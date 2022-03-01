Russia is the world’s disinformation superpower but right now its info war game is on the back foot

Volodymyr Zelensky shares a video in which he assures the public that he and his core cabinet will stay in Kyiv and fight the advancing Russian troops - Avalon

It was in, of all places, Iran that I was first told that the internet would topple dictators like dominos and bring democracy to the world. His name was Mohammed and he was an Iranian Kurd, which is to say that he knew something about autocracy.

It was, he told me, as we drank chai in a dormitory for foreigners when I was in Tehran studying Persian language as part of my degree, impossible to be a tyrant when the internet shone a light on the world. Nothing, he concluded, could be hidden.

I didn’t have a phrase for the beliefs Mohammad was espousing, but a while later I read American Belarusian scholar Evgeny Morozov’s book Cyber-Utopianism. This belief was, he wrote, the idea that “the internet favours the oppressed rather than the oppressor… a naive belief in the emancipatory nature of online communication that rests on a stubborn refusal to acknowledge its downside.” I remember these sentiments unspooling across my Twitter feeds many years later when the 2011 Arab Spring kicked off. It was, we were told, the end of the autocrat. The people had triumphed. Except they didn’t.

Olena and I are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia's invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens. Good will triumph. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 1, 2022

Social media proved able to mobilise numbers of people and at speeds never seen before, but its flaws lay in its strengths. It was so diffuse that the revolutions were not built around leaders. When their tyrants were overthrown the people had no one to replace them with. So the revolutions meandered into nothingness. The states fought back. The dictators returned.

Now in Ukraine, I see the same sentiments flooding my social media once again. Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has become a global pinup, and the corporeal embodiment of the plucky underdog standing up to the psychopathic tyrant. Ukraine is fighting hard, but its internet game is unstoppable. Memes, photos, tweets and shares are smashing the Russian state online – while the latter has to make do with propaganda channels like RT pumping out palpable nonsense about how things are going.

Story continues

But it’s still early days. I remember my time covering the war when it began in 2014. I remember that while Ukrainians uploaded photos of Russian military hardware crossing the border, the Russians eventually came to use that same technology to hunt down Ukrainians in the occupied east and to confuse and distort and muddy all of their actions, not least the huge disinformation campaign that accompanied their downing of Malaysian flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in July 2014.

Russia is the world’s disinformation superpower – no one uses social media for malign purposes better than the Kremlin. Right now, its info war game is on the back foot – as, it appears, is its ear on the ground.

But make no mistake, both will recover soon. And when they do, both the Ukrainians – and we - must make sure we are prepared.

David Patrikarakos is the author of War in 140 Characters: How Social Media Is Reshaping Conflict in the Twenty-First Century. Buy now from Telegraph Books for £25 or call 0844 871 1515