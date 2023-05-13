Russian air defence shot down its helicopter in Bryansk Oblast

According to Russian media, a helicopter allegedly crashed in Bryansk Oblast due to an engine fire, although people heard the explosion before the fall. Some media outlets write about two crashed helicopters.

Source: TASS; RBC; Ostorozno, Novosti (Beware, news)

Details: It is reported that a helicopter crashed in Bryansk Oblast, in the city of Klintsy.

Initially, it was reported that the helicopter was shot down; people heard an explosion before it fell.

Later, the Kremlin media wrote that the fall was due to an engine fire.

Russia still needs to recognise the helicopter's affiliation.

Later, the news channel Ostorozno, Novosti (Beware, news) reported that two helicopters crashed: one of them fell in Klintsy itself, the other near the village of Suretsky Muravei.

The propagandists have not yet confirmed the second helicopter.

Update: Propagandists posted images from the helicopter crash site.

They write that, judging by the camouflage and the presence of a rescue parachute, the helicopter "most likely" belongs to the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!