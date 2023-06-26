A mutiny in photos: Inside Russian mercenary group’s march toward Moscow

Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner Group mercenary army, said he turned around to avoid "shedding Russian blood.”

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group stand on a tank outside near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on Saturday. (Stringer/Reuters)

Russian President Vladimir Putin appears for now to have survived what many saw as a coup attempt, striking a deal with Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group mercenary army that had advanced to the outskirts of Moscow over the weekend.

Prigozhin agreed to call off a military assault on the Russian capital, withdraw forces from the captured city of Rostov-on-Don and leave Russia for Belarus.

But the dramatic show of force left Putin considerably weakened on the world stage, triggering speculation that the episode marked the end of his iron grip on Russia.

Here’s how the weekend unfolded — in photos

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group are seen in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on Saturday. (Stringer/Reuters)

The Wagner Group’s band of mercenaries, which had been fighting for Russia in its war on Ukraine, crossed into southern Russia and seized a military outpost in the city of Rostov-on-Don without a fight.

A fighter of Wagner private mercenary group sits on a bench outside a local circus near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on Saturday. (Stringer/Reuters)

Prigozhin then led his soldiers toward Moscow on a “march for justice“ to remove what he labeled as Russia’s incompetent and corrupt senior military leadership after an alleged strike on a Wagner military camp killed 30 of his fighters.

Military vehicles operated by the Wagner private mercenary group drive in Voronezh, Russia, along the M-4 highway — which links Moscow to the country's southern cities — as smoke from a burning fuel tank at an oil depot is seen in the background. (Stringer/Reuters)

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group walk around a vehicle during a stop on the highway in Voronezh, Russia, on Saturday. (Stringer/Reuters)

The Wagner convoy drives in Voronezh, Russia, toward Moscow Saturday. (Stringer/Reuters)

Putin vowed to strike back hard, denouncing Prigozhin’s rebellion as an “armed mutiny” that would be met with a “harsh” response from regular Russian troops.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a televised address in Moscow, Russia, Saturday. (Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Kremlin via Reuters)

“Any actions that split our nation are essentially a betrayal of our people, of our comrades-in-arms who are now fighting at the frontline,” Putin said in remarks on Saturday morning from the Kremlin, invoking the bloody legacy of the Bolshevik revolution of 1917. “ This is a knife in the back of our country and our people.”

Hours later, Prigozhin announced that the column of troops would be halting its advance on Moscow in a deal apparently brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a key Putin ally.

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on Saturday night. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

Prigozhin said his goal was to avoid "shedding Russian blood," but did not say if the Kremlin agreed to his demand for replacing Russia's military leadership.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner mercenary group, leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group's pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on Saturday night. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, seated in the back of an SUV, leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on Saturday night. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

Russian police officers sit in their cars as fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday. (Stringer/Reuters)

On Monday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made his first public appearance since the short-lived mutiny, inspecting troops in Ukraine in a video aimed at projecting a sense of order. But the questions swirling around Moscow continue to mount.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Colonel General Yevgeny Nikiforov talk on board an aircraft as they visit Russian troops involved in Russia-Ukraine conflict, at an unknown location, in this still image taken from video released Monday. (Russian Defense Ministry/Handout via Reuters)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called the events “yet another demonstration of the big strategic mistake that President Putin made with his illegal annexation of Crimea and the war against Ukraine.”

“I think what we’re seeing in Russia over the last days demonstrates the fragility of the [Putin] regime,” Stoltenberg said Monday. “And, of course, it is a demonstration of weakness.”