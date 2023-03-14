Russia won’t recognize International Criminal Court’s jurisdiction, says Kremlin spokesman

Kremlin

“We don’t recognize this court, we don’t recognize the jurisdiction of this court,” Peskov said during a press conference.

“That’s the way we treat it.”

U.S. newspaper the New York Times reported on March 13 that the ICC intends to open two war crimes cases tied to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and will seek arrest warrants for several people.

According to the NYT, the cases represent the first international charges to be brought forward since the start of the conflict and come after months of work by special investigation teams.

The cases allege that Russia abducted Ukrainian children and teenagers and sent them to Russian re-education camps, and that the Kremlin deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure.

Ukraine is calling for the creation of a special tribunal to seek justice for Russia’s crime of aggression against Ukraine. The idea is supported by the European Parliament and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

Tweeting on March 14, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said two more countries had joined the coalition for the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

“32 states are now working together to hold Russia’s top political and military leadership accountable. Putin and his associates will stand trial,” Kuleba tweeted.

According to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 64,986 criminal investigations have been opened to examine the crimes committed by Russian forces and their accomplices.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine