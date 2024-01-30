Russian airborne commander and two militants captured after battle near Robotyne charged by SBU

Ukraine’s SBU security service has pressed treason charges against three militants who fought against Ukraine in the Zaporizhzhya sector and are currently in Ukrainian captivity, the SBU press service reported on Jan. 30.

Among the suspects is the commander of a division of the 108th Air Assault Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces, which stormed Robotyne.

According to the investigation, the suspects voluntarily joined the ranks of the occupying army in 2023. In particular, the commander of the 108th Air Assault Regiment lived in the temporarily occupied Zhdanivka, Donetsk Oblast, until 2014, and then moved to Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.

He signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense in October 2023.

Read also: SBU arrests Russian spy plotting strikes on Ukrainian positions for treason

Another of the turncoats is a native of Makiyivka, Donetsk Oblast, who joined Russia’s 234th Air Assault Regiment.

The Third suspect is a resident of the temporarily occupied Horlivka, who voluntarily joined the 71st Motorized Rifle Regiment of Russia in August.

The SBU notes that the suspects described the executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian troops. The defendants face life imprisonment in Ukraine.

The SBU reported on Jan. 30 that the rector of a church in the Vinnytsia diocese of the Moscow Patriarchate was sentenced to two years in prison because he called Russian aggression a "civil war" and praised “DPR” terrorists Aleksandr Zakharchenko, Givi, and Motorola.

Read also: Church leader exposed as collaborator for ‘blessing’ Luhansk annexation, aiding war on Ukraine - SBU

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine