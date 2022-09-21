Russian activists announce nationwide anti-mobilization protests

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin

Activists call on Russians to join protests across Russia at 7 p.m. local time.

“Vladimir Putin has just announced a partial mobilization in Russia,” the Vesna activists tweeted.

“This means thousands of Russian men – our fathers, brothers and husbands – will be thrown into the meat grinder of war. What will they die for? What will mothers and children be shedding tears for?”

Activists have also vowed to announce venues in Moscow and St. Petersburg in the nearest time. At the same time, the regions have been called to independently choose sites for the protests.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin early on Sept. 21 declared a partial mobilization in Russia and his readiness to use nuclear weapons in the event of a “threat to the territorial integrity” of Russia.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that 300,000 reservists would be called up during the partial mobilization.

Earlier, on Sept. 20, the Russian State Duma, the Kremlin’s rubber-stamp parliament, rushed through votes introducing the concepts of “mobilization,” “martial law,” and “armed conflict” into Russia’s Criminal Code.

Now in Russia, desertion, absence from service and voluntary surrender will be punished more severely.

