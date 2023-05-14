Russian air defenses shot down Russian aircraft over Bryansk Oblast, Ukraine’s Air Force says

In the Bryansk Oblast of the Russian Federation, two planes and two helicopters fell almost simultaneously

"That’s what it was," Ihnat said in reply to the suggestion that Russian air defense could have caused the downing of the Russian aircraft.

“It's a black day for (Russian) aviation, they (the Russians) have recognized it, there is even an analysis of who is to blame, who they are going to fire and punish for this mess that is happening. It's nice to read such news from the enemy.”

He said that the strike group of helicopters and airplanes that went down in Bryansk Oblast was on its way to launch another attack with guided bombs on Ukrainian settlements in the north.

Ihnat added that it could be as many as five, not four, Russian aircraft that went down.

"They are talking about a third helicopter, so five in total, probably," said the Air Force spokesman.

“Actually, they ran into some trouble. They wanted to bomb our civilians, our peaceful regions.”

On May 13, Russian Mi-8 military helicopters and Su-34 and Su-35 fighters crashed almost simultaneously in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, killing their crews.

This was reported by Russian state media and posted on social media by eyewitnesses, but the Russian authorities did not officially comment on the incidents or the number of lost aircraft.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine