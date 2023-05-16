Russian accused of ransomware attacks, including on Passaic County police department

Federal law enforcement officials on Tuesday said they are offering up to $10 million for information that could lead to the arrest of a Russian national linked to hundreds of ransomware attacks, including one on Prospect Park's Police Department.

Officials with the Department of State said Mikhail Pavlovich Matveev is wanted in connection with hundreds of internet-based scams designed to extort money from U.S.-based victims. He has been charged by federal officials with conspiring to transmit ransom demands, conspiring to damage protected computers and intentionally damaging protected computers, court records show. If convicted, he faces over 20 years in prison.

Matveev's alleged victims included hospitals, nonprofits and government agencies, said Kenneth A. Polite, Jr., the assistant U.S. attorney general.

The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C was targeted, officials said, as was the small Prospect Park Police Department in eastern Passaic County. The latter was targeted on June 25, 2020, when Matveev and co-conspirators allegedly deployed LockBit ransomware to hijack the department's computer systems and extort money from the local government.

Matveev is also accused of working from Russia with co-conspirators using ransomware variants Hive and Babuk. In total, Matveev is accused of amassing roughly $200 million in ransom from about 2,800 victims.

“The FBI is steadfast in our commitment to disrupting cybercriminals like Matveev,” said Bryan Vorndran, assistant director of the FBI’s Cyber Division. “The FBI will continue to impose costs on cyber adversaries through our joint collaboration with our private sector and international partners, and we will not tolerate these criminal acts against American citizens.”

The case against Matveev is being investigated by the FBI Newark Field Office’s Cyber Crimes Task Force. Assistance has been provided by the Jersey City Police Department, New Jersey State Police the Newark IRS criminal investigation unit and others, records show.

Officials said victims of LockBit, Babuk, or Hive ransomware should contact their local FBI field office for further information. Additional information on ransomware, including the LockBit, Babuk, and Hive variants, can be found at StopRansomware.gov. Information on Matveev can be sent to tips.fbi.gov or RewardsForJustice.net.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Russian hacker wanted for Prospect Park NJ police attack