Russia-West tensions inflame UN debate on Mali peacekeepers

Sadya Touré, Director of Mali Musso, on screen, addresses the United Nations Security Council, Monday, June 13, 2022 at United Nations Headquarters. The U.N.'s mission in the West African nation is up for renewal this month, at a volatile time when extremist attacks are intensifying. (Loey Felipe/UN Photo via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
JENNIFER PELTZ
·4 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Tensions between Russia and the West are aggravating talks about the future of one of the United Nations' biggest and most perilous peacekeeping operations, the force sent to help Mali resist a decade-long Islamic extremist insurgency.

The U.N.'s mission in the West African nation is up for renewal this month, at a volatile time when extremist attacks are intensifying. Three U.N. peacekeepers have been killed this month alone. Mali's economy is choking on sanctions imposed by neighboring countries after its military rulers postponed a promised election. France and the European Union are ending their own military operations in Mali amid souring relations with the governing junta.

U.N. Security Council members widely agree the peacekeeping mission, known as MINUSMA, needs to continue. But a council debate this week was laced with friction over France's future role in Mali and the presence of Russian military contractors.

“The situation has become very complex for negotiations,” said Rama Yade, senior director of the Africa Center at the Atlantic Council, a Washington-based think tank.

“The international context has a role, and Mali is part of the Russian game on the international stage,” she said.

The peacekeeping mission began in 2013, after France led a military intervention to oust extremist rebels who had taken over cities and major towns in northern Mali the year before. MINUSMA now counts roughly 12,000 troops, plus about 2,000 police and other officers. More than 270 peacekeepers havedied.

France is leading negotiations on extending the mission's mandate and is proposing to continue providing French aerial support. The U.N.'s top official for Mali, El-Ghassim Wane, said the force particularly needs the capabilities of attack helicopters.

But Mali strongly objects to a continued French air presence.

“We would call, therefore, for respect for our country’s sovereignty,” Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop told the council Monday.

Mali asked France, its onetime colonial ruler, for military help in 2013. The French military was credited with helping to boot the insurgents out of Timbuktu and other northern centers, but they regrouped elsewhere, began attacking the Malian army and its allies and pushed farther south. The government now controls only 10% of the north and 21% of the central region, according to a U.N. report this month.

Patience with the French military presence is waning, though, especially as extremist violence mounts. There have been a series of anti-French demonstrations in the capital, which some observers suggest have been promoted by the government and a Russian mercenary outfit, the Wagner Group.

Mali has grown closer to Russia in recent years as Moscow has looked to build alliances and gain sway in Africa — and both countries are at odds with the West. High-ranking Malian and Russian officials have been hit with European Union sanctions, sparked by Russia's actions in Ukraine since 2014 and by Mali's failure to hold elections that had been pledged for this past February.

Against that backdrop, Security Council members squared off over the Wagner Group's presence in Mali. The Kremlin denies any connection to the company. But Western analysts say it's a tool of Russian President Vladimir Putin's campaign to gain influence in Africa.

The Wagner Group has committed serious human rights and international humanitarian law violations, according to allegations by the E.U. and human rights organizations. In Mali, Human Rights Watch has accused Russian fighters and Mali's army of killing hundreds of mostly civilian men in the town of Moura; Mali said those killed were “terrorists.” The U.N. peacekeeping force is investigating, as is the Malian government.

The recent U.N. report on Mali remarked on “a significant surge” in reports of abuses committed by extremists and Malian forces, sometimes accompanied by “foreign security personnel." It didn't name names, but British deputy U.N. Ambassador James Kariuki said council members “are under no illusions – this is the Russian-backed Wagner Group.”

Mali says otherwise. While officials have said Russian soldiers are training the Malian military as part of a longstanding security partnership between the two governments, Diop insisted to the Security Council that "we don't know anything about Wagner."

However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a TV interview in May that the Wagner Group was in Mali “on a commercial basis.”

Russian deputy U.N. Ambassador Anna Evstigneeva told the Security Council that African countries have every right to engage soldiers-for-hire. And she suggested they have every reason to, saying Mali's security “continues to unravel” despite European military endeavors.

She blasted Western unease about Russia's tightening ties to Mali as “neocolonialist approaches and double standards.”

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres plans a six-month review to consider ways to retool MINUSMA.

To Sadya Touré, a writer and the founder of a women's organization called Mali Musso, told the council her country “should not be a battlefield between major powers.”

“People are the ones who are suffering the consequences of these tensions."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bolsonaro Rages at Petrobras as Fuel Threatens Re-Election

    (Bloomberg) -- A bitter dispute between Jair Bolsonaro and Petrobras intensified as the state-controlled oil giant shrugged off the president’s warnings and increased fuel prices, adding to the Brazilian leader’s difficulties as he struggles to contain inflation in an election year. Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitBuilders Are Sla

  • What do the regime of Putin, the Berlin Wall and dictator Milosevic have in common?

    Recently four European leaders are shocked by what they have seen in Irpin, a town in Kyiv Oblast, where Russian troops killed dozens of civilians.

  • Russia-Ukraine latest: World must be prepared for war to last 'years', Nato head warns

    Putin issues veiled threat to ex-Soviet states Roman Abramovich ‘saved Ukrainian lives' UK's response to war 'best of all Western powers' Zoe Strimpel: Our moral superiority over Europe is clear Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Scholz, Macron and Draghi likely asked Zelensky to resume negotiations with Putin

    French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi likely asked President Volodymyr Zelensky "behind closed doors" to negotiate with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, German newspaper Die Welt reported on June 16.

  • Germany's Scholz says sanctions against Russia to be in force until ‘fair agreement’ reached with Ukraine

    Sanctions against Russia will remain in force until a fair agreement is reached with Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF on June 16.

  • Inflation Hits Anheuser-Busch, CFO Says Price Increase On Cards

    Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) mulls raising prices for some of its beverages in an effort to manage inflation. As per Wall Street Journal, the company said that despite regular updates to its pricing, it is lagging on cost increases in markets, including the U.S. and Brazil. “Overall, I feel inflation is slightly higher than our view,” AB InBev CFO Fernando Tennenbaum said. In the U.S., the consumer price index (CPI) was at 8% in Q1. Still, AB InBev’s total net beer revenue per hectolit

  • Zelensky vows to retake south, NATO warns of long war

    President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed Sunday that his forces "will not give away the south to anyone" after his first visit to the southern frontline, as NATO's chief warned the war in Ukraine could last "for years". Making a rare trip outside Kyiv, where he is based for security reasons, Zelensky travelled to the hold-out Black Sea city of Mykolaiv and visited troops nearby and in the neighbouring Odessa region for the first time since the Russian invasion. "We will not give away the south to anyone, we will return everything that's ours and the sea will be Ukrainian and safe," he said in a video posted on Telegram as he made his way back to Kyiv. He said he talked with troops and police during his visit. "Their mood is confident, and looking into their eyes it is obvious that they all do not doubt our victory," he said. While Zelensky remained defiant, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned that "we must be prepared for this to last for years." Speaking to German daily newspaper Bild, Stoltenberg said "We must not weaken in our support of Ukraine, even if the costs are high -- not only in terms of military support but also because of rising energy and food prices." Russian forces have directed their firepower at the east and south of Ukraine in recent weeks since failing in their bid to take the capital Kyiv after the lightning February 24 invasion. "The losses are significant. Many houses were destroyed, civilian logistics were disrupted, there are many social issues," Zelensky said. "I have commissioned to make assistance to people who have lost loved ones more systemic. We will definitely restore everything that was destroyed. Russia does not have as many missiles as our people have the desire to live." Mykolaiv is a key target for Russia as it lies on the way to the strategic Black Sea port of Odessa. Zelensky surveyed the city's badly damaged regional administration building and met officials in what appeared to be a basement where he handed out awards to soldiers, in a video released by his office. Soldiers in Mykolaiv meanwhile were trying to keep their pre-war routines alive, with one saying he would not give up his vegan diet on the frontlines. Oleksandr Zhuhan said he had received a package from a network of volunteers to keep up his plant-based diet. "There was pate and vegan sausages, hummus, soya milk... and all this for free," the 37-year-old drama teacher said happily. -&nbsp;'Hero' - Back in Kyiv, with shockwaves from the war continuing to reverberate around the world, thousands gathered to pay tribute to one young man -- Roman Ratushny, a leading figure in Ukraine's pro-European Maidan movement, who was killed fighting Russians in the country's east earlier this month aged just 24. In front of the coffin draped in a yellow and blue Ukrainian flag at the foot of a monument that overlooks the sprawling Independence Square in the capital, people of all ages saluted his memory. "I think it is important to be here because he is a hero of Ukraine and we must remember him," Dmytro Ostrovsky, a 17-year-old high school student, told AFP. The loss put a human face on the shared grief of Ukrainians, as the bloodshed continues. The worst of the fighting continues to be in the eastern industrial Donbas region, with battles raging in villages outside the city of Severodonetsk, which Russia has been trying to seize for weeks. "There's an expression: prepare for the worst and the best will come by itself," the governor of the eastern Lugansk region, Sergiy Gaiday, told AFP in an interview from the Ukrainian-controlled city of&nbsp;Lysychansk across the river from Severodonetsk. "Of course, we need to prepare." Wearing a flak jacket and carrying gun cartridges and a tourniquet, he said Russian forces "are just shelling our troop positions 24 hours a day." Earlier, Gaiday said on Telegram that there was "more destruction" at the besieged Azot chemical plant in Severodonetsk, where hundreds of civilians are sheltering. He also said Lysychansk was being "heavily shelled". There are signs of preparations for street fighting in the city: soldiers digging in, putting up barbed wire and police placing burnt-out vehicles sideways across roads to slow traffic, as residents were preparing to be evacuated. "We're abandoning everything and going. No one can survive such a strike," said history teacher Alla Bor, waiting with her son-in-law Volodymyr and 14-year-old grandson. Meanwhile, pro-Russian officials in the eastern, separatist-held city of Donetsk said five civilians were killed and 12 injured by Ukrainian bombardment. In Lysychansk, the governor Gaiday said watching his home city, Severodonetsk, be shelled and people he knew dying was "painful." "I'm a human being but I bury this deep inside me," he said, adding that his task is to "help people as much as possible". burs-ssy/mtp

  • After EU blessing, Ukraine vows to prevail

    STORY: After a blessing for its EU ambitions and a pledge of unwavering support from Britain, Ukraine vowed on Saturday to prevail against Moscow.This comes as the country battles Russian assaults in the eastern city of Lysychansk , and multiple locations come under shell and missile attacks.In a video released Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is seen paying another visit to troops on the front lines of Ukraine's war against Russia - this time in the southern city of Mykolaiv.The president took pictures and penned badges on the sleeve of army personnel, in what appeared to be an underground shelter.The president's office nor Zelenskiy himself would specify when the visit took place.JOHNSON: "When Ukraine fatigue is setting in, it’s very important to show that we're with them for the long haul and we're giving them that strategic resilience that they need."The release of the Zelenskiy video comes a day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a surprise visit to meet with the Ukrainian President in Kyiv.Johnson stressed the need to keep supporting the country after nearly four months of war.JOHNSON: “It would be a catastrophe if Putin won, it would be a catastrophe if he was able to secure the land bridge, the cities in the south that he has, to hold the Donbas, that's what he wants,”Meanwhile, EU leaders are expected at a summit next week to grant Ukraine candidate status following Friday's recommendation from the bloc's executive, putting Kyiv on course to realize an aspiration seen as out of reach before the invasion, even if actual membership could take years.

  • Al Sharpton takes a bow, with Spike, to close out Tribeca

    On the eve of Juneteenth, the Tribeca Festival came to a close with the Rev. Al Sharpton documentary “Loudmouth” in a premiere that united on stage Sharpton and Spike Lee — two towering New York figures who have each been vilified and celebrated for careers championing racial justice. The event held Saturday at the Borough of Manhattan Community College celebrated Sharpton with the kind of big-screen portrait that has been commonplace for an older generation of civil rights leaders, but had, until “Loudmouth,” eluded the 67-year-old activist. “Loudmouth” contextualizes Sharpton's legacy as an extension of Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Rep. John Lewis and others, while at the same time chronicling his unique longevity despite plenty of naysayers along the way.

  • 4 useless supplements you're likely already getting enough of through your diet, according to nutrition experts

    Taking additional vitamin C and zinc will likely not prevent a cold, and Americans who take supplements may get too much vitamin A, not too little.

  • Jessica Alba Celebrates Daughter Honor’s Graduation in New Photos: ‘So Proud of My Honorcita’

    Jessica Alba is beaming in new photos to celebrate her 14-year-old daughter Honor Marie’s middle school graduation. This milestone event came after a weeklong birthday celebration for Honor, which included a trip to see Jurassic World Dominion and a visit to escape rooms. Now, Honor is preparing for high school, and she looks so grown […]

  • Russian offensive slows on all axes except Severodonetsk — ISW

    Russia's offensive in Donbas has stalled on almost all axes of advance in recent days, said the U.S.-based conflict think tank the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), in their daily assessment on June 19.

  • GM Copies Tesla and Rivian But Risks Angering Consumers

    General Motors was patient but finally decided to react. The Detroit giant is confronted, like its rivals, with disruptions linked to supply chains, the chip shortage and the soaring prices of raw materials, such as nickel, had first waited before reacting. Its rivals, like Tesla , have not hesitated to act quickly in order to preserve their margins and avoid completely bearing the rising costs of assembling their vehicles.

  • Friday Ratings: Dateline Eyes Low With Heard Q&A, SmackDown Rises

    In the latest TV ratings, Dateline NBC‘s sitdown with Amber Heard on Friday night drew 2.3 million total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating, down 18 and 50 percent week-to-week to mark the newsmagazine’s second smallest audience since November and a season low in the demo. Over on Fox, Friday Night SmackDown (2.3 mil/0.6) featuring […]

  • 'He never barked. He never saw it.' Alligator attacks, eats dog in Greenway Trail

    In early June, Josh Wells was throwing the tennis ball for his dog during his afternoon lunch break, like any other day.

  • Azov Regiment Commander Denys Prokopenko hands over his command

    DENYS KARLOVKYI - SATURDAY, 18 JUNE 2022, 22:36 Denys Prokopenko, Commander of the Azov Regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine, has handed over his duties to Major Mykyta Nadtochii. Source: Major Nadtochii in a comment for Radio Svoboda Quote from Nadtochii: "It was just a Telegram message [from Denys Prokopenko - ed.

  • It's no surprise Russia is weathering the West's sanctions: Putin has been preparing for them for nearly a decade

    Moscow has been taking steps to bolster defenses against sanctions since 2014, when Russia was hit with trade restrictions over its annexation of Ukraine.

  • Damaged Russian tugboat "The Vasily Bekh" has sunk Odessa Oblast Military Administration

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, JUNE 17, 2022, 20:37 A support vessel of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, "The Vasily Bekh", a tugboat, has sunk after being struck by the Ukrainian navy. Source: Maksym Marchenko, head of Odessa Oblast MilitaryAdministration, in a video message Quote: "This morning, our naval forces hit the Black Sea Fleet Support Vessel Vasily Bekh, which was installed with a Tor anti-aircraft missile system.

  • Why the Belarusian dictator is escalating the situation on the border with Ukraine – expert

    By increasing military activity on the territory of Belarus, the country’s dictator Alexander Lukashenko is pursuing two goals at once, military observer Denys Popovych told Radio NV on June 17.

  • Joe Scarborough Says Sedition Charges Against Trump Adviser John Eastman Should Be a ‘Slam Dunk’

    "This guy is directing people inside the White House to break the law," Scarborough said