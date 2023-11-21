Russia wants to remove me from power before end of year – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia wants to remove him from the post of President of Ukraine by the end of 2023, for which it has come up with a destabilisation plan codenamed Maidan-3.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with UK tabloid The Sun

Quote: "The last information is that there is a plan that they want really much, and the name of the operation is Maidan-3. It means to change the president (of Ukraine) – maybe it is not by killing.

They will use any instruments they have. The idea is to launch a new operation that even has a name by the end of this year... You know, we can live with it."

Background: On 16 November, Volodymyr Zelenskyy told a group of journalists that the Kremlin was seeking to split Ukrainian society, wreak havoc inside the country and ultimately overthrow the president. Intelligence reports indicated that Russia refers to this plan as Maidan 3.

Support UP or become our patron!