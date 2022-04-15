Russia warns U.S. to stop arming Ukraine - Washington Post

Reuters Videos

STORY: Russia warned on Thursday (April 14) that if Sweden and Finland join NATO, Russia would deploy nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles in an exclave in the heart of Europe.Both Finland, which shares an 810-mile border with Russia, and Sweden are considering joining the U.S.-led military alliance. Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said that should Sweden and Finland join NATO then Russia would have to strengthen its land, naval and air forces in the Baltic Sea, where Russia has its Kaliningrad exclave sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania.Medvedev also said he hoped Finland and Sweden would see sense, or they'd have to live with nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles close to home. There could be no more talk of a "nuclear free" Baltic, he said.One town on Finland’s border with Russia is Imatra, home to 26,000 people casting a nervous eye towards their eastern neighbor.It used to welcome Russian tourists, but since Moscow launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, Imatra fears receiving less benign arrivals.That worry has prompted Finland to consider joining NATO, which would be a major pivot in its security arrangements.Katri Latt is a resident of Imatra: "We have so far seen Imatra as a very safe place and we still think so but I believe the thoughts of the people here have now changed in the way that a small fear has now appeared and Russia, the country next to us, is a little different to other countries and you cannot necessarily always trust what they say, so maybe people should be prepared for the fact that we might have to leave quickly."Finland has long avoided disagreements with Russia for the sake of friendly relations, but Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Wednesday (April 13) it must be ready for all kinds of responses from Moscow now it's weighing NATO membership. She said a decision would be made in the coming weeks.