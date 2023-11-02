Russia to weaken air defence elsewhere after losing several S-400s in Ukraine – UK intelligence

The UK Ministry of Defence has predicted that after the loss of several long-range air defence systems in Ukraine, Russia will have to weaken its air defence elsewhere.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence on Thursday, reported by European Pravda

Details: Russia has likely lost at least four long-range air defence systems as a result of Ukrainian strikes over the past week. Russian media reported on 26 October 2023 that three Russian SA-21 (S-400) launchers had been destroyed in Luhansk Oblast.

Ukrainian sources reported additional losses of Russian air defence systems in Crimea.

As the UK Ministry of Defence stressed, Russia had long prioritised high-tech long-range air defence systems as a key component of its military strategy.

The recent losses underscore that Russia's integrated air defence continues to struggle against modern precision strike weapons and is likely to add to the already significant strain on the remaining systems and operators.

There is a real possibility that by replacing the destroyed systems in Ukraine, Russia will weaken its air defences in other operational areas.

Background: The day before, UK intelligence said that Russia was increasingly using Lanсet kamikaze drones in a key counter-battery battle.

