Russia Won’t Return Occupied Land. So Don’t Ask.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Benjamin Teitelbaum
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Henry Kissinger
    Henry Kissinger
    56th United States Secretary of State
Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty
Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty

Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger recently roiled the foreign policy community by becoming the most prominent voice urging Ukraine to pursue peace talks with Russia.

Kissinger prioritized Putin appeasement over Ukrainian victory, critics alleged, exposing his wanton priorities in the process. But critics did him a favor by ignoring the specifics of his vision.

What would a negotiated settlement look like according to Kissinger? “Ideally, the dividing line should be a return to the status quo ante,” he said, meaning Russia should withdraw to its pre-invasion borders.

Secretary of State Blinken to China: You Want to Compete? Bring It On!

At the heart of Kissinger’s call for a ceasefire, in other words, is a wildly unrealistic set of expectations, given Russia’s territorial gains that came at a great cost of blood and economic devastation at home.

What’s worse, Kissinger stands out among advocates of a ceasefire because of how much detail he was willing to offer. Most others avoid discussing specifics about the content, prospects, and consequences of their diplomatic solutions. You won’t hear meaningful details from leftist academics like Noam Chomsky, nor The New York Times editorial board, nor foreign policy experts like Charles Kupchan, nor the ragtag gang of German intellectuals urging their country’s chancellor to withhold military support for Kyiv.

Without specifics, calls for a “negotiated settlement” are mere proclamations of an ideal—but they are not part of serious political analysis and debate. And they don’t merit attention in public conversation, unless they come with clarification on the following points:

What would be different?

Five rounds of negotiations took place during the first month of the war, during which Ukraine signaled an openness to key Russian demands regarding NATO and the status of territories Russia has occupied since 2014. Those talks failed, and few commentators explain why they believe new talks stand a better chance.

Certain factors can change prospects for negotiations. The first are Ukraine’s military successes, which gutted Russia’s visions of easily imposing its will through conventional warfare.

Likewise, Western sanctions have been painful enough that Russia offered concessions in exchange for sanctions relief. Russia may be more willing to negotiate because of its military and economic setbacks. But the reverse can also become true; if, for example, Ukraine were abruptly starved of weapons to defend itself, it would turn to negotiations with a new sense of existential desperation.

Unsurprisingly, we’ve heard little acknowledgement that the fate of negotiations hinges on such factors.

What territory should Ukraine give?

Voices pushing Ukraine to trade land for peace rarely specify how much territory should be sacrificed, or where.

Russian forces currently occupy an area stretching from pieces of the Kharkiv region in Ukraine’s north, circling around the Donbas in the east, and extending along the country’s southern Black Sea coast near the city of Mykolaiv. The occupied territories include rich agricultural land, multiple seaports, and a nuclear power plant. Russia has sacrificed considerably for some of it, especially in places like Mariupol, along front lines in the Donbas, and on the outskirts of Kherson city. Putin is building local governments in some of these areas, too, and his share of the Donbas is increasing.

If this is the territory Ukraine should sacrifice, hardly anyone seems willing to say so. Kissinger came close, as did Columbia University professor Jeffrey D. Sachs who— like the former secretary of state—glibly suggests that negotiations could somehow prompt Russia to withdraw to its 2014 positions: back to the Crimean Peninsula and two regions within the Donbas.

What are the consequences of concessions?

Perhaps one reason nobody wants to talk specifically or realistically about a diplomatic solution is that it, like war, augurs horrifying prospects.

Consider a peace that leaves all occupied territory in Russian hands. In reality, this would mean Ukraine loses seaports, much of its core agricultural base, and substantial, vital energy sources. Alternatively, any deal that incentivized Russia to return to the 2014 boundaries would likely entail spectacular concessions.

Indeed, it is hard to conceive of a settlement that maintains Ukraine’s fundamental nationhood while not emboldening Russian expansionism. Rather, toleration of Putin’s land-grab or offering major bounty in exchange will likely forge a new order not simply honoring Russia’s borders, but also accepting that its foreign escapades—however immoral or poorly executed—get to succeed.

Why would an agreement hold?

To abandon military resistance in favor of diplomacy at this point is to put exceptional faith in the Russian government. This is the same government that, in recent decades, habitually invaded its neighbors while lying about its actions and intentions up to and during the operations themselves.

Forget the emotional impact of trying to engage in a dialogue with the unrepentant perpetrators of the massacre of civilians in Bucha. Can Kyiv trust a military that marched into Crimea in 2014 with unmarked uniforms; that told the world it was withdrawing its troops from Ukraine’s borders before invading this year; and whose obvious battlefield effort to take Kyiv diverged from its stated war aims?

Putin Losing Might Be Even Scarier Than Him Winning

Then there’s the long-term challenge of ideology. Western commentators seldom take seriously the depth of Russian nationalists’ assertion that Ukrainians are an artificial people maintaining an artificial state. Russia’s pseudo-religious claims to Ukraine are not only the pastime of obscure fanatics; they animated Putin’s speech at the outset of the invasion (“Modern Ukraine was entirely created by Russia,” he said). Why would this Russian leadership and intelligentsia ever affirm Ukraine’s sovereignty?

The advocates of “negotiation” should not be excused from addressing these topics.

Perhaps they think that Ukraine should be sacrificed and crimes against humanity tolerated for the sake of preventing inflation, food and energy crises, or a power vacuum in Russia. Fine. Let them then argue for it.

But the current strategy of proclaiming the consequences of war but not its alternatives amounts to little more than a petulant moan. At best, generic odes to diplomacy will be meaningless, given that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledges that the war will end in negotiations.

A more concerning prospect is that these calls will distract from the urgent task of assisting a society under heinous attack from a nuclear-armed madman.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Canada says Chinese warplanes harassed its patrol aircraft on N.Korea sanctions mission

    Canada's military has accused Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft as they monitor North Korea sanction evasions, sometimes forcing Canadian planes to divert from their flight paths. On several occasions from April 26 to May 26, aircraft of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) approached a Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CP-140 Aurora long-range patrol aircraft, the Canadian Armed Forces said in a statement on Wednesday. "In these interactions, PLAAF aircraft did not adhere to international air safety norms," the statement said.

  • South Africans take law into their own hands to drive out foreigners

    Xenophobia leads immigrants in Alexandra to live in fear.

  • Russians showed footage from test site in Russia, but said they were working "under fire from Armed Forces of Ukraine"

    WEDNESDAY, 1 JUNE 2022, 18:41 Journalists have found out that, although the Russian Ministry of Defence have been showing a propaganda video about the work of their military units on the territory of Ukraine, the video was actually made at a training ground in the Belgorod region.

  • The World’s Anti-Putin Powerhouse Is Starting to Crack

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyHitler’s Germany appeared to be unstoppable by mid-1940. It had already annexed Austria, seized on Britain and France’s appeasement policy to dismember Czechoslovakia, and subsequently conquered Poland, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and France. The only significant holdout was Britain, but its chances for survival looked tenuous at best.“Democracy in Britain is finished,” Joseph Kennedy, the U.S. ambassador in Lond

  • The White Power Mercenaries Fighting For The Lost Cause Around the World

    Russian mercenaries are the all-too-real bogeymen of the war in Ukraine. Most belong to the company known colloquially as Wagner, a quasi-corporate paramilitary group connected to the Kremlin that serves as a violent tool of Putin’s foreign policy around the world. Depending on the reports you believe, Wagner mercenaries were responsible for the execution of civilians in Bucha, have deployed tens of thousands of infantry to support the eastern offensive, or have already lost 3,000 fighters in combat.

  • Russia is on track to make more money off oil and gas exports this year than it did in 2021, and it's got the EU to thank

    Europe is a major buyer of Russian energy products, accounting for about 50% of the country's crude oil exports and 70% of its natural gas exports.

  • Cyber Command chief confirms US took part in offensive cyber operations

    U.S. Cyber Command Director Gen. Paul Nakasone confirmed for the first time that the U.S. had conducted offensive cyber operations in support of Ukraine. “We’ve conducted a series of operations across the full spectrum: offensive, defensive, [and] information operations,” Nakasone said in an interview Wednesday with Sky News, a British television news channel. Although the general…

  • Putin World Descends Into Fury Over New U.S. Rocket Delivery

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / GettyPresident Joe Biden’s latest plan to send advanced rocket launch systems to Ukraine to help defend against Russian advances is already sending Moscow into a rage. Ukrainian officials have been pleading for months for the U.S. to send the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), which will allow them to better target Russian forces from afar, but the Biden administration had held off on providing them out of a concern that the K

  • Tulsa police: Multiple people shot at medical building

    Tulsa police say multiple people were shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus Wednesday and “some unfortunately were killed."

  • Ukrainian pensioners present “biological weapon” to fight against Russia

    Ukrainian retirees, who call themselves the “Biden Division”, after U.S. President Joe Biden, presented a new “biological weapon” that is supposed to help Ukraine’s Armed Forces in their fight against Russia, in a satirical video published on YouTube on June 1.

  • By wielding different navies' aircraft carriers, NATO is showing off an 'easy to miss lever' of combat power

    Three times this year, NATO has assumed command of member navies' aircraft carriers to practice an often-overlooked capability.

  • Security Service of Ukraine: Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a large unit of Wagner Group fighters in Donbas

    Ukrainian defenders destroyed a large unit of the Wagner Group [a network of mercenaries who serve as the de facto private army of Russian President Vladimir Putin] in Donbas. Source: Security Service of Ukraine; Ukrainska Pravda's interlocutor with law enforcement agencies Details: A new telephone conversation between the invaders which was intercepted by the Security Service of Ukraine [SSU] showed that after the elimination of such an elite unit of Russian soldiers (according to a source, the

  • VA hospital denied emergency care to dying vet because staff couldn’t verify his military service

    The 60-year-old had received treatment for a heart ailment just a few months earlier at the Florida VA hospital.

  • Russians shell Lviv Oblast, continue offensive in Severodonetsk, Ukrainian forces counterattack in Kherson Oblast

    Today, June 2, is the 99th day of Ukraine's defense against a full-scale Russian invasion.

  • Meta Platforms to Ditch FB Ticker in Favor of META on June 9

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc. will change its stock ticker to META ahead of the market opening on June 9, completing a rebranding that began with a new name last year. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio ShrinkR

  • Oil Stocks Lead Charge Of Breakouts And Buy Zones In New Uptrend

    With a new uptrend underway, oil stocks like TotalEnergies and tech stocks like Synopsys set the stage for new breakouts.

  • Bear Market Rally or Start of Something Bigger?

    Is it a bear market? If you think the media, which somewhere along the line defined a bear market as down 20%, then I suppose we're not in a bear market. If my definition is correct - and there is no rule that says it is - but if it is, then we are almost 18 months into this bear market.

  • Sri Lanka Seeks to Hike Tax Rates

    Sri Lanka's new prime minister is proposing to raise tax rates in order to meet conditions for an International Monetary Fund bailout. The government is still struggling to address its worst economic crisis and with an inflation rate at record highs in May. Ruchi Bhatia reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Peter Sagan: ‘I couldn’t miss the chance to race Unbound Gravel’

    'I can't wait to be in Emporia for some serious fun with the thousands of other participants,' says three-time world champion.

  • Embarrassing technical gaffe interrupts CNN interview

    On The Lead With Jake Tapper Wednesday, Tapper was in the middle of a contentious interview with White House Director of the National Economic Council, Brian Deese, when the interview came to an abrupt end. Tapper and Deese had been discussing the shortage of baby formula in the U.S. following a plant in Michigan being forced to shut down after the deaths of two infants who had consumed the formula produced there. A whistleblower reportedly filed a complaint last fall, but the FDA didn’t act until December, and the plant wasn’t shut down until February. On top of that, President Biden wasn’t alerted to the seriousness of the issue until April. Tapper pressed Deese on the handling of the problem. “I don’t need the FDA to investigate itself to come to the judgment that they did not act quickly enough,” Tapper said. “And on behalf of all the frustrated moms and dads and guardians out there, I hope you don’t either.” As Deese delivered his response, the camera, much like the tension, came crashing down. Deese tried to catch it but couldn’t, and the feed went to black. “Our camera fell down. Okay,” Tapper said, laughing. “Brian Deese, thank you so much.”