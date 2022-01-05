Russia wants to see progress from security talks within weeks, negotiator says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.


Russia's top negotiator on Wednesday said Moscow wants to see progress from security talks with the U.S. within weeks.

U.S. and Russian officials are scheduled to sit for talks on Jan. 9 and Jan. 10 in Geneva, as tensions between the two countries continue to rise over Moscow's buildup of troops along its border with Ukraine.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Bloomberg in an interview on Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin said "the result is needed immediately and that's not a figure of speech."

"We can't even talk about months here, let alone years," he added, declining to specify a concrete deadline.

The tensions between Washington and Moscow are largely centered on Ukraine. In early December, U.S. intelligence indicated that Russia is plotting a military offensive against Ukraine, involving 175,000 troops near the border, which could occur as early as this year.

Just before Christmas, however, reports said that more than 10,000 Russian troops were leaving a number of areas near Ukraine and going back to permanent bases.

Moscow is demanding that the U.S. and NATO deny Ukraine membership in the alliance and that it scale back its military deployments. The U.S. and allies, however, have rejected the requests and threatened severe economic sanctions against Russia should it again invade Ukraine.

Ryabkov on Wednesday told Bloomberg "I hope this is just a negotiating tactic," referring to the Washington's tough public stance.

He said he is looking to assess "the extent to which our American colleagues are receptive to our demands."

Ryabkov added that it would be "counterproductive" to outline how Russia would react if the talks between Moscow and the U.S. fail. Putin, however, has suggested that a military response could follow, such as deploying new weapons near the border, though he has not given specifics, according to Bloomberg.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Garland vows accountability for anyone responsible for 1/6

    Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday vowed to hold accountable anyone who was responsible for last year’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, whether they were physically there or not. In a speech to Justice Department employees, Garland said prosecutors remained “committed to holding all January 6th perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law.” “We will follow the facts wherever they lead,” Garland said in his speech.

  • U.S. sees "snapback" sanctions threat as tool to deter Iran enrichment

    National security adviser Jake Sullivan told Israeli officials during his recent visit to Jerusalem that the threat of “snapback” UN Security Council sanctions should be used as a means to deter Iran from enriching weapons-grade uranium, three Israeli officials with direct knowledge of the issue told me.Why it matters: Snapback was the most significant mechanism built into the 2015 deal to punish Iran if it violates the agreement. According to the deal, any party to the agreement can trigger the

  • NASA Boss Bill Nelson On a Space Race With China, the Future of the Space Station and More

    The administrator opens up to TIME

  • Blinken warns Russia: No progress with "gun pointed at Ukraine's head"

    The U.S. and Germany's top diplomats issued a joint warning to Russia ahead of high-level security talks in Europe next week, pledging "massive" economic consequences if Vladimir Putin proceeds with an invasion of Ukraine.Why it matters: With Russia massing troops on the Ukrainian border and questions swirling about how far Germany is prepared to go to deter Putin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and new German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock presented a united front at their first press co

  • Celtics champion Ray Allen talks simplifying his role with Boston, greatest shooters in new interview

    The former Celtics champion has an interesting opinion on who's the greatest shooter of all time - and it isn't himself.

  • EU warns Russia over Ukraine escalation

    "The conflict on the borders is on the verge of getting deeper and tensions have been building up with respect to the European security as a whole," Borrell told reporters.The EU has a firm stance and a strong commitment "that any military aggression against Ukraine will have massive consequences and severe costs," he added.The Kremlin did not immediately issue a public response to Borrell's visit. Moscow has previously denied planning a new military offensive against Ukraine and accuses Kyiv of building up its own forces in the east of the country.Russia has pressed the United States for security guarantees that NATO will halt its eastward expansion. The two sides will meet for talks in Geneva on January 9-10.

  • Who they are: 64 Pennsylvania residents arrested for involvement in Capitol insurrection

    The head of the Philadelphia chapter of the Proud Boys is among the 64 Pennsylvania residents arrested for the events of Jan. 6.

  • When China blocked Lithuania from exporting 20,000 bottles of rum in a diplomatic feud, Taiwan bought the whole shipment instead, report says

    China is furious with Lithuania after it let Taiwan open a de facto embassy. Beijing claims Taiwan is not a country but a Chinese territory.

  • When will the Cincinnati Bengals play their AFC playoff game? Here's the NFL playoff schedule

    When will the Bengals play in the 2022 playoffs? Here are possible dates and kickoff times. Could they be on "Monday Night Football?"

  • David Lee Roth cancels remaining Las Vegas show dates amid coronavirus concerns: 'It's not about me anymore'

    David Lee Roth has canceled the remaining shows he was scheduled to play at the House of Blues in Las Vegas amid coronavirus concerns, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

  • Thirsty Copper Mines Turn to Sea as Chile Water Debate Rages

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a big silver lining in a new report predicting a surge in water use by Chile’s massive copper industry: most of it will come from the sea rather than shrinking continental supplies.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gy

  • Blinken derides Russian claims of Ukraine aggression

    "That's a little bit like the fox saying it had no choice but to attack the henhouse, because somehow the hens presented a threat to it," Blinken said. His remarks came after a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, where the two said they discussed the status of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.Blinken reaffirmed Washington's commitment to work with Germany to prevent Russia from using energy as a weapon and noted that the pipeline does not currently supply any fuel to Europe."Some may see Nord Stream 2 as leverage that Russia can use against Europe. In fact, it's leverage for Europe to use against Russia."

  • Legal marijuana advocates fall short, face new deadline to get 13K more signatures

    A proposal to legalize marijuana hit a snag when advocates fell short of the voter signatures required. They have 10 days to collect 13,062 more.

  • Thompson says he wants Pence to speak to Jan. 6 panel voluntarily

    The chairman of the House select committee investigating the events around the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol said Tuesday he wanted former Vice President Mike Pence to voluntarily cooperate with the panel.Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told CNN that Pence has not been formally asked for his cooperation, but he said he hoped the former vice president "would do the right thing and come forward and voluntarily talk to the committee.""We have...

  • Bear Necessities: Former players want to work with front office to get Chicago on right track

    Former Bears players want an open discussion with the front office about getting the team on the right track.

  • China called Walmart stupid after it was accused of removing Xinjiang-made products from Sam's Club

    China has detained at least a million Uyghurs in Xinjiang, with many forced to labor. Sam's Club said no Xinjiang products were deliberately removed.

  • Kremlin warns against outside interference in Kazakhstan

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Kazakhstan could solve its own problems and it was important that no one interfered from the outside, RIA news agency reported. It quoted Peskov as saying Kazakhstan had not requested Russian help to deal with protests, triggered by a fuel price increase, that prompted the resignation of its government on Wednesday. Russia is acutely sensitive to unrest in former Soviet republics it regards as part of its sphere of influence, and in the past has accused the West of stoking revolutions in countries such as Georgia and Ukraine.

  • Spencer Rattler shares how link with Shane Beamer led him to South Carolina in interview

    Spencer Rattler details the relationship with Shane Beamer and how it led to his and Austin Stogner's choosing South Carolina.

  • London may be moving beyond the peak of the omicron variant

    LONDON - Early evidence suggests the British capital may be past the worst of the highly transmissible omicron variant, beginning to move beyond a peak that was lower than some models predicted and has remained manageable for hospitals. Reports of new cases in London have been plateauing and admissions to the city's hospitals have been slowing, according to official tallies. While admissions were growing by as much as 15% a day in late December, they dropped to 5% increases over the New Year's w

  • 5 Adorable Moments from Ciara and Russell Wilson That Had Us Swooning

    Is there a level above power couple? If there is, it would be Ciara and Russell Wilson. The married love birds have been setting an […]