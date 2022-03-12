Russia video said to show choppers in Kyiv region
Russian State TV aired footage on Saturday which it claimed shows Ka-52 helicopters destroying military equipment belonging to the Ukrainian military in the Kyiv region. (March 12)
STORY: Russia has been pounding Ukraine's cities while its main attack force north of Kyiv has been stalled on roads since the invasion's early days, having failed in what Western countries say was an initial plan for a lightning assault on the capital.The convoy is on the move again after facing logistical issues and stalled progress in the face of Ukrainian resistance over the past two weeks, Matheiu Boulegue, a research fellow on Russia and Eurasia at Chatham told Reuters that the convoy was on the move again and predicted a "brutal battle" if Russian forces attempted to engage in urban warfare.Boulegue added that the main question now was about the sustainability of the Russian forces.“They don't have enough troops to to dig in inside Ukrainian territory and to continue their offensive massively, as they've done for two weeks now, which means that they need more blood, literally and proverbially speaking - they need more troops,” he said.
The massive convoy of Russian military vehicles that was slowly heading toward Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, appears to have largely dispersed and redeployed elsewhere, new satellite images show.Driving the news: The convoy was previously estimated to stretch for 40 miles. It massed outside Kyiv last week. But U.S. and U.K. officials said it had "stalled" due to fuel and food shortages, amid reports Ukrainian fighter jets have been striking the vehicles.Stay on top of the latest market trends and eco
STORY: Russia's defense ministry on Saturday (March 12) released a video said to show Russian military patrols on raids in Ukraine.In an accompanying statement the ministry said Russian special forces carried out raids in Ukraine's Chernihiv region against what the ministry described as "armed Ukrainian nationalist sabotage groups" and patrolled routes used by the Ukrainian armed forces.The Russian defense ministry statement also said its soldiers delivered medicines and food to local residents. Reuters is unable to independently verify the video content.
Satellite images show damage to industrial areas, fields, and a shopping center in southern Chernihiv, Ukraine.
STORY: The rocket attacks also hit an ammunition depot, Vasylkiv Mayor Natalia Balasynovych said.Fighting raged northwest of Kyiv on Saturday, with the bulk of Russian ground forces 25 km (16 miles) from the centre of the Ukrainian capital, while several other cities were encircled and under heavy shelling, the UK defense ministry said.Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said she hoped that several humanitarian corridors would open on Saturday for thousands of residents in the bombarded cities, including from the besieged port city of Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia.Air-raid sirens blared across most Ukrainian cities on Saturday morning urging people to seek shelters, local media reported, after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the war had reached a "strategic turning point".Russian forces appeared to be regrouping, possibly for a fresh offensive which could target the capital Kyiv in a few days, Britain's defense ministry said on Friday (March 11). In a Saturday update, it said fighting northwest of the capital continued and the cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mariupol remained encircled under heavy Russian shelling.
Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities are intensifying as forces edge closer to Kyiv.
Major General Andrey Kolesnikov's reported death marks the third top Russian general to be killed since the invasion began just over two weeks ago.
The “Sy A” was seized in Trieste, Italy, amid a crackdown on oligarch wealth to pressure Vladimir Putin to halt Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Satellite images show massive Russian convoy has broken up outside of Kyiv
Ukrainian military repelled a Russian tank regiment as it attempted to make its way to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.
The colonel ‘was liquidated’ in the ambush – Ukraine’s ministry of defence claimed