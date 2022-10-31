Russia warns it may block ships with Ukraine grain

Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, speaks about the situation of grain shipments from Ukraine following a Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
7
EDITH M. LEDERER
·4 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia’s U.N. ambassador accused Ukraine of using the Black Sea shipping corridor to get grain to world markets “for military and sabotage purposes” against its fleet on Monday, saying this is why it suspended implementation of the deal and warning that it will not allow the unimpeded passage of vessels without its consent which is currently taking place.

Vassily Nebenzia told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council called by Russia that “the Black Sea remains an area of hostilities” and “we cannot allow an unimpeded passage of vessels without our inspection.” He said Russia will “undertake our own measures” to control the ongoing ship movements but gave no details.

Nebenzia accused Ukraine, with help from the West, especially the United Kingdom, of carrying out “massive aviation and sea strikes” on Russia’s Black Sea fleet and infrastructure in Sevastopol in the early morning hours of Oct. 29, “under the cover of the humanitarian grain corridor” which was established under the July 22 gain deal. As a result, “the Russian side cannot guarantee the safety of civilian vessels participating in the Black Seat Initiative,” he said.

Under the Black Sea Initiative, a Joint Coordination Center in Turkey was established to control and inspect ships heading to load Ukrainian ships from three Black Sea ports and fully loaded vessels en route to world markets. It comprises representatives from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations.

U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths rejected Nebenzia’s claim that the Oct. 29 attack violated the Black Sea Initiative, saying the shipping corridor for civilian vessels protecting ships participating in the grain deal “is not open at 4 a.m.” and only operates “when ships move down the corridor.”

He said the U.N. remains “very actively engaged” with Russian members of the Joint Coordination Center and he reiterated several times that Moscow’s concerns about the Oct. 29 attack should be investigated by its experts, as have other reported breaches of the initiative.

Griffiths, who is a lawyer, told reporters after the council meeting that Russia has not withdrawn from the initiative and therefore remains bound by the July 22 grain deal despite its suspension of participation. Under the agreement, he stressed that signatories are obliged “not to attack ships, or movements, or relevant port facilities.”

Therefore, he said, the U.N., Turkey and Ukraine are able to continue inspecting outbound ships and will continue to do so.

Griffiths said there are 86 outbound ships that have left Ukraine ports and have gone to the Bosphorous where they await inspection in what he called “a maritime traffic jam,” and they are carrying nearly 2 million tons, which is part of the 9 million tons. In addition, there are 12 ships in Ukrainian ports loaded and ready to leave, and five ships in the Bosphorous that have been inspected by all four parties that are ready to movr into the Ukraine ports to pick up cargo, he said.

The deal to export Ukrainian grain lasts for 120 days and will be automatically extended on Nov. 18 if there are no objections.

“I believe the Black Sea Grain Initiative is going to be renewed,” Griffiths said. “I believe in that and we are going to make sure of it. We’re going to do everything we can between now and Nov. 18 to do so. And we will not let this get in our way.”

But whether Russia ends its suspension and returns to active support of the deal remains to be seen.

Nebenzia said last week that first “Russia needs to see the export of its grain and fertilizers in the world market, which has never happened since the beginning of the deal.”

Grynspan, the secretary-general of the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development, told the Security Council Monday that the grain agreements have had a major impact: wheat exports from Russia tripled between July and September while wheat exports from Ukraine more than quadrupled, resulting in lower food prices.

The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization’s Food Price Index has declined for six months, by about 16%, and according to World Bank models “this decline may have prevented over 100 million people from falling into poverty,” she said. But uncertainty over continuation of the Ukraine deal saw wheat futures rise by over 6% on Monday.

In addition, Grynspan said, fertilizer prices are still 2 ½ times their 2019 levels, leading to the inability of farmers especially in Africa to use fertilizer, lowering lowers crop production at the next harvest.

“Due to this, we know that today’s crisis of affordability may become tomorrow’s crisis of availability and a crisis of huge proportions,” she warned.

There are no sanctions on exporting food and fertilizer but Grynspan said the U.N. has been working to overcome “the chilling effect” of the sanctions on the private sector -- “overcompliance, reputational risks and market avoidance.”

Recommended Stories

  • U.N. says no ships in grain corridor when Russia says it was attacked

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United Nations on Monday said no ships involved in a U.N.-brokered Ukraine grain export deal were transiting a Black Sea maritime humanitarian corridor on the night of Oct. 29, when Russia says its vessels in Crimea were attacked. Russia has accused Ukraine of using air and maritime drones to target vessels in the Bay of Sevastopol early on Saturday and suggested one of the drones may have been launched from a civilian vessel chartered to export food from Ukrainian ports. Ukraine has neither confirmed nor denied it was behind the attack but says Russia's navy is a legitimate military target.

  • Innocent woman seriously hurt in drive-by shooting on east Charlotte road, CMPD says

    An innocent woman was seriously hurt in a drive-by shooting on a busy road in east Charlotte on Sunday, police said.

  • EXPLAINER: What Russia's suspension of grain deal could mean

    Russia has suspended its part of a U.N.-brokered deal allowing Ukraine to export grain safely from its Black Sea ports during a monthslong war, saying it was not going to allow ships to travel. Ukraine said a dozen ships had sailed Monday after initially reporting that more than 200 vessels, many loaded and ready to travel, were stuck after Russia's weekend announcement. Later in the day, Russia's Defense Ministry said ship traffic was suspended, calling the movement “unacceptable” after Moscow alleged a Ukrainian drone attack against its Black Sea fleet.

  • Cannabis edibles company Wyld builds national footprint as it keeps hiring

    CFO says company has no immediate plan to raise outside capital as it grows to an expected 1,000 employees in 2023 with an eye on expanding to new states.

  • Herbalife puts former CEO back in charge and withdraws guidance; stock slides

    Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. on Monday said Chief Executive John Agwunobi would step down and Michael Johnson would assume the role of interim chief executive and chairman.

  • New president's bid to protect the Amazon will face hurdles

    In a victory speech Sunday, Brazil’s president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva promised to reverse a surge in deforestation in the Amazon rainforest. “At the same time, we will promote sustainable development of communities in the Amazon.” To achieve this in his third term, he will have to boost environmental law enforcement, face a hostile Congress and deal with state governors who have strong ties with the defeated far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

  • GOP Leader Pledges China Investigation If Republicans Win House

    (Bloomberg) -- House Republicans would set up a committee to investigate how Covid-19 spread from China and focus on military and economic threats posed by Beijing if the GOP wins control in Nov. 8 congressional elections, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said.Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchTech Leads Stocks Lower as Y

  • Justin Turner wins Clemente Award for philanthropy

    Justin Turner has won Major League Baseball’s Roberto Clemente Award for character, community involvement and philanthropy. The Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman was to be presented the award before Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night, two years after he was criticized by the commissioner’s office for violating coronavirus protocols by celebrating with teammates following the title-winning Game 6. Turner, 37, was nominated for the award for the fifth time this year.

  • Pickett orders Steelers to 'study more' after loss to Eagles

    Eagles coach Nick Sirianni knows Steelers fans often take over an opposing stadium and offer a slice of Pittsburgh with thousands of waves of their Terrible Towels. Sirianni scanned the Linc and spotted few of the ubiquitous rally towels. About the only thing terrible in Philly was, well, the Steelers.

  • EU industry chief issues China warning ahead of Scholz's Beijing visit

    The European Union's industry chief said on Monday that European governments and companies must realise China is a rival to the EU and they should not be naive whenever they approve Chinese investment. European Commissioner Thierry Breton's comments appeared to be aimed in part at Germany, whose Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Beijing on Friday. Over the past few years, the EU has passed a series of defensive measures designed to better control investment from state-owned foreign players, including from China, to ensure rival powers do not gain more political leverage over the bloc.

  • Abbott’s Texas Business Allies Want a Pivot From Culture War

    (Bloomberg) -- Greg Abbott looks set for a third term as Texas governor, but what exactly he has planned for the next four years is harder to predict. Even business groups who tend to side with the GOP can’t tell for sure what’s in store.Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilStocks Pare Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapThree Top Bankers Pull Out of Hong Kong'

  • 4 takeaways from Chiefs HC Andy Reid’s Monday media availability

    #Chiefs HC Andy Reid addressed the media on Monday, giving some updates after the bye week as well as revealing his favorite Halloween costume and candies.

  • All the Deets on Tom Brady’s Truly Mind-Blowing Net Worth

    Tom Brady is the ninth highest-paid athlete in the world. Here's an exact breakdown of Tom Brady's net worth, from his endorsements to his salary and NFL deals.

  • Expert group warns of crisis in Mexico missing students case

    A group of international experts investigating the 2014 disappearance of 43 students in southern Mexico warned Monday that an attempt by the government to accelerate the results has created a “crisis” for the investigation and risks diminishing confidence in the outcome. At a crucial stage, the special prosecutor who has led the government’s investigation since 2019 resigned in September over apparent interference by the attorney general and the government replaced him with someone unfamiliar with the case. A government Truth Commission report in August muddied the waters by presenting questionable screen captures of message exchanges as evidence, according to the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts.

  • Delhi stops construction as pollution set to worsen from Tuesday

    Delhi has suspended most construction and demolition activities as air quality in the Indian capital is set to worsen from Tuesday because of calmer winds and other meteorological conditions, a government minister said. The city of about 20 million, the world's most polluted capital, turns nearly unbreathable every winter as cold, heavy air traps construction dust, vehicle emissions and smoke from the burning of crop residues in the neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab ahead of the new crop season. "Experts are predicting that wind speed will fall from Nov. 1 and its direction will change," Delhi's environment minister, Gopal Rai, told a news conference on Sunday.

  • Airbus debuts new A350 cabin that seats 10 people a row to compete with Boeing's new flagship 777X — look inside

    The one-seat-per-row increase puts the A350 more on par with the Boeing 777X, which can carry up to 426 people in two classes.

  • GOP’s Claim to Law and Order is a Farce

    For the millions of Native Americans who believe in democracy and a pathway to progress for Indian Country, now is the time to pay attention to what is real and what is false. Last weekend I flew to Madison, Wisconsin to cover the Midterm Elections Town Hall ‘22 event presented by Four Directions, National Congress of American Indians, Native American Rights Fund and Wisconsin Tribes. While I was there, I saw a local TV station air an ad that attempted to portray the U.S. Senate Democratic candidate, Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, as being “soft on crime.”

  • TuSimple fires CEO over ties to Chinese firm; exec denies wrongdoing

    TuSimple said in a securities filing that an investigation by its board showed some of its employees spent paid hours last year working for Hydron Inc, a startup working on autonomous trucks mostly in China. The company had also shared confidential information with Hydron, which was being evaluated as a potential original equipment manufacturer, that was not brought to the attention of audit and government security committees, according to TuSimple. Hou confirmed in a WeChat post that he had been removed as chairman and CEO by TuSimple's board, but denied any wrongdoing and said the move was "without cause."

  • Top Biden envoy pushes back on criticism of Iran strategy

    A top Biden administration official on Monday pushed back against growing criticism from Iranian American activists who are calling on the White House to abandon its efforts to resurrect the Iran nuclear deal. The U.S. special envoy to Iran, Robert Malley, said that the administration “makes no apology” for “trying to do everything we can to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.” The White House has become increasingly pessimistic about reviving the 2015 nuclear agreement but has stopped short of declaring the deal dead.

  • $1 billion Powerball jackpot up for grabs Monday night

    People showed up at convenience stores, groceries and gas stations across the country on Halloween hoping to find their own treat: a chance at Monday night's massive $1 billion Powerball jackpot. Among them was Janice Turner, one of a steady stream of people — some wearing costumes — buying Powerball tickets at an outdoor kiosk in midtown Manhattan. “I’m hoping to be the next billionaire," Turner said.