Russia withdrawing troops after 'heavy losses', proving 'inability to capture key Ukrainian cities,' UK says

Greg Norman
·1 min read

Russia’s withdrawal of troops from a Ukrainian region that they encircled at the beginning of the war is proving their "inability to capture key Ukrainian cities," the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense said Thursday.

In an intelligence update, the Ministry said "Ukrainian forces are continuing to counterattack to the north of Kharkiv, recapturing several towns and villages towards the Russian border."

"Despite Russia’s success in encircling Kharkiv in the initial stages of the conflict, it has reportedly withdrawn units from the region to reorganize and replenish its forces following heavy losses," the Ministry continued.

AMERICAN HELD HOSTAGE BY RUSSIAN FORCES SPEAKS OUT

Kharkiv, in Ukraine’s northeast, is the country’s second-largest city with an estimated population of nearly 1.5 million.

"The withdrawal of Russian forces from the Kharkiv Oblast is a tacit recognition of Russia’s inability to capture key Ukrainian cities where they expected limited resistance from the population," it added.

The Ministry says the withdrawn forces "will likely deploy to the eastern bank of the Siverskyi Donets River, forming a blocking force to protect the western flank of Russia’s main force concentration and main supply routes for operations in the vicinity of Izyum."

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has lasted 78 days.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian military conducts "manhunt" on Kadyrov's troops in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine's SBU says

    The Ukrainian military is conducting a "manhunt" of Kadyrovtsi in Kharkiv Oblast, the personal troops of Chechen warlord Ramzam Kadyrov, a vassal of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, said local SBU official Lieutenant Colonel Roman Dudin, in an interview with the ArmyInform news agency published on May 11.

  • A Ukrainian commander created a Twitter account to ask Elon Musk for help escaping a steel plant besieged by Russian troops

    Serhiy Volyna said he created his Twitter account purely to address Elon Musk, who has already sent SpaceX's Starlink kits to Ukraine.

  • Mercedes tells owners of 292K vehicles to stop driving them

    Mercedes-Benz is telling the owners of more than 292,000 vehicles in the U.S. to stop driving them due to a problem that could cause the brakes to fail. The German automaker is recalling the vehicles and says it will offer free towing so the owners can get them to a dealership for service. Mercedes says in documents posted Thursday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that moisture can get into a brake booster housing and cause corrosion.

  • Ukrainian military blows up two pontoon bridges across Siverskyi Donets River to stop Russian troops

    Ukrainian forces have twice in the last 24 hours stopped Russian efforts to cross the Siverskyi Donets River in Luhansk Oblast, blowing up two pontoon bridges near the village of Bilohorivka, CNN reported on May 12, with reference to satellite and drone images.

  • Russian army has lost 191 volley fire systems and 161 helicopters - General Staff

    VALENTINA ROMANENKO - THURSDAY, 12 MAY 2022, 10:06 Since the beginning of the full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine, the army of the Russian Federation has lost 26,650 soldiers, 300 of them in the last 24 hours alone.

  • Ukraine says it blew up Russian pontoon bridges over a key river — and units trying to cross it

    Ukraine’s military says it blew up a key Russian crossing on the Siverskyi Donets River on its eastern front, inflicting heavy losses in a potentially

  • Life in a Ukrainian Unit: Diving for Cover, Waiting for Western Weapons

    PRYVILLIA, Ukraine — Through binoculars, the Ukrainian soldiers can see the Russian position far in the distance. But the single artillery weapon they operate at a small, ragtag outpost on the southern steppe has insufficient range to strike it. These circumstances have imposed a numbingly grim routine on the Ukrainians, who are pounded daily by Russian artillery salvos while having no means to fight back. Every few hours, they dive into trenches to escape shells that streak out of the sky. “The

  • The US won't give Ukraine intel that would help it kill Russia's most senior commanders over fears it could provoke a wider war, report says

    Intel that could help Ukraine go after Valery Gerasimov, chief of Russia's general staff, or Sergey Shoigu, Russia's defense minister, is off limits.

  • Security Service of Ukraine publishes a conversation in which a Russian woman calls for the torture of Ukrainian children

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - WEDNESDAY, 11 MAY 2022, 10:29 The Security Service of Ukraine is publishing evidence that some of Russia's "civilians" are encouraging their soldiers to kill and torture Ukrainian children.

  • Russia threatens to retaliate as Finland seeks NATO membership

    STORY: Finland must join the NATO military alliance "without delay", the country's president and prime minister confirmed on Thursday (May 12).In a major policy shift for the country - triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Moscow said the move was "definitely" a threat and that it was ready to respond.Having long warned Finland of consequences should it choose to join NATO, the Kremlin added that the expansion of the military bloc would not make Europe or the world more stable.But Finland's neighbor Sweden is also close to a decision on asking to join NATO after decades of following a neutral path.The announcement represents a huge setback for Russia, which had partly attempted to justify its invasion of Ukraine as a means to protect itself from NATO's eastwards expansion.The Finnish parliament will debate the announcement on Monday (May 16). Foreign minister Pekka Haaviston told EU lawmakers the move would improve security in the Baltic Sea region."Russia's invasion of Ukraine has altered the European and Finnish security environment. However, Finland is not facing an immediate military threat."Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia wanted to avoid a direct a clash with NATO.But that Moscow was prepared to make a "decisive response" to anyone that tried to hinder Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine.Finland shares an 810 mile border with Russia that would more than double the current frontier between the U.S.-led alliance and Russia.And put NATO guards a few hours' drive from the northern outskirts of St Petersburg. Finland has gradually stepped up its cooperation with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.But it had resisted joining NATO in order to maintain friendly relations with its eastern neighbor - until Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February .Ahead of Thursday's joint statement Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said its move to join NATO deomstrated that Russia’s actions had backed it into a corner."If that would be the case, if we join, my response would be that you caused this. Look at the mirror."

  • Security forces prevented a terrorist attack in Zaporizhzhia - Security Service of Ukraine

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - THURSDAY, 12 MAY 2022, 12:35 PM The Security Service of Ukraine reports that it has prevented a terrorist attack in Zaporizhzhia and detained the would-be perpetrator. Source: Security Service of Ukraine spokesman Artem Dekhtiarenko Direct speech: "The malefactor was an inhabitant of Dnipro, born in 1966.

  • Russia is resorting to putting computer chips from dishwashers and refrigerators in tanks due to US sanctions, official says

    US commerce secretary Gina Raimondo said Wednesday that exports of US technology to Russia have fallen by 70% as a result of sanctions.

  • Kurt Warner on Tom Brady’s broadcasting career: You can’t be a nice guy and be good in this business

    Tom Brady, if you haven’t heard, will become the No. 1 analyst at Fox after he retires from playing. Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times has spoken to multiple quarterbacks who have been there and done that. Some interesting quotes came from Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, who has done limited booth work on [more]

  • Kharkiv region: Russians want to stop defenders advance towards the border - Ukrainian Ministry of Defence

    IRYNA BALACHUK - THURSDAY, 12 MAY 2022, 15:42 The Russian military on the Kharkiv front is trying to prevent the advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to the state border. Source: Oleksandr Motuzianyk, Defence Ministry spokesperson at a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Centre on 12 May Quote from Motuzianyk: "On the Kharkiv front, units of the Russian army are regrouping and trying to prevent the further advance of our troops towards the state border of Ukraine.

  • U.S. appeals court overturns California ban on semiautomatic rifle sales to those under 21

    The court ruled that a California ban on the sale of semiautomatic rifles to adults younger than 21 was unconstitutional.

  • Zelenskyy asks not to put pressure on Ukrainian Armed Forces with expectations of daily victories

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Tuesday, 10 May 2022, 22:53 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asks people to refrain from expecting weekly and daily victories on the battlefield from the Armed Forces. Source: Presidential video address Quote: "The Armed Forces of our state provided us all with good news from the Kharkiv region.

  • Putin says large Russian grain harvest to support higher exports

    Russia competes with the European Union and Ukraine for supplies of wheat to the Middle East and Africa. It continues to export despite difficulties with logistics and payments caused by Western sanctions on Moscow over what Russia terms its "special military operation" in Ukraine. Russia currently expects to harvest 130 million tonnes of grain in 2022, including 87 million tonnes of wheat, Putin told a meeting of top economic officials in Moscow.

  • Luhansk region: Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy the occupiers' crossings across the Siverskyi Donets river

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - WEDNESDAY, 11 MAY 2022, 21:47 Ukrainian soldiers have destroyed Russian troops' pontoon crossings across the Siverskyi Donets river near the village of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast.

  • The occupiers said that their hands were untied at Azovstal

    Iryna Balachuk - Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 The leader of the militants of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" Denis Pushilin has said that the occupiers now have free reign, since all civilians have left the territory of Mariupol's Azovstal plant.

  • Finland to apply to NATO 'without delay' as Russia threatens 'retaliatory steps'

    Finland’s leaders said it intended to apply for NATO membership “without delay” — prompting Russia to threaten it would “be forced to take retaliatory steps” if the Nordic country joins the Western military alliance.