Russia says it wants to keep diplomatic ties with West despite expulsions

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko holds a news conference in Brussels
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Alexander Grushko
    Russian diplomat

(Reuters) - Russia wants to maintain diplomatic relations with Western countries despite a series of expulsions of its diplomats, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday.

Several European countries including France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Italy have expelled large numbers of Russian diplomats in recent days.

The moves coincide with outrage across Europe over reports of the discovery of mass graves and of civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha following the retreat of Russian forces conducting what Moscow calls its "special operation" in Ukraine.

Grushko told Interfax that Russia, which has pledged to respond to the expulsions, was assessing the decisions by European countries.

"Nevertheless our position remains absolutely the same: we advocate for diplomatic channels to remain open."

Grushko said European countries disrupting the work of Russian diplomats were damaging their own interests and warned against any potential action against the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, wedged between Poland and Lithuania on the Baltic seaboard.

"I really hope that common sense in Europe will not allow any games to be started around Kaliningrad," TASS quoted him as saying. "I think many understand that this would be playing with fire."

Grushko said Russia had "no contact with NATO".

"There is nothing to discuss with NATO," TASS quoted him as saying.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions in an effort to force Russia to withdraw its forces.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Recommended Stories

  • Germany declares 'significant number' of Russian diplomats as undesirable

    Germany decided on Monday to declare undesirable a "significant number" of officials at the Russian embassy, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said, adding that Berlin would also boost its support to Ukraine's armed forces. "The images from Bucha testify to an unbelievable brutality on the part of the Russian leadership and those who follow its propaganda," Baerbock said in a statement, referring to civilian killings in north Ukraine. "The Federal Government has therefore decided today to declare undesirable a significant number of members of the Russian Embassy who have worked here in Germany every day against our freedom, against the cohesion of our society."

  • Denmark expels 15 Russian diplomats; Moscow to retaliate

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Denmark said on Tuesday it would expel 15 Russian diplomats, in line with steps taken by other European Union countries, after reports of mass graves being found and of civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha. "This is another example of brutality, cruelty and war crimes, which apparently have taken place in Bucha," Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod told a press briefing. The move comes after several other European Union countries including France and Germany on Monday said they would expel Russian diplomats.

  • What happened to Noem’s $15 million pledge into regional mental health centers? Here’s what we know.

    Gov. Kristi Noem promised she would put $15 million in federal money to build more mental health hubs to address a gap in crisis response.

  • Moscow warns of' symmetrical' response to Western countries' expulsion of Russian diplomats

    "Everyone knows the answer: it will be symmetrical and destructive for bilateral relations," Medvedev said in a posting on his Telegram channel. On Monday, France said it would expel 35 Russian diplomats over Moscow's actions in Ukraine and Germany declared "significant number" of Russian diplomats as undesirable,. "If this continues, it will be fitting, as I wrote back on 26th February - to slam shut the door on Western embassies," Medvedev said.

  • Sweden joins European nations in expelling Russian diplomats

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden will expel three Russian diplomats for spying, Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Tuesday, joining a number of European countries which have expelled Russian diplomats in recent days. "It is because they are not following the Vienna Convention and they are undertaking illegal intelligence-gathering operations," Linde told reporters. France, Belgium and the Netherlands have recently expelled Russian diplomats over alleged spying activity.

  • Australia says defence buildup about peace and stability

    Australia's involvement in the development of hypersonic missiles with treaty partners the United States and Britain was part of an effort to achieve peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday. Britain, the United States and Australia on Tuesday agreed to cooperate on hypersonic weapons and electronic warfare capabilities, under the AUKUS alliance the three countries established last September. Morrison, who is set to call an election for next month, told reporters in Sydney that hypersonic missiles, like cyber capabilities, were a key modern combat technology and Australia wanted to significantly upgrade its capabilities.

  • Masters odds: Jon Rahm favorite at Augusta National over new world No. 1

    Rahm is listed at +1100 by PointsBet. JT, who has four top-10s in seven starts this year, shares the second-best odds with Scheffler.

  • Report: One of Triangle's largest employers still operating in Russia

    More than 600 companies have withdrawn or suspended business in Russia – including Triangle heavyweights such as Red Hat and SAS – but not this computer maker, a new report says.

  • 'Big Oil' CEOs set to testify before Congress amid skyrocketing gas prices

    Six oil company executives are set to testify Wednesday on Capitol Hill about skyrocketing gas prices amid a political messaging battle over pain at the pump. The hearing comes as costs for gas rose following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which prompted the U.S. to put a ban on imports of Russian oil and gas. Democrats have worked hard to pinpoint Russia's invasion of Ukraine as the source of the rise in gas prices, with President Joe Biden coining it "Putin's price hike."

  • Obama returns to WH to celebrate health care law

    Former President Barack Obama returned to the White House Tuesday for the first time in five years to celebrate the 12th anniversary of his signature health care law and reunite with his friend and former partner, Joe Biden. (April 5)

  • Los Angeles County Sheriff planning to ‘clean up the streets in Hollywood’ despite area being under LAPD

    Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he wants to have some of his deputies in Hollywood, a neighborhood plagued by homeless encampments, despite the area being under the jurisdiction of the Los Angeles Police department.

  • Photos show Eric Greitens’ abuse of child, Sheena Greitens says in new court document

    “The only person I have been ‘victimized’ by is Eric,” Sheena Greitens says.

  • WR N’Keal Harry likely to be traded from Patriots if Cardinals want to acquire him

    The former first-round pick has only 57 receptions in three seasons, but he matches the physical and athletic profile to replace A.J. Green.

  • EU council head suggests giving asylum to Russian deserters

    European Council president Charles Michel said on Wednesday that European Union countries should think about ways to offer asylum to Russian soldiers willing to desert Ukraine battlefields. During an address to the the European Parliament, Michel expressed his “outrage at crimes against humanity, against innocent civilians in Bucha and in many other cities," then called on Russian soldiers to disobey orders. Michel referred to the town outside of Kyiv where graphic evidence of killings and torture has emerged following the withdrawal of Russian forces.

  • 'Leave Me Alone': Why Hailey Bieber is Getting (Rightfully) Annoyed About Pregnancy Rumors

    Hailey Bieber is slapping pregnancy rumors after fans postulated her Grammys gown covered a baby bump. “I’m not pregnant leave me alone,” Hailey, who is married to Justin Bieber, wrote in the comments section of a Radar Instagram post about a story detailing the social media guessing game. The couple hit the Grammy Awards on […]

  • Jason Bateman is directing two of Marvel’s original Avengers in a $100 million+ Apple movie

    Actor-director Jason Bateman is at the center of one of the biggest Netflix releases of all time, the crime thriller Ozark that drops the second half of its final set of episodes later this month. Post-Ozark, meanwhile, Bateman has another huge project already lined up — this time for Apple. He’ll actually be behind the … The post Jason Bateman is directing two of Marvel’s original Avengers in a $100 million+ Apple movie appeared first on BGR.

  • Ex-Packers coach Justin Outten sells house for $620,000 after less than 2 months on market

    Former Packers players and coaches leaving town couldn't have a better market for selling their houses.

  • Hackers flood internet with what they say are Russian companies' files

    Emma Best is used to dealing with leaked files from American organizations.

  • Ukraine misinformation is spreading — and not just from Russia

    False narratives surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine are increasing and extend far beyond the bounds of Russia-controlled state media, according to new research from NewsGuard first shared with Axios. Why it matters: Though Russian state-media has faced widespread de-platforming, many shady think tanks, anonymous websites and other outlets can easily continue to spread misinformation about the war.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe fo

  • Oklahoma Legislature passes bill to make performing abortions a felony

    Among a flurry of anti-abortion bills working their way through state legislatures, one with the most traction is an Oklahoma proposal that would ban most abortions at any point in a pregnancy.