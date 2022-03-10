Russia’s VTB Offers Up to 8% Interest Rate for Yuan Deposits

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- VTB Bank PJSC is offering a Chinese yuan savings account with a maximum interest rate of 8% as the Russian lender faces strict sanctions from the U.S. and U.K. in a push to financially isolate Russia through widening penalties.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Deposits can be opened remotely through VTB Online with a minimum amount of 100 yuan ($16), the Moscow-based bank said in a press release Wednesday. At VTB branches, clients can deposit a minimum of 500 yuan.

VTB, Russia’s No. 2 bank, said that in the light of the rising value of the U.S. dollar and the euro, the yuan is now “‘one of the most affordable and promising options.” The three-month deposit rate is 8% in dollars and 7% in euros, while the six-month rate for ruble deposits is 21%, according to VTB.

“Some Russian banks can’t get access to other currencies, so yuan is probably the best other alternative,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “Still, the easiest way for Russia to raise yuan would be to receive yuan via trades. Russian banks’ clients who are exporters could sell to China and receive renminbi as payment.”

Russian banks are under increasing pressure as sanctions are imposed after the invasion of Ukraine. The lenders are also looking to China to start using its UnionPay system for credit cards after Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. suspended operations.

The ruble has plunged 38% against both the Chinese yuan and the U.S. dollar this year.

VTB also said that over the past week customers have placed more than 2 trillion rubles ($15 billion) in traditional savings products.

Russia’s central bank and sovereign wealth fund probably own a combined $140 billion worth of Chinese bonds, ANZ estimated in a report last week, adding the country may seek to access the assets given global sanctions.

The sanctions also put a focus on China, which has a multi-billion dollar currency swap with Russia, on whether it could provide a financial lifeline to the latter to buck western efforts to cut Russia out of the global financial system.

(Adds comments in fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter unveils Tor version of site that can bypass Russian restrictions

    Twitter has launched a privacy-protected version of its site to bypass surveillance and censorship after Russia restricted access to its service in the country.

  • Thousands evacuated from Ukrainian cities: Zelensky

    At least 35,000 civilians were evacuated from besieged Ukrainian cities on Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelensky says.

  • Zelensky: Russian strike on maternity hospital is 'proof of a genocide of Ukrainians taking place'

    Zelensky: Russian strike on maternity hospital is 'proof of a genocide of Ukrainians taking place'

  • U.S. Weighs Sanctions on Russian Uranium Supplier Rosatom

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is considering imposing sanctions on Russia’s state-owned atomic energy company, Rosatom Corp., a major supplier of fuel and technology to power plants around the world, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pu

  • Russian tourists in Indonesia without cash as sanctions bite

    When Russian tourist Konstantin Ivanov tried to withdraw money from his home bank account at a cash machine on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, the transaction was blocked. Unprecedented sanctions against Russia's banks over its invasion of Ukraine are taking a toll on its citizens overseas, who have been left scrambling to find cash or turn to crypto transactions to get by. Bali is a popular holiday destination with Russian tourists, who flocked to the island by the tens of thousands before the pandemic and were among the first to return when borders partially reopened last year.

  • Plane carrying Trump made emergency landing over weekend: Reports

    A plane carrying former President Donald Trump made an emergency landing in New Orleans on Saturday evening. A source said the plane experienced engine failure over the Gulf of Mexico.

  • Man charged with felony battery for SoFi Stadium altercation

    A man was charged in connection with a fight outside SoFi Stadium during the NFC title game that left a 49ers fan in a medically induced coma, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

  • Shale Gas Producer HG Energy Weighs Possible $3 Billion Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- HG Energy LLC, a private equity-backed natural gas explorer, is talking to advisers about selling itself as energy prices surge, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Updat

  • Euro stands tall as investors cheer Ukraine talks

    The euro held most of its overnight gains on Thursday, having posted its steepest daily jump in nearly six years after a meeting between Ukraine's and Russia's foreign ministers and easing oil prices took some of the recent panic out of markets. Traders now await a meeting of the European Central Bank later in the day for any signs of how Russia's invasion of Ukraine will affect monetary policy. U.S. inflation figures are also due, which could further guide expectations for the Federal Reserve's meeting next week.

  • Biden's Russian oil ban won't stop petrodollars from flowing into dark crude supplies

    Russian oil will still flow to the rest of the world vis a vis shadow markets, warns one veteran energy trader.

  • Twitter, BBC and VOA move to bypass Russia's restrictions with tech workarounds

    Companies affected by Russia's free speech crackdown in the wake of the Putin-ordered invasion of Ukraine are responding with technical workarounds to the censorship. Why it matters: The Kremlin has moved to silence the anti-war protest movement in Russia by restricting international and local independent news outlets, along with Twitter and Facebook.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Putin-controlled parliament has passed a law making the spread of wh

  • China Stocks in U.S. Rally as Dip Buyers Help Halt Slide

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks traded in the U.S. got a boost as dip buyers helped halt a five-day losing streak after the shares rollercoastered during the Asia trading day.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia

  • China’s Day Traders Rely on Wry Humor as Market Goes Wild

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s retail traders are resorting to bleak online humor as they contend a rollercoaster stock market that’s been one of the worst performers in the region this year.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms E

  • Up to 6,000 Russians may have been killed in Ukraine, U.S. official estimates

    The official stressed that the death toll is difficult to assess in real time, but still called them "very, very significant casualties."

  • UniCredit, BNP Paribas detail hefty Russian exposures as markets rebound

    MILAN/LONDON (Reuters) -Italy's UniCredit and France's BNP Paribas were the latest banks to set out their Russian exposures, warning of billions of euros in potential costs from the financial fallout from Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Banks, insurers and asset managers have been scrambling to distance themselves from Russia and assess their exposures after Moscow was hit with heavy sanctions by the West in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine that began last month. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.”

  • Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed at $80.83 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.25% move from the prior day.

  • Biden announces U.S. ban on Russian oil imports

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita and Jared Blikre report that President Biden has announced a ban on Russian energy imports to the U.S.

  • Amazon stops accepting new AWS customers in Russia and Belarus

    Another important internet player is changing its relationship with Russia due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Man shot while urinating in Tennessee parking lot: police

    Nashville police say the suspect approached the victim from behind, said something explicit, told him to turn around and fired at least twice.

  • Why are WNBA players in Russia? What you need to know

    Griner’s presence in Russia isn’t a surprise as several WNBA players playing in the Russian Women’s Basketball Premier League during the offseason were reported to be fleeing the country.