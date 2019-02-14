Russia can weather possible new U.S. sanctions, minister says

FILE PHOTO: A view shows a Russian rouble coin and a U.S. dollar banknote in this picture illustration taken October 26, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has the tools to shield its economy from possible new U.S. sanctions, and the central bank and finance ministry have already created a buffer to protect the country's banks, the Russian finance minister said on Thursday.

U.S. Republican and Democratic senators on Wednesday introduced a bill seeking to punish Russia for meddling in U.S. elections and for its aggression in Ukraine by imposing sanctions on its banking, energy and foreign debt.

