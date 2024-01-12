Russia wants small victories on the front ahead of Putin's ‘reelection’, Zelenskyy

Russian occupying forces will likely attempt minor tactical gains on the front lines ahead of Vladimir Putin's reelection, Ukrainian President told media at a briefing in Latvia.

He added that Russia is preparing a counteroffensive.

"Given that a person is campaigning for an election, it is fairly obvious they want minor tactical wins," the president said.

Despite spreading rumors and Kremlin propaganda, the Russians "were unable to occupy anything or make any real headway," Zelenskyy said.

"Do they accumulate troops? They do. Did they say they would take Avdiivka? They didn't take it. Do they want to do it? Yes," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Dec. 8 that he would run in the 2024 Russian presidential election. The same day, Russia's Central Election Commission scheduled the election to take place over three days, from March 15 to 17, 2024.

