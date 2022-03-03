Russian air space closure means millions in extra costs -Lufthansa CEO

The International Air Transport Association holds its Annual General Meeting in Boston
BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said routing flights to avoid Russian air space will increase costs for the German flagship carrier by a single-digit million-euro amount per month.

"Some long-haul planes are now up to 15 hours in the air to reach countries like China, Japan, South Korea," said Spohr during a call with journalists on Thursday.

He said higher fuel costs would be partly offset by ceased royalties to Russia for overflights and that some passenger flights to Asia were worth operating due to cargo capacity.

Passenger flights in Asia made up less than 2% of available seat kilometers due to ongoing travel restrictions in China and other Asian countries, a steep drop from the 20% they made up before the coronavirus pandemic hit the industry, Spohr said, who described the impact as small.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. plans to begin testing vaccinated retail staff twice a week for Covid-19, a step toward dropping its mask requirement for employees.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedBillionaire Usmanov’s Superyacht Said to Be Seized in GermanyThe company