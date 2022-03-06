Russia, without evidence, says Ukraine making nuclear "dirty bomb"

Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces are seen at their positions outside the settlement of Makariv near Zhytomyr
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

(Reuters) - Russian media cited an unnamed source on Sunday as saying that Ukraine was close to building a plutonium-based "dirty bomb" nuclear weapon, although the source cited no evidence.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, with the aim to "demilitarise" and "denazify" its pro-Western neighbour and prevent Kyiv from joining NATO.

The West, dismissing that rationale as a pretext, has responded with harsh sanctions on Moscow and heavy military and other aid to Kyiv.

The TASS, RIA and Interfax news agencies quoted "a representative of a competent body" in Russia on Sunday as saying Ukraine was developing nuclear weapons at the destroyed Chernobyl nuclear power plant that was shut down in 2000.

Ukraine's government has said it had no plans to rejoin the nuclear club, having given up its nuclear arms in 1994 following the break-up of the Soviet Union.

Shortly before the invasion, Putin said in a grievance-filled speech that Ukraine was using Soviet know-how to create its own nuclear weapons, and that this was tantamount to preparation for an attack on Russia.

He cited no evidence for his claim.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by William Mallard)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine dominates social media info war with Russia

    Ukraine has succeeded in dominating social media in the first days since the Russian invasion, in an intensifying information war with Moscow that Kyiv so far appears to be winning, analysts say.

  • Health professionals going to Poland

    Local health professionals heading to Poland to help Ukrainians on Monday.

  • US and Poland are in talks to deliver Soviet-era planes to Ukraine as Zelensky pleads for fighter jets

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on NATO nations to send aircraft, especially in absence of a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

  • Russia faces lasting consequences from Ukraine war, World Bank chief says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia's war in Ukraine has "horrified" the World Bank's shareholders and will have lasting consequences for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia's standing on the global stage, the global lender's president said on Friday. World Bank President David Malpass told Fox Business Network that China's reaction to the war and the Western sanctions imposed on Moscow would be influential in determining how Russia's future trade relationships develop.

  • ‘SNL’ Cold Open: Kimberly Guilfoyle Sings ‘Shallow’ For Pro-Russia Fundraiser

    Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham host 'Fox News Ukrainian Invasion Celebration Spectacular' live from Mar-a-Lago

  • Biden says most Americans can remove masks, return to work safely

    On Friday, President Biden echoed what he said in his State of the Union address, reiterating that ”most Americans can remove their masks, return to work and move forward safely,” citing desired vaccination and hospitalization rates.

  • ‘SNL’ Cold Open Takes Crack at Fox News, Trump for Putin Support

    Donald Trump, Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson and friends flooded Mar-a-Lago to raise funds for the real victims of the Ukraine invasion — the oligarchs — during Saturday Night Live, touching on everything from the Capitol riots to Harry Potter and Rihanna’s pregnancy. “I’m Tucker Carlson, and I’m like if a pair of boat shoes came to […]

  • France accuses UK of ‘lack of humanity’ after 150 Ukraine refugees turned away at Calais

    French minister writes strongly-worded letter to Priti Patel saying UK’s response ‘completely unsuitable’

  • Blinken speaks with Chinese foreign minister on Ukraine: State Dept

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Saturday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi about "Moscow's premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified war against Ukraine," a U.S. State Department spokesperson said. "The Secretary noted the world is watching to see which nations stand up for the basic principles of freedom, self-determination and sovereignty," spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement. "He underscored that the world is acting in unison to repudiate and respond to the Russian aggression, ensuring that Moscow will pay a high price," Price added.

  • Watch: Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner detained in Russia after vapes found in luggage

    Phoenix Mercury player and WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner has been jailed in Russia after vape cartridges were found in her luggage at a Moscow airport, according to multiple reports. A Russian news agency reported that Griner could spend 5 to 10 years in prison on drug smuggling charges, according to the New York Post. Credit: Federal Customs Service of Russia via Storyful

  • Ukraine war is economic catastrophe, warns World Bank

    The war will cut growth and push up living costs globally, the World Bank tells the BBC.

  • Russia has yet to bring full military force to Ukraine -Analyst

    STORY: "It's frankly miraculous that they have allowed the Ukrainian Air Force to remain operational eight days into the war, when they should have theoretically had the capabilities to ground it very early on in operations," Clark said.Russian forces in Ukraine sparked worldwide alarm on Friday (March 4) as they seized Europe's biggest nuclear power plant and Moscow blocked Facebook and some foreign media websites as it passed a "fake" news law amid mounting censure from global companies.Clark speculated the Kremlin has so far allowed cell phone towers and other operational capabilities to stay intact, because Russian President Vladimir Putin would want to retain the ability to message the Ukrainian people, directly, in an attempt to control some of the narrative."We think that's a large part of why they have continued trying to, in many ways, message to the Ukrainian people instead of frankly imposing a blackout on Ukraine through cyber attacks and other means," he said.Putin's actions have drawn almost universal worldwide condemnation and many countries have imposed heavy sanctions in an effort to squeeze the economy as the West balances punishment with avoiding a widening of the conflict.

  • Microsoft halts all sales in Russia

    Microsoft is 'suspending' all sales in Russia in response to that country's invasion of Ukraine.

  • China pledges peaceful growth of Taiwan ties, but opposes foreign interference

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese Premier Li Keqiang pledged on Saturday to advance peaceful growth in relations with Taiwan and "reunification", and said his government firmly opposes any separatist activities or foreign interference, drawing a firm rebuke from Taipei. China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has increased military activity near the island over the past two years, responding to what it calls "collusion" between Taipei and Washington, Taiwan's main international backer and arms supplier. Speaking at the opening of the annual meeting of China's parliament, Li said Beijing stands by the "one China" principle, which states Taiwan is part of China.

  • Apple presses U.S. lawmakers on dangers of 'sideloading' apps allowed by bill

    Smartphone maker Apple has written to lawmakers to dispute assertions that its concerns about the dangers of sideloading apps into phones were overblown. Sideloading, the practice of downloading apps without using an app store, is among the reforms that lawmakers hope will open up the market for apps. Congress is currently considering a bill aimed at reining in app stores run by Apple and Alphabet's Google, which would require companies to allow sideloading.

  • Kim Kardashian Speaks Out About How She’s Doing After Becoming Legally Single in Kanye West Divorce

    It didn’t take long for Kim Kardashian to hit the event circuit after having her marriage to Kanye West legally dissolved by a Los Angeles judge this Wednesday and speak about how she’s doing.

  • If You Loved "The Tinder Swindler" You Need To Watch These Shows And Movies

    Liars and scammers and fraudsters, oh my!View Entire Post ›

  • 5 things to know today about the Russia-Ukraine conflict

    The Russian invasion of Ukraine has hit day ten, with an agreement being broken and new threats emerging in the ongoing conflict. Here are five things you need to know about Saturday's news from the war:Russian troops broke cease-fire, Ukrainian officials sayAfter Russia and Ukraine agreed to a temporary cease-fire on civilian evacuation routes from two cities in southern Ukraine, Mariupol and Volnovakha, Ukrainian officials said Saturday that...

  • Ukraine War Spurs Shipments of Aluminum From China to Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities traders are racing to capture a rare profit from shipping aluminum out of China as the war in Ukraine creates flash shortages for European manufacturers who usually depend on Russian supplies.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteUkraine Update: Russia Hits Facebook, Twitter in Media CrackdownPutin’s Financial Isolation by World’s Powerful Is a Cautionary Tale for Xi

  • Just How Rich Are Elon Musk, Donald Trump and These Other Big Names?

    What do Elon Musk, Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They're all really, really rich. But do you know their actual net worths? Don't Sink The Ship: 28 CEOs That Have Saved or Sunk Major...