Ending weeks of standoff, Russia takes Mariupol but sees setbacks elsewhere

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patrick J. McDonnell
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
Ukrainian servicemen squat during a patrol in a recently retaken village, north of Kharkiv, east Ukraine, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov)
Ukrainian servicemen patrol a recently retaken village north of Kharkiv, not far from the Russian border, on Sunday. (Mstyslav Chernov / Associated Press)

After weeks of Russian bombardment, a band of Ukrainian soldiers fighting from a battered Mariupol steel plant ended combat operations on Monday, giving Moscow full control of a strategic port city that has been turned into a ruin of empty buildings and mass graves.

Ukrainian officials said that 264 fighters were evacuated to Russian-held territory to the east, including 53 seriously wounded fighters who were taken to a hospital.

The deputy defense minister, Hanna Maliar, said that all would eventually be returned home through a prisoner exchange with the Russians.

In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky saluted the soldiers and said there was no choice but to save lives.

"Ukraine needs Ukrainian heroes to be alive, That is our principle," he said. "The work continues to bring the guys home, and it requires delicacy and time."

The city became a symbol of defiance in a siege that turned Ukrainian soldiers into heroes, tested Russian firepower and underscored President Vladimir Putin's resolve to win a major coastal city. Seizing Mariupol would allow him a path from Russian-controlled territory in the east to the Black Sea.

The apparent Russian victory in Mariupol was a rare success for a country facing mounting setbacks both diplomatically and on the battlefield. After 12 weeks of war, Russia has yet to meet any of its major objectives.

It is also faced with the prospect of an expanded North Atlantic Treaty Organization — one of the very things that Putin has said he aimed to prevent by invading Ukraine.

Responding to announcements by both Finland and Sweden over the weekend that they would apply to join NATO, Russia's deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, warned both countries that they were committing a "grave mistake."

He said the two Nordic nations were embarking on a misguided path “with far-reaching consequences,” according to Russian news reports.

“The fact that the security of Sweden and Finland will not be strengthened as a result of this decision is very clear to us,” the Interfax news agency quoted Ryabkov as saying. “They should have no illusions that we will simply put up with it.”

Entry into NATO by Finland and Sweden — long officially nonaligned nations that have avoided allying with major powers — would significantly alter the transatlantic security architecture in existence since the end of World War II.

In another symbol of just how isolated Russia has become, McDonald's announced Monday that it had begun the process of selling its chain of 850 restaurants in Russia, calling the company's presence "inconsistent with McDonald's values."

More than three decades ago in a sign of easing Cold War tensions, McDonald's was the first American fast-food restaurant to open in the Soviet Union — just two months after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Smoke inside the ruins of a cultural center in eastern Ukraine
Smoke rises inside a cultural center destroyed Thursday by a Russian airstrike in Derhachi, eastern Ukraine. (Bernat Armangue / Associated Press)

Inside Ukraine, the Russian military has had little to celebrate. In its most recent setback, Russian forces have been driven back from Kharkiv, the second-most populous city, which lies about 25 miles from the border and has been under heavy assault since the beginning of the war.

In a video message, Zelensky thanked troops who had pushed Russian forces toward the border.

Russians were reported to be pressing attacks Monday in the Donbas region, Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland.

Russian aircraft “damaged civilian and military infrastructure in the eastern war zone and industrial facilities deep in Ukraine,” the Ukrainian military said Monday. Russia is “preparing offensive operations” with forces based in the Russian-controlled eastern Ukrainian city of Izyum, a key strategic point in the Donbas battle.

Zelensky said that Ukraine was bracing for expanded Russian assaults in the region.

“We are preparing for new attempts by Russia to attack in Donbas, to somehow intensify its movement in the south of Ukraine,” he said. “The occupiers still do not want to admit that they are in a dead end and their so-called special operation has already gone bankrupt.”

Moscow redirected its efforts last month to the Donbas after a failed attempt to capture Kyiv, the capital, in another humiliation for Putin.

But more than any other battle in the war, it was the fight for Mariupol that captured the world's attention and came to embody the cruelty of the war: thousands dead, tens of thousands displaced, roads battered, houses destroyed, failed cease-fires and countless wounded.

It has been more than two months since as many as 2,000 Ukrainian fighters accompanied by civilians took refuge in the vast Azovstal steel plant and its sprawling network of underground passages. Russian forces surrounded the facility, cutting off escape routes, and bombarded it mercilessly.

The plight of the soldiers — navigating what was once one of Europe’s largest steel mills — played out in daily tick-tock drama, riveting the nation as the war spread to other cities and towns. Running low on food and supplies, the Ukrainian fighters, who kept in contact with families and sent videos to the outside world, appeared as if adrift in a factory that had also been conquered by the Nazis in the 1940s.

Even as Russia declared that it had taken control of the city, the Ukrainian fighters refused to leave.

Most civilians who were taking shelter in the plant were believed to have been evacuated earlier this month under a deal worked out by the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Ukraine’s military said it was working to evacuate remaining fighters who stayed behind.

Demonstrators in Istanbul protesting Russia&#39;s war in Ukraine
Dozens of demonstrators in Istanbul joined a protest Sunday against Russia's war on Ukraine and its brutal siege of the port city of Mariupol. (Mehmet Guzel / Associated Press)

On the diplomatic front, Zelensky has welcomed the moves by Finland and Sweden to join NATO.

Indeed, the goal of membership in the alliance is enshrined in Ukraine's own constitution — a major source of anger and alarm in Moscow — though Ukrainian officials have indicated that it could be subject to negotiation as part of a settlement to end the war.

In addition to Finland and Sweden, Georgia — like Ukraine, a former Soviet republic — has also expressed a desire to join NATO despite Moscow’s vociferous objections.

NATO and U.S. officials have voiced confidence that Finland and Sweden would be accepted into the alliance despite reservations from Turkey, a NATO member, which objects to the presence in the two Nordic nations of Kurdish groups critical of Turkey’s treatment of its Kurdish minority.

In other developments Monday, a senior U.S. Defense official said that Russian forces fired a “half dozen” missiles toward Lviv in western Ukraine, hitting a military training complex near there but with only “minor” damage to a few buildings and no known casualties.

The missiles may have been fired from a submarine in the Black Sea, the official said. Lviv, a short distance from Ukraine’s border with Poland, has been spared most of the heaviest attacks but is located strategically along supply routes taking weapons from the U.S. and other NATO countries to the front lines.

The official also said that 74 of the 90 Howitzer artillery pieces supplied by the U.S. are now “in the fight." He quoted Ukrainian military officials saying that the howitzers have made a “very effective difference” in the Donbas campaign.

“The systems are helping them regain some momentum and take back territory,” the official said.

Times staff writers Tracy Wilkinson in Washington and Emily Baumgaertner in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The 11 Senate Republicans who opposed advancing aid for Ukraine

    Eleven GOP senators on Monday voted against advancing a nearly $40 billion aid package for Ukraine despite significant bipartisan support. The Republican senators opposed to the plan were Marsha Blackburn (Tenn.), John Boozman (Ark.), Mike Braun (Ind.), Mike Crapo (Idaho), Bill Hagerty (Tenn.), Josh Hawley (Mo.), Mike Lee (Utah), Cynthia Lummis (Wyo.), Roger Marshall (Kan.),…

  • Ukraine Latest: US Senate Nears Passing $40 Billion Aid Package

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Senate overwhelmingly voted to move toward passage of a $40 billion package of military and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine, bringing the legislation closer to approval in Congress in the next few days.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMusk

  • Ukraine Says Rail Bridge Seized by Russian Forces Destroyed in Luhansk

    Ukrainian special forces said on May 15 that a Russian-held rail bridge was destroyed in the Luhansk region, in an effort to slow Russian forces from advancing.Footage posted to Facebook shows the strike on the bridge, which goes over the Borova River in Severodonetsk.Special forces said the attack was carried out to block Russian troops from attacking Lysychansk and Severodonetsk.Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai said on May 15 that Ukrainian forces had control of 10 percent of the territory in the region. Credit: Ukraine Armed Forces via Storyful

  • In Donetsk Region, Russia killed 3 and wounded 13 civilians in a day

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, MAY 15, 2022, 20: 54 As a result of Russian military operations in the Donetsk Region on Sunday, three civilians were killed and 13 others were injured. Source: Chairman of Donetsk VA Pavlo Kyrylenko on Telegram and on the air of the telethon Quote: "On May 15, the Russians killed 3 civilians in the Donetsk region: 2 in Drobyshevo and 1 in Toretsk.

  • Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

    The western Ukrainian city of Lviv has been rocked by number of very loud explosions. Makysym Kozytskyy, chairman of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, said the Russians had fired on military infrastructure in the Yavoriv district.

  • Ukraine officials declare mission complete, start evacuating troops from Mariupol steel mill

    The regiment that doggedly defended a steel mill as Ukraine's last stronghold in the port city of Mariupol completed its mission Monday after more than 260 fighters, including some badly wounded, were evacuated and taken to areas under Russia’s control, Ukrainian officials said.

  • South LA’s ‘daycrawler’: the man who’s captured the aftermath of gun violence for 20 years

    ‘Most outlets aren’t writing about what happened on 81st and Figueroa,’ says Nasser Baker, whose A Million Hits accounts have become a staple in the news diet of many Angelenos Nasser “Nash” Baker in Los Angeles. Photograph: Abené Clayton/The Guardian This story was published in partnership with The Guardian and The Trace, a non-profit newsroom covering gun violence in America. Sign up for its newsletter here. There’s no such thing as an average day for Nasser “Nash” Baker, but they do tend to s

  • Candidates making final push to earn votes before Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary election

    Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania Dave McCormick rallied a crowd at Bella Sera in Canonsburg as the countdown to election day continues.

  • Only 10% of Luhansk Oblast remains under Ukrainian control, says regional governor

    Only about 10% of Luhansk Oblast remains under Ukrainian government control following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February, head of Luhansk Oblast State Administration Serhiy Haidai said on May 16.

  • The Dallas Mavericks have a chance to upset the NBA’s best team. The reason? Jason Kidd

    The Mavs have a chance to upset the NBA’s best team because Jason Kidd is flat out-coaching his counterpart. [Opinion]

  • Ukrainian forces completed a 'combat mission' in Mariupol after hundreds were evacuated

    "Defenders of Mariupol are the heroes of our time. They are forever in history," Ukrainian forces said in a statement.

  • Sweden, Finland NATO bid no threat to Russia but may 'trigger response': Putin

    President Vladimir Putin says that while Russia does not see Finland and Sweden's decision to join NATO as a threat, deployment of military infrastructure there may trigger a response from Moscow.

  • Ukrainian troops evacuate from Mariupol, ceding control to Russia

    KYIV/NOVOAZOVSK, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukraine's military said on Tuesday it was working to evacuate all remaining troops from their last stronghold in the besieged port of Mariupol, ceding control of the city to Russia after months of bombardment. The evacuation of hundreds of fighters, many wounded, to Russian-held towns, likely marked the end of the longest and bloodiest battle of the Ukraine war and a significant defeat for Ukraine. Mariupol is now in ruins after a Russian siege that Ukraine says killed tens of thousands of people in the city.

  • Jordan Spieth comes his closest to winning hometown event at AT&T Bryson Nelson and why he may be ready to claim career Grand Slam

    After a solo second at the 2022 AT&T Bryson Nelson, Jordan Spieth says he likes where his game is at.

  • Your front door needs love: Curb appeal picks from an interior designer, starting at $11

    Do yourself (and your neighbors) a favor and give your entry some attention. Save up to 60%!

  • Online data could be used against people seeking abortions if Roe v. Wade falls

    Apps for tracking reproductive health are convenient, but the data they collect could be used against you. Tarik Kizilkaya/iStock via Getty ImagesWhen the draft of a Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked to the press, many of us who have been studying privacy for vulnerable individuals came to a troubling realization: The marginalized and vulnerable populations whose online risks have been the subject of our attention are likely to grow exponentially. These groups are

  • Nigeria's Kaduna train attack: Pregnant woman freed

    One of dozens of train passengers abducted in March said she had been freed on "compassionate grounds".

  • Kathy Barnette Doesn’t Deny Going Into Capitol on Jan. 6 in Fox Interview

    Fox NewsIn a Fox News interview Monday night, Pennsylvania Republican Kathy Barnette was twice asked if she went into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and twice she declined to give a clear denial.Bret Baier asked the Senate candidate, whose electoral prospects have suddenly risen in the last two weeks, about photographs verified earlier in the day by NBC News that show her marching beside members of the far-right group the Proud Boys in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6. Barnette has acknowledged sh

  • Once neutral Sweden seeks NATO membership in historic shift

    Sweden will follow neighboring Finland and apply for NATO membership because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, ending more than 200 years of military nonalignment in the Nordic nation.

  • Sweden ends neutrality, joins Finland in seeking NATO berth

    The move came after neighboring Finland announced Sunday that it too would seek to join the 30-country military alliance.