Russia’s winter attacks on Ukraine’s energy system could be worse than last year, says Zelenskyy

In the coming winter, Russia will attempt to replicate its terrorist strategy of targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on a larger scale, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an address to members of the Joint Expeditionary Force community on Oct. 13.

Zelenskyy called for preparedness to face any acts or actions by Russian occupiers.

“We must endure this battle. Air defense, specifically the defense of our cities, energy infrastructure, and export corridors in the Black Sea, are key to Ukraine’s victory in the winter battle,” he said.

Withstanding Russia’s second energy terror through winter would strengthen Ukraine and its allies, making it easier to defeat Russia through continued losses.

Previously, UK intelligence reported that Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure are likely to continue this winter. However, Ukraine demonstrated last winter that it has qualified personnel and the necessary experience to maintain the energy grid even in wartime conditions.

In October of last year, the Ukrainian government supported the creation of a coordination center for operational response and to ensure normal living conditions for the population. This center will respond to shelling and coordinate the mitigation of consequences.

Ukraine will respond to Russian attacks on the energy infrastructure, stated Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. Before winter, Ukrainian leadership is negotiating with partners to strengthen air defense systems to protect against Russian attacks.

Starting in October 2022, Russia actively carried out large-scale missile strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Over the course of several months, Ukraine endured more than ten waves of extensive Russian shelling, with the enemy using dozens of missiles of various types and ranges.

Due to a lack of capacity in the energy system, Ukraine had to implement power cuts to consumers.

Despite the challenging winter for Ukrainians, the enemy could not achieve its goal of causing a complete blackout in Ukraine.

