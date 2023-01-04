Russia waiting for new drones and preparing missiles for next attack

The Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine states that Russia is having problems replenishing its stocks of high-precision missiles, is still waiting for the next batch of drones from Iran, and will continue to combine means for attacks on infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.

Source: Vadym Skibitskyi, representative of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, in an interview to RBK-Ukraine news agency



Quote: "They [the Russians – ed.] will now try to use new approaches. If they do not have enough missiles for a large-scale attack, they will combine high-precision missiles, Kh-22 and S-300 [missiles], especially in front-line areas, and kamikaze drones. You see how the Russians actively used them for two days in a row.

Now they are preparing missiles for the next large-scale attack.

That is, they will combine means to maintain the pace of strikes on our civilian infrastructure facilities."

Details: Skibitskyi referred to statistics that a week or two is the average interval between the use of missile weapons.

He noted that when [the Defence Intelligence – ed.] says that the stocks of Russian missiles is enough for another two or three strikes, they mean high-precision missiles: Kh-101, Kh-555 and Kalibrs, and large-scale attacks, with total fired missiles about 80 in each.

"According to our estimates, they [the Russians – ed.] can now produce approximately 30 units of Kh-101 per month. If we talk about Kalibrs, then we see 15-20 units per month," said Skibitskyi. According to him, the Russians have approximately 60 sea-based Kalibr cruise missiles and are producing them at "a maximum of 20 per month".

Defence Intelligence states that the Russians have approximately 160 units of Kh-22 missiles, but these are old missiles that are difficult to use now.



Quote: "In general, according to regulatory documents, the strategic limit should be 30% of the entire stockpile of missiles. But they have already passed this limit for all types of missiles, for the Iskanders, for the Kalibrs, for the Kh-101, for the Kh-555. That is, they already have less than 30% of reserves. This indicates that it is a really big issue for them to replenish their reserves."



Details: Skibitskyi noted that there are "not so many" Kinzhal missiles in the Russian Federation.

"If they are also launched, then there will simply be nothing to scare the world with. They are now using Kinzhals for demonstration and intimidation, [to show – ed.] that they have such weapons no one will be able to shoot down. Accordingly, with this, they maintain the tension regarding the possibility of using these weapons not only against us, but also against other European countries," he said.

As for drones, Russia also has problems with them, Skibitskyi said.

Quote: "To date, they have deployed approximately 660 Shahed drones. The contract calls for 1,750 items. It takes time to deliver and prepare them. They have deployed a large number in recent days, and these stocks need to be replenished…

Our data indicates that they will now have another shipment. How long it will be, we will be clarifying. Before that, they used to bring in batches of 250–300 items. Let's see how it will be this time."

