After Russia’s war, a stronger Ukraine and West will emerge

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
Motherland Monument in Kyiv
Motherland Monument in Kyiv

Long, hard, and deadly days and weeks lie ahead as Ukraine absorbs and then reverses Russia’s ongoing attacks on its territory. The $20.4bn package of additional security assistance proposed by President Biden – and coordinated with allies directly by Secretary of Defense Austin – is desperately needed. It is far too soon to celebrate a Ukrainian victory as the difficult work still lies ahead.

Yet already, we can state with confidence that Ukraine will win — meaning survive as a sovereign, independent, and continually strengthening European state — and Russia will be forced to end its aggression.

The Kremlin cannot destroy all of Ukraine and its people, and Ukrainians will continue to fight. Russian forces are bogged down in Eastern Ukraine, with no prospect of threatening Kyiv again. Nor can Vladimir Putin stand indefinitely against the combined pressure of a failing military operation in Ukraine and a failing economy at home brought about by massive sanctions and growing Russian isolation from the global economy.

Read also: Soviet identity is gone forever, but Putin doesn’t get it

With these basic orientational points in mind, one can begin to see the tectonic shifts that will take place as a result of Putin’s senseless war.

First, Russia will be a global pariah as long as Putin remains in power and/or Russian forces remain in Ukraine. Sanctions will not be lifted; Europe will indeed ban purchases of Russian oil and gas (though not fast enough); Western companies will keep leaving Russia and will not return; the country’s access to key technologies and certain key imports will dry up; it will not be accepted as an interlocutor in international gatherings; its military and civilian leaders will face charges of war crimes in international tribunals.

Russia’s lies and brutality in waging this unprovoked war have broken any willingness or trust among democratic states to do business with Russia. Its economy will contract by at least 10% this year, and possibly more in 2023 as its oil and gas revenue suffers. Russia will be a diminished and insular authoritarian state with few options.

Second, Ukraine will finally be seen as a legitimate and worthy European state. No longer will its aspirations be dismissed because it is “post-Soviet,” or suffering from “endemic corruption,” or “lack of reform.”

Never again will anyone in Western Europe blame Ukraine and Russia equally for Russia’s prior invasions of Ukraine.

The resilience and determination of the Ukrainian people, the valor of its soldiers, the ingenuity of its leaders, and the strength of its identity as a European democracy have led to a wholesale change in perceptions in Europe and America. Everyone now understands that Ukraine is one of us.

Third, and flowing from this, the European Union (EU), United States, and others will embark on a massive post-war reconstruction program for Ukraine. These funds will not just restore Ukraine to what it was before – they will build a better Ukraine. It will have better and westward-facing infrastructure, greater digitization, increased integration of its energy, agriculture, and logistics with the West, and legislation and regulations redesigned during the course of reconstruction to align Ukraine’s economy with that of the EU. It will, of course, take years – but not so many years as the 30 that have already passed since Ukraine regained its independence.

Read also: How a rooster figurine that survived a bombing in Bodoyanka has become a symbol of Ukrainian resilience

Fourth, the change in attitudes and real change in Ukraine’s economy will position Ukraine to join the EU. Already, the EU Council has asked the Commission for its advice on granting candidate status – advice that is likely to come back favorably in short order.

West European states that had previously ruled out Ukraine’s EU membership are now talking about it as a real possibility. Europeans will quickly realize that a rebuilt Ukraine will be an asset for the EU rather than a liability. Ukraine will offer energy supplies (traditional and renewable), agriculture, mineral deposits, skilled labor, supportive industry, and more. It can help the EU achieve its own objectives in eliminating Russian oil and gas imports and increasing the proportion of renewable energy in Central and Eastern Europe’s energy mix, thus facilitating the attainment of the bloc’s own renewable energy goals.

Read also: Ukrainian Army advancing as Russian forces retreat from Kyiv, says UK intelligence

Fifth, NATO has been rejuvenated by Russia’s aggression. Everyone now sees that war in Europe is indeed possible, and therefore preparations for defense can no longer be overlooked. Germany broke with tradition to help arm Ukraine and has pledged to increase defense spending by €100bn ($105bn.) Finland and Sweden – the latter breaking with 200 years of non-alignment – will now join the Western alliance.

Arguments used in the past to block Ukraine from joining NATO — such as not provoking Russia — ring hollow as Russia has already twice attacked Ukraine unprovoked. In the wake of a diminished Russia and a strong, rebuilt, and militarily capable Ukraine, there is no longer any justification for forcing it (and Georgia and Moldova) to live in insecure grey zones.

Sixth, and finally, the long period of drift and distraction in US global leadership may be coming to an end. As Winston Churchill is reputed to have said, one can always count on the United States to do the right thing, after it has exhausted all the other possibilities.

In the current day, the Biden Administration was initially too slow and lacked vision in responding to Russia’s aggression; but in recent weeks, it has stepped up to offer much greater leadership in the transatlantic community. What’s more, major bipartisan majorities in both houses of Congress have been pushing the administration to do more, and to do it faster (like the new lend-lease act).

This is unlikely to change any time soon, meaning the renewed bipartisan consensus on American leadership is poised to last well into the future.

President Putin launched this war with a view to eliminating an independent Ukraine and rebuilding the Russian Empire. The result, however, will be a diminished Russia, a stronger and more fully European Ukraine, and a revived transatlantic community determined to face down future threats even after the current ones abate.

While all these trends are clear, they are not pre-ordained. Western leaders, and especially the US administration must clearly understand and continue to reinforce them. It is too early to claim victory, but the path to a better and safer West, with strengthened security and greater prosperity that also enfranchises Ukraine, is now plain to see.

Kurt Volker is a Distinguished Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, where this column was first published. NV is republishing it with permission.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • International donors to provide $6.5 billion to Ukraine

    During an international conference in Poland’s Warsaw, donors pledged $6.5 billion to support Ukraine, Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki said on May 5.

  • Drivers are becoming more aggressive behind the wheel

    Road rage is a problem that has many drivers feeling fearful behind the wheel

  • Tennessee Firefighters Rappel 35 Feet Into Possible Bear Den to Rescue Stranded Hunting Dog

    Some light rappelling while looking out for deadly snakes and bears? All in a day’s work.

  • Explainer: Why are U.S. natural gas prices soaring?

    Simply put, it is hotter than normal in many parts of the United States. Weather in Houston, the biggest city in Texas, is expected to reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) over the weekend, or about 15 degrees F higher than normal for this time of year. The gas market is getting caught up in the frenzy that has hit the oil, fuel and coal markets as countries scramble to make sure they have enough reliable energy in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • New evidence found in Madeleine McCann case, says German prosecutor

    Investigators have found new evidence potentially incriminating the key suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann 15 years ago, said Hans Christian Wolters, the German prosecutor who has been investigating the case since 2020. In an interview with Portuguese TV channel CMTV on Tuesday, Wolters said detectives believed they had found "some facts, some new evidence", adding: "We are sure that he (Brueckner) is the murderer of Madeleine McCann." Convicted child abuser and drug trader Christian Brueckner, who is behind bars in Germany for raping a woman in the same area of the Algarve region of Portugal from where Madeleine went missing in 2007 when she was three years old, was formally identified as an official suspect last month.

  • What is the CPTPP and why is China eager to join?

    The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) is the successor to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), which was a key plank in the Obama administration's "Pivot to Asia" strategy that aimed to create an economic counterweight to China's regional influence. The CPTPP emerged after former US president Donald Trump withdrew the country from the TPP in 2017, soon after taking office. Japan led negotiations with 10 other countries, including New Zealand, Australia

  • "He Was A Serial Killer": People Are Sharing The Times They Narrowly Escaped A Bad Situation, And Some Of Them Are Terrifying

    "I was on the way to his motel room when I get a text from him. It was a picture of me and it said, 'Got a new toy for us this week.'"View Entire Post ›

  • Hundreds of thousands in thefts went unnoticed for months by DeKalb Watershed, investigation finds

    The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has reported hundreds of thousands of dollars in thefts, and some of the thefts or disappearances were not even discovered for weeks or months.

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: War would be over if world was ‘as courageous as Ukraine and Britain’, says Zelensky

    Exclusive: Putin faces ‘huge cost’, warns Navy chief War could turn into Russia’s Vietnam, says Wallace ‘Putin’s yacht’ back in the water and may flee Italian port Matt Hancock opens his home to Ukrainian refugees Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Spain briefly detains pro-Russian Ukrainian blogger accused of treason

    MADRID (Reuters) -A Spanish judge on Thursday ordered the release of a pro-Russian Ukrainian blogger who was detained the previous day on an international arrest warrant for suspected treason, but barred him from leaving the country pending an extradition hearing. Spain's High Court said in a statement that Judge Jose Luis Calama had ruled Anatoliy Shariy, an aspiring politician and vocal critic of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his pro-Western government, should present himself to the nearest court twice a month and surrender his passport. The judge said there were not enough reasons for keeping him in custody, considering that he has taken roots in Spain.

  • Depp v Heard: How courtroom live-streaming turned an ugly battle between exes into a circus

    As Law&Crime Network streams every single detail of the high-profile case, Tom Murray reports on how the lines between justice and entertainment have blurred

  • American Experience: California's 'Little Civil War'

    Just before midnight on March 12, 1928, about 40 miles north of Los Angeles, one of the biggest dams in the country blew apart, releasing a wall of water 20 stories high. Ten thousand people lived downstream. Flood in the Desert tells the story of the St. Francis Dam disaster, which not only destroyed hundreds of lives and millions of dollars’ worth of property it also washed away the reputation of William Mulholland, the father of modern Los Angeles, and jeopardized larger plans to transform th

  • Russia strikes key infrastructure across Ukraine

    A band of Ukrainian fighters are defiantly holding out against the Russian army inside the Avozstal steel plant in Mariupol. More civilians were reported injured in an attack on homes and a school.

  • North Korea fires ballistic missile, Japan and South Korea report, in 13th launch this year

    North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, marking yet another launch since leader Kim Jong-un warned of "preemptive" use of nuclear weapons. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff determined that the North Korean government launched the missile from Sunan, a district in Pyongyang. The missile fell into the waters just outside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone after flying over a distance of about 500 kilometers (310 miles) at a maximum altitude of about 800 kilometers (497 miles), according to Japanese Deputy Defense Minister Makoto Oniki.

  • Lukashenko surprised Russian ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine is taking this long

    Belarus dictator Alexander Lukashenko, who has allowed Russia to use the territory of his state as a jumping off point for invasion and to launch missile strikes on Ukraine, has said he did not expect Russia’s war in Ukraine to last this long.

  • Trump predicts it would be a ‘hard’ race for Pence should the former vice president make a bid for 2024

    Former President Trump appeared to cast doubt on former Vice President Mike Pence’s viability as a 2024 presidential contender, saying in a new interview that it would be a “hard” election for Pence should he choose to run. During an interview with CBN News published Wednesday, the Christian news outlet asked Trump about Pence’s chances…

  • The AP Interview: Belarus admits Russia's war 'drags on'

    Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko defended Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in an interview Thursday with The Associated Press, but he said he didn’t expect the 10-week-old conflict to “drag on this way.” Lukashenko said Moscow, which launched the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 — partly from his territory — had to act because Kyiv was “provoking Russia.”

  • Mother of NYPD officer shot dead answering her front door

    ‘She was the best that this world has,’ says grief-stricken husband of Anna Torres. ‘I want to know why this guy did it.’

  • Battles rage at Ukrainian plant as U.N. rushes to evacuate civilians

    ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (Reuters) -Scores of Ukrainians remained trapped on Thursday in a Mariupol steel works that has been rocked by heavy explosions as Russian forces fought for control of Ukraine's last stronghold in the ruined city and the United Nations rushed to evacuate civilians. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said more civilians had been rescued from Mariupol but Russia was shelling the Azovstal steel plant where an estimated 200 civilians were still in underground bunkers with little food or water.

  • Chechen Leader’s Brutal Fighters Are Getting Killed in Ukraine ‘Every Day’

    Chingis Kondarov/ReutersChechen troops in Ukraine loyal to Ramzan Kadyrov have claimed a reputation for being the most brutal in Putin’s war, but a new report says they’re actually suffering major losses and going to great lengths to cover them up.According to an investigation by Russia’s independent news outlet IStories, the official figure of 13 Chechen soldiers killed in Ukraine is a major undercount; a source in the Chechen Health Ministry tells the outlet the true death toll of the so-calle