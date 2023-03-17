Russia wants to identify judges who issued an arrest warrant for Putin

The Russian Investigative Committee is going to identify ‘particular individuals’ from among the judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC) who issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Source: Russian propaganda publication RT, quoting Alexander Bastrykin, Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee

Details: Bastrykin instructed to conduct an audit due to the International Criminal Court issuing arrest warrants for Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights.

It is noted that the Investigative Committee should identify "particular individuals from among the ICC judges who made deliberately illegal decisions".

Background:

On 17 March, the pre-trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin, in view of the situation in Ukraine.

All member states of the International Criminal Court (ICC) are now legally bound to detain and bring to court Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, now deemed a suspect.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the historic decision to issue the arrest warrant on Vladimir Putin must be followed by historical responsibility.

