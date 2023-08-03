Russia wants to buy artillery munitions from North Korea – White House

United States intelligence data indicates that Russia is trying to expand military interaction with North Korea and purchase a batch of artillery shells from it in order to use them in the war against Ukraine.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, during a telephone briefing

Quote: "Our information indicates that Russia is seeking to increase military co-operation with North Korea, such as through [North Korea’s – ed.] sale of artillery munitions . . . to Russia."

Details: Kirby said Washington is linking the recent visit of Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to North Korea with Russia's efforts to convince North Korea to sell artillery munitions to Russia, so that it could use them in the war against Ukraine.

At the same time, Kirby emphasised that any agreements between Moscow and Pyongyang regarding weapons supply would directly violate several UN Security Council resolutions.

Kirby noted that the United States would continue to make efforts to identify and prevent any Russian attempts to purchase artillery munition from North Korea or any other state ready to support the Kremlin's war against Ukraine.

Kirby also said it shows how desperate Putin is, as well as how the strong pressure of Western sanctions is affecting his war machine, forcing him to turn to countries like North Korea or Iran for help.

Background:

In June, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un promised to "hold hands" with Russian President Vladimir Putin and enhance strategic cooperation for the sake of a common goal: building a powerful country.

North Korea has sought closer ties with the Kremlin and supported Moscow after it invaded Ukraine last year, blaming the invasion on the "hegemonic policies" and "high-handedness" of the US and the West.

