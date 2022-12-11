Russia and West reach point of confrontation and we will have to live with this Peskov

Dmitry Peskov, the Russian President’s Press Secretary, has stated that the relationship between Russia and the West has reached the point of confrontation, and they will have to live in these conditions.

Source: Russian state-owned news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS, referring to Peskov during "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" programme

Quote from Peskov: "We are not moving; we have already arrived at the station called ‘confrontation’. And we need to be focused, we need to be powerful, and we need to have a margin of safety because we still have to live in the conditions of this confrontation."

Details: Peskov has added that the countries of the West "don’t like and are not really keen on liking Russia", but Russia allegedly does not need it.

He also reiterated the new nonsense spread by Russia and its satellite Belarus, that the alleged violation of the Minsk agreements by other participants is the cause of Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Background:

The former Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, recently said that the Minsk Agreements, signed in 2014, had given Ukraine "precious time" to become stronger, and the results of this could now be seen. She emphasised that Ukraine in 2014-2015 was very different from Ukraine today.

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, reacted emotionally to Merkel’s statement.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin, on the other hand, had been disappointed by the statement of German ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel and said that they probably should have started the war earlier.

