Russian agent detained in Donetsk Oblast faces life for tracking Ukrainian frontline positions

A Russian agent who traveled up to 100 kilometers a day gathering information on Ukrainian military positions near the frontline cities of Avdiivka and Maryinka in Donetsk Oblast has been detained, Ukraine’s SBU security service reported on Telegram on Jan. 11.

The 33-year-old resident of Novohrodivka, who posted anti-Ukraine messages on social media, was recruited online by an FSB officer in October 2023.

Read also: SBU detains traitor who facilitated Russian invaders’ escape from Kherson

The woman used public transportation to travel to various settlements in the region, including Kurakhove, Myrnohrad, Selydove, Novohrodivka, and Mykhailivka, in order to identify and record Ukrainian positions. She then transmitted this information to her Russian handlers in the form of text messages and electronic map notations via an anonymous messaging app. In return, she received monetary "rewards" on her bank card.

The enemy used the information to plan military operations, in particular rocket and artillery attacks on Ukrainian troops. However, the SBU’s prompt actions against the suspected traitor allowed them to secure Ukrainian military positions and transportation routes, the SBU said.

On the basis of the evidence collected, the SBU informed the detainee that she was suspected of high treason committed under martial law. She faces life imprisonment.



Read also: Russia spreads false rumors of mass conscription in Kyiv, Ukraine says

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine