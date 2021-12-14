Russia yet to hand over all data for COVID vaccine's WHO approval - Kremlin

FILE PHOTO: A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has still not handed over all the information needed for its flagship Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to be approved by the World Health Organisation because of differences in regulatory standards, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Moscow rushed to approve the Sputnik V shot for domestic use last year, but it has still not been certified by either the WHO or the European Medicines Agency, the EU's drug regulator.

Asked what was causing the delay, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the certification process was under way.

"There is indeed some information that needs to be provided for certification that we have not yet provided because we had a different understanding of what exactly the information should be and how it should be presented," he said.

"We have different standards and so on. So we are gradually adapting to these requirements and we hope for a positive result from this work."

Russia has approved four vaccines for use domestically and no other shots are available for use in the country. Some Russians have taken to travelling abroad to get vaccinated.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Afghan Fulbright semi-finalists anxiously await State Dept. update on program

    Maryam Jami, 23, an attorney in Herat, Afghanistan, who calls herself a "mini-human rights activist," still dreams of obtaining her Masters of Law in the United States as a Fulbright scholar next year, pinning the program as both a venue to her own dreams and a tool for a better future for Afghanistan. "For me, the Fulbright was just my dream -- and my actual path to my dreams," Jami told ABC News in a video call from her home in Herat. Jami planned on studying comparative and international law and taking that training after one year back to Afghanistan to help aid women and refugees.

  • 7 more deaths due to COVID-19 reported in NH

    Seven more people have died in New Hampshire of COVID-19 as active cases and hospitalizations have fallen somewhat from their recent record highs.

  • Man whose wife won legal bid to have his Covid treated with ivermectin dies

    Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic medication, mostly administered to livestock

  • Pfizer Covid vaccine offers 70 per cent protection against hospitalisation with omicron

    Two shots of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine provides 70 per cent protection against hospitalisation, according to a major real-world study from South Africa analysing the impact of the omicron variant.

  • China's Brii says its COVID-19 antibody cocktail retains activity against Omicron

    China's Brii Biosciences said on Sunday lab studies showed that its COVID-19 antibody cocktail retained activity against the Omicron variant, although one of the antibodies showed a substantial drop in activity when tested alone. Test details for the dual-antibody treatment, which last week became the first approved COVID-19 antibody cocktail in China, would not be available until publication in a scientific journal, but results from three independent labs showed similar pattern, Brii chief executive Hong Zhi said on Monday.

  • Dow industrials, S&P 500 book worst day in about 2 weeks as omicron jitters resurface ahead of key Fed decision

    U.S. stock benchmarks on Monday declined ahead of the start of the final gathering of the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2021 and as investors continued to wrestle with concerns about omicron, as the variant spread in parts of Europe, causing full and partial lockdowns. The Dow Jones Industrials Average fell nearly 320 points, or 0.9%, to 35,651. The S&P 500 index also closed down 0.9% to reach 4,668, falling below 4,700. Both benchmarks registered their worst daily declines since Dec. 1, FactSet data

  • Chile election poll shows race tightening as polarized showdown nears

    Chile's presidential election race is tightening ahead of a polarized runoff on Sunday, with ultra-conservative Jose Antonio Kast narrowing the gap to leftist former student leader Gabriel Boric as the two compete for key middle ground votes. A private survey from pollster Cadem, seen by Reuters, showed Kast with 36% of the voting intention, just 3-points behind Boric, half the gap there had been at the end of last month shortly after the Nov. 21 first round vote.

  • Pfizer vaccine protecting against hospitalisation in South Africa Omicron wave - study

    JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -Two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine appear to have given 70% protection against hospitalisation in South Africa in recent weeks, according to a major real-world study which suggests weaker efficacy against the new Omicron variant. The study released on Tuesday by South Africa's largest private health insurance administrator, Discovery Health, was based on more than 211,000 positive COVID-19 test results. Around 78,000 of those results from Nov. 15 to Dec. 7 were attributed to Omicron. The 78,000 results are not confirmed Omicron cases, meaning the study cannot offer conclusive findings about the variant labelled "of concern" by the World Health Organization and reported in more than 60 countries.

  • Germany wants EU sanctions slapped on Bosnian Serb leader

    The European Union should slap sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik for his efforts to get Serb-dominated areas in Bosnia to secede from the Balkan country, Germany's new foreign minister said Monday. Annalena Baerbock, who took office last week, told reporters in Brussels that the situation in Bosnia-Herzegovina was “worrying” and the Bosnian Serb secession attempts were “unacceptable.” “For me personally, this means (...) that the existing sanctions regime should now also be used against Mr. Dodik," Baerbock said after a meeting of EU foreign ministers, where she pressed for the measures to be imposed.

  • Iran Doubles Down on Access for Monitors as Nuclear Talks Teeter

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalIran said it won’t allow United Nations nuclear inspectors to access a centrifuge workshop which was sabotaged earlier this year, as diplomats warn that time is running out to save a landmark deal that had capped the Islamic Re

  • Germany: 8 convicted over illegal data center in bunker

    A German court on Monday convicted eight people over their role in a data processing center installed at a former military bunker that hosted sites dealing in drugs and other illegal activities. The data center at the former bunker in Traben-Trarbach, a picturesque town on the Mosel River in western Germany, was raided and shut down in September 2019. It was set up as what investigators described as a “bulletproof hoster,” meant to conceal illicit activities from authorities’ eyes.

  • Scholz Pledges to Defend Ukraine Gas Exports Against Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised that his government will “do everything” to ensure that natural gas continues to flow through Ukraine and prevent Russia from using its Nord Stream 2 pipeline to cripple the former Soviet republic’s economy.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe 15 Best Beers We D

  • Five District 186 teachers, employees among plaintiffs in class action lawsuit filed Monday

    Eighty-eight teachers and school employees filed suit against school districts and Gov. Pritzker over masks and vaccinations in Sangamon County Court

  • Pearl Harbor and the Capacity for Surprise

    Commentary: Lesson from Pearl Harbor: The West remains vulnerable to surprise attack, for many of the same reasons.

  • Pfizer stock closes at record after $6.7 billion takeover of Arena; deal ‘makes strategic sense to us,’ analyst says

    Pfizer Inc. said Monday it has agreed to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. in a deal with a value of about $6.7 billion, sending Pfizer shares to their highest close ever, and Arena shares to their largest one-day gain.

  • Scientist in South Africa says Omicron "may have" peaked in Johannesburg

    Dr. Tulio Oliveira, who leads the team that first reported the Omicron variant, says it "may have" reached its peak in Johannesburg.

  • Germany plans to ease testing for those with COVID-19 booster - draft

    Germany's new health minister wants to exempt people who have had a booster vaccination from having to take a coronavirus test before entering some leisure facilities, according to a document drafted by his ministry. The proposal, to be discussed by Health Minister Karl Lauterbach and ministers from Germany's 16 federal states on Tuesday, is aimed at encouraging people to get a booster shot and relieving testing capacity. However, a negative test result would still be required to enter hospitals and care homes to help protect more vulnerable people, according to the draft, reviewed by Reuters.

  • The Troubling Consequences of Seeing Muslims as a Racial Group

    How can a country supposedly founded on principles of religious freedom be so quick to support policies that violate the civil rights of Muslims? The Racial Muslim proposes an answer: that some American politicians and institutions have perpetuated a narrative that Islam is not a religion, and thus doesn’t deserve such protections. In this view, Islam is instead a political ideology, and Muslims—in reality worshippers from diverse racial backgrounds—are viewed as a racial group, subject to racist discrimination. This phenomenon is different from religious bigotry, which tends to focus on theological arguments about why a particular set of beliefs is wrong, the book argues; here, Aziz sees a situation in which Muslims as a group are assigned a set of negative traits, such as the false notions that they are inherently untrustworthy, uncivilized and violent.

  • Putin and Xi to discuss 'aggressive' talk from U.S. and NATO, Kremlin says

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss tensions in Europe and "aggressive" U.S. and NATO rhetoric during a video call on Wednesday, the Kremlin said. "The situation in international affairs, especially on the European continent, is very, very tense right now and requires discussion between allies," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, referring to Moscow and Beijing. "We see very, very aggressive rhetoric on the NATO and U.S. side, and this requires discussion between us and the Chinese." Russia has cultivated closer ties with China as its relations with the West have worsened, and Putin has used the partnership as a way of balancing U.S. influence while striking lucrative deals, especially on energy.

  • Sister cheers as Georgia soldier chosen for Medal of Honor

    Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe will be the first Black U.S. service member to receive the Medal of Honor since Vietnam.