Russia warns U.S. to stop arming Ukraine - Washington Post

Security talks at the United States Mission in Geneva
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Russia has warned the United States that there will be "unpredictable consequences" if Washington keeps arming Ukraine, The Washington Post reported on Friday.

In Moscow, a foreign ministry spokeswoman confirmed Russia had sent diplomatic notes to the United States and other nations about supplying weapons to Ukraine but did not say what the messages contained, Interfax news agency reported.

"We call on the United States and its allies to stop the irresponsible militarization of Ukraine, which implies unpredictable consequences for regional and international security," the Post quoted Russia saying in a note to the United States.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and David Ljunggren; Editing by Conor Humphries and Sandra Maler)

