemy is subject to criminal liability. These crimes might be classified as high treason."

Support UP or become our patron!