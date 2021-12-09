Russia military chief warns Ukraine against attacking rebels

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DASHA LITVINOVA and VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's top military officer on Thursday sternly warned neighboring Ukraine against trying to reclaim control over separatist areas by force, saying that Moscow will “suppress” any such attempt.

The tough statement by Gen. Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian military's General Staff, comes amid soaring tensions over a Russian troop buildup near the border with Ukraine that stoked Ukrainian and Western fears of a possible invasion.

U.S. President Joe Biden warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a video call Tuesday that the West will respond with bruising economic sanctions that would inflict acute pain on Moscow if it invades Ukraine. At the same time, Biden made it clear Wednesday that U.S. troops wouldn't be sent to Ukraine to confront the Russians, and announced future talks between the U.S., its top NATO allies and Russia to address some of Moscow's security concerns.

Russia has rejected Ukrainian and Western claims of plotting an attack and described them as a cover-up for a possible attempt by Ukraine to retake the rebel-held areas. Ukraine has denied such plans.

On Thursday, Gerasimov reinforced Moscow's warning to Ukraine not to try to use force to reclaim control of the east, saying that “any provocations by Ukrainian authorities to settle the Donbas problems by force will be suppressed.”

U.S. intelligence officials say Russia has stationed about 70,000 troops near its border with Ukraine and has begun planning for a possible invasion as soon as early next year.

Speaking to foreign military attaches, Gerasimov dismissed Western concerns about the Russian military buildup, arguing that Moscow is free to deploy its troops wherever it likes on its territory and calling the claim of a possible Russian invasion “a lie.”

He charged that Ukraine is to blame for escalating tensions in its war-torn eastern industrial heartland, known as Donbas, by deploying new weapons there, including U.S.-supplied Javelin anti-tank missiles and Turkish drones.

Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a bitter tug-of-war since 2014, when Moscow annexed the Ukrainian Crimean Peninsula and threw its support behind a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine that has killed more than 14,000 people. Ukraine and the West accused Russia of sending troops and weapons to back the separatists, which Moscow has repeatedly denied.

Gerasimov complained about NATO's growing presence near Russian borders and the increasing number and scope of drills by alliance troops. He particularly noted an increase in patrol flights by U.S. strategic bombers near Russian territory, saying they practiced launching cruise missiles at targets in Russia.

In remarks that followed up on Putin's push for Western security guarantees to preclude NATO's expansion to Ukraine and other ex-Soviet neighbors, Gerasimov said Moscow is open to discussions on European and global security to “de-escalate tensions and increase the level of mutual trust.”

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov also voiced hope that the U.S. and its NATO allies would listen to Moscow's security concerns and engage in meaningful discussions.

“It primarily refers to refraining from military activities near our borders and the development of military and military-technical presence in those territories,” Ryabkov said during a panel discussion on international affairs.

He emphasized that Russia wants legally-binding guarantees of its security, noting that Western powers broke verbal promises — given to Moscow in the early 1990s — that NATO wouldn't expand eastward.

“There is a deep crisis in the Euro-Atlantic region that is fraught with a potential conflict,” Ryabkov said, adding that a controversy similar in scope to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis between the U.S. and the Soviet Union couldn't be excluded.

“If it continues like that, the logic of developments could lead to us to suddenly waking up to something like that,” Ryabkov said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden says the US won't put troops on the ground even if Russia invades Ukraine

    The president said he told Putin a Russian invasion of Ukraine would spark "economic consequences like none he's ever seen or ever have been seen."

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine would be of a level 'not seen in Europe since World War II,' UK armed-forces chief says

    The US and Ukraine are warning that Russia is amassing troops at its border with Ukraine and appears poised to launch an invasion soon.

  • How should the U.S. react to Russia’s Ukraine threats?

    Russia is amassing troops on the Ukrainian border, but experts disagree over whether strength or diplomacy is the best tacit to prevent an invasion.

  • Germany warns Russia will pay a price if it enters Ukraine

    Germany's foreign minister warned Russia on Thursday that it would pay a “high political and economic price” if it makes any militaristic moves against neighboring Ukraine. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized the need to coordinate a common European position when dealing with hostile neighbors such as Russia, which has amassed troops near the border with Ukraine.

  • WHO warns fears of omicron could spark new vaccine hoarding

    The World Health Organization expressed concerns Thursday that rich countries spooked by the emergence of the omicron variant could step up the hoarding of COVID-19 vaccines and strain global supplies again, complicating efforts to stamp out the pandemic. The U.N. health agency, after a meeting of its expert panel on vaccination, reiterated its advice to governments against the widespread use of boosters in their populations so that well-stocked countries instead can send doses to low-income countries that have largely lacked access to them. “What is going to shut down disease is for everybody who is especially at risk of disease to become vaccinated,” said Dr. Kate O’Brien, head of WHO’s department of immunization, vaccines and biologicals.

  • US to send delegation to Vienna for Iran nuclear talks

    A delegation of U.S. officials will be going to Vienna later this week to indirectly rejoin nuclear negotiations with Iran, the State Department said on Wednesday.State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters that U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley "and his interagency delegation will plan to join the talks over the weekend.""We have a good base from which to operate, and it is certainly our hope that Iran will return willing and...

  • Why Putin is willing to risk a catastrophic war to dominate Ukraine

    The Russian troops assembled at its border with Ukraine sends a clear signal to Kyiv, Europe, and the United States that Russia might finally be ready to reincorporate Ukraine into Russia’s sphere of influence, severely increasing the risk of a major military escalation in Europe’s eastern frontier.

  • EU to avoid membership talk at summit with eastern states, draft says

    A European Union summit with the bloc's eastern neighbours will confirm support for Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine in their bid to move closer to the bloc but make no promise of future EU membership, according to a draft final statement. In part overshadowed by the Belarus crisis, the EU summit on Dec. 15 will bring together Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine, with Minsk likely to be represented with a Belarusian flag and an empty chair, diplomats said. Former Soviet republics Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine want to one day join the EU and cement their move away from Russia's orbit.

  • Iran talks chair sees new 'sense of purpose' as talks resume

    Negotiations between Iran and world powers aimed at salvaging a tattered 2015 nuclear deal resumed in Vienna on Thursday, with tensions high after Tehran made demands last week that European countries strongly criticized. The talks' chairman said he detected “a renewed sense of purpose.” Diplomats from Britain, France and Germany had urged Tehran to come back with “realistic proposals” after the Iranian delegation made numerous demands last week that other parties to the accord deemed unacceptable.

  • Congress frets over ‘missed opportunity’ on Russia’s Ukraine aggression

    Differences over the annual defense bill emerged as President Joe Biden was meeting virtually with President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

  • Father, son arrested in wildfire that threatened Lake Tahoe

    A father and son were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of starting a massive California wildfire that destroyed many homes and forced tens of thousands of people to flee Lake Tahoe communities earlier this year, authorities said. David Scott Smith, 66, and his son, Travis Shane Smith, 32, are accused of reckless arson in a warrant issued before formal charges are filed, the El Dorado County District Attorney’s office said. Mark Reichel, the attorney for both men, said they were arrested Wednesday afternoon and that reckless arson means starting a blaze by accident but “to such a degree that it was considered reckless.”

  • Polish PM tells Germany's Scholz not to 'give in' over Nord Stream 2

    Poland's prime minister said on Thursday he would call on Germany's newly appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz to oppose the start-up of Nord Stream 2, as Warsaw seeks to stop the gas pipeline it says will be used against Europe by Russia. Scholz's predecessor Angela Merkel soured relations with many central and eastern European countries by sticking to a project they said would dangerously increase dependence on Russian gas.

  • If Russia invades Ukraine, it shouldn't rely on the U.S. responding in kind

    Amid threats and counterthreats, Washington and its allies may have only one option if Russia invades Ukraine: more of the same.

  • How new Western sanctions might target Russia

    With tensions high between Moscow and Western powers, Russia faces the risk of new sanctions, possibly the severest yet, that would aim to dissuade President Vladimir Putin from attacking neighbouring Ukraine. With tens of thousands of Russian troops massed near the Ukraine border, raising fears of an invasion, U.S. President Joe Biden has warned Putin of "strong economic and other measures". The Kremlin has denied harboring any intention to attack Ukraine and has said a troop buildup on its southern border is defensive, but neighboring nations are sounding the alarm.

  • New York attorney general seeks to depose Donald Trump next month in civil fraud probe

    Letitia James wants to question the former president, who has blasted her over her tax fraud probe into the Trump Organization.

  • U.S. envoy to return to Vienna over weekend for Iran talks

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley plans to travel to Vienna over the weekend for fresh talks on reviving Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday. The talks seek to find a way for the United States and Iran to resume compliance with the agreement, under which Iran restricted its nuclear program in return for relief from U.S., European Union and U.N. sanctions.

  • Warriors observations: Steph Curry hits six 3-pointers in win vs. Blazers

    Steph Curry inched closer to Ray Allen's all-time record with six 3-pointers in the Warriors' win over the Blazers.

  • Germany warns Russia of 'high political and economic price' if it moves against Ukraine

    Germany's foreign minister on Thursday warned Russia that it would pay a "high political and economic price" if it invades Ukraine."The territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine aren't up for negotiation for us," Annalena Baerbock said in Paris during her first foreign trip a day after taking office, according to The Associated Press. She added that the highest priority must be to avoid military escalation. "Russia would pay a high...

  • Leaking California oil pipe's safeguards not fully working

    The ruptured offshore pipeline that spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil off the Southern California coast this fall did not have a fully functioning leak detection system at the time, according to a report obtained by The Associated Press. The report was compiled by pipeline operator, Beta Offshore, a subsidiary of Houston-based Amplify Energy, and filed with federal regulators. It reveals Amplify is investigating whether personnel or control room issues contributed to the accident but does not explain what was wrong with the detection system.

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline under threat if Russia invades Ukraine -U.S. officials

    U.S. officials have told members of Congress they have an understanding with Germany about shutting down the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine, a senior congressional aide told Reuters on Tuesday. The White House said Germany had made commitments about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that runs from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea in the event of aggressive acts by Russia.