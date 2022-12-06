Russian airfield hit, day after drone strikes on bases

17
JAMEY KEATEN
·3 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A fire that broke out at an airport in Russia’s southern Kursk region that borders Ukraine was the result of a drone attack, the regional governor said Tuesday, a day after Moscow blamed Kyiv for drone strikes on two air bases deep inside Russia and launched a new wave of missile strikes on Ukrainian territory. Kursk Governor Roman Starovoy said in a Telegram post that the drone attack ignited an oil reservoir in the area of Kursk airport and the blaze was being contained by crews at the scene.

Ukrainian officials have not formally confirmed carrying out the drone attacks, maintaining their apparent policy of deliberate ambiguity as they have done in the past when it comes to high-profile attacks on Russian targets.

Presidential adviser Mikhail Podolyak taunted Moscow in comments on Twitter.

“If something is launched into other countries’ airspace, sooner or later unknown flying objects will return to the point of departure,” Podolyak wrote. “The earth is round.”

The unprecedented attacks in Russia — more than 500 kilometers (300 miles) from the border with Ukraine — threatened a major escalation of the nine-month war. One of the airfields houses bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

The attacks also exposed the vulnerability of some of Russia’s most strategic military sites, raising questions about the effectiveness of their air defenses.

Russia's Defense Ministry said three Russian servicemen were killed and four others wounded by debris, and that two aircraft were slightly damaged.

The ministry didn’t say where the drones had originated. But Russian military bloggers said they likely were launched by Ukrainian scouts, and argued that the strikes had inflicted serious reputational damage on Moscow.

The attacks on the Engels base in the Saratov region on the Volga River and the Dyagilevo base in the Ryazan region in western Russia were part of Ukraine’s efforts to curtail Russia’s long-range bomber force, the ministry said.

The Engels base hosts Tu-95 and Tu-160 nuclear-capable strategic bombers that have been involved in strikes on Ukraine. Dyagilevo houses tanker aircraft used for mid-air refueling.

In a daily intelligence update on the war in Ukraine, Britain’s Defense Ministry said Russia was likely to consider the base attacks as “some of the most strategically significant failures of force protection since its invasion of Ukraine.”

It said the bombers would likely be dispersed to other airfields.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian authorities will “take the necessary measures” to enhance protection of key facilities in view of the latest Ukrainian attacks.

Speaking in a conference call with reporters Tuesday, Peskov said that “the Ukrainian regime’s course for continuation of such terror attacks poses a threat.”

Peskov reaffirmed that Russia sees no prospects for peace talks now, adding that “the Russian Federation must achieve its stated goals.”

Russia, meanwhile, maintained intense attacks on Ukrainian territory, shelling towns overnight near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant that left more than 9,000 homes without running water, local Ukrainian officials said.

The towns lie across the Dnieper river from the nuclear plant, which was seized by Russian forces in the early stages of the war. Russia and Ukraine have for months accused each other of shelling at and around the plant.

The head of Ukraine’s northern Sumy region, which borders Russia, said that Moscow launched over 80 missile and heavy artillery attacks on its territory. Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said the strikes damaged a monastery near the border town of Shalyhyne.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Russia unleashes missiles across Ukraine, drones hit bases deep inside Russian territory

    Ukraine said Russia destroyed homes in the southeast and knocked out power in many areas with a new volley of missiles on Monday, while Moscow said Ukrainian drones had attacked two air bases deep inside Russia hundreds of miles from front lines. A new missile barrage had been anticipated in Ukraine for days and it took place just as emergency blackouts were due to end, with previous damage repaired. The strikes plunged parts of Ukraine back into freezing darkness with temperatures now firmly below zero Celsius (32 Fahrenheit).

  • Blasts at military airbases deep inside Russia were Ukrainian drone attacks, Moscow says

    Explosions hit the Engels airbase near Saratov and an airfield near Ryazan deep inside Russia on Monday after a Ukrainian drone attack, Moscow said.

  • Ukraine’s General Staff discloses details of Russia’s latest mass missile strike

    Ukraine’s General Staff has disclosed details of the latest Russian mass missile strike on the country, which Russia launched on Dec. 5.

  • Strikes on Russian air bases anger Russian military bloggers and ‘spoil’ attack on Ukraine – ISW

    Russia’s pro-war community was so angry with the strikes on strategic Russia’s air bases that the it gave only a muted welcome to latest wave of missile strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure on Dec. 5, U.S. think tank the Institute of the Study of War has said.

  • Russia deploys defence missile system on Kuril island near Japan

    Japan lays claim to the Russian-held southern Kuril islands, which Tokyo calls the Northern Territories, a territorial row that dates to the end of World War Two, when Soviet troops seized them from Japan. The Russian Bastion systems, which have missiles with a flight range of up to 500 km (310 miles), were deployed on the island of Paramushir, the Russian defence ministry said on Monday.

  • Ukraine remains in darkness as Russia attacks Kyiv

    Russian media outlets are also reporting explosions at two military airbases that reportedly house Russian bomber planes.

  • Ukrainian long-range drone attacks expose Russian air defences

    KYIV/NOVOSOFIIVKA, Ukraine (Reuters) -A third Russian airfield was ablaze on Tuesday from a drone strike, a day after Ukraine demonstrated an apparent new ability to penetrate hundreds of kilometers deep into Russian air space with attacks on two Russian air bases. Officials in the Russian city of Kursk, located closer to Ukraine, released pictures of black smoke above an airfield in the early morning hours of Tuesday after the latest strike. It came a day after Russia confirmed it had been hit by what it said were Soviet-era drones - at Engels air base, home to Russia's fleet of giant strategic bombers, and in Ryazan, just a few hours drive from Moscow.

  • Russia says Ukraine drones hit air bases, as it fires heavy barrage of missiles

    The unprecedented attack in Russia threatened a major escalation of the nine-month war because it hit an airfield housing bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

  • Ukrainian defenders hit two Russian command posts General Staff

    On the 285th day of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian aircraft carried out five strikes on clusters of manpower and weapons of the Russian troops; Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery hit two command posts, eight clusters of manpower and one more crucial facility of the Russians.

  • Ukraine shoots down 60 out of 70 incoming Russian missiles

    Out of 70 long-range cruise missiles Russia used in its latest attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, at least 60 were intercepted mid-flight, Ukrainian Air Force said in a Telegram post on Dec. 5.

  • Russia claims Kyiv hit its air bases, fires more missiles

    Ukrainian drones struck two air bases deep inside Russian territory, the Kremlin said Monday, shortly before Russian forces unleashed a massive missile barrage in Ukraine that struck homes and buildings and killed civilians. The unprecedented attack in Russia threatened a major escalation of the nine-month war because it hit an airfield housing bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons. President Vladimir Putin has threatened to use all available means to defend his land, a remark many have interpreted to include nuclear weapons.

  • Ukraines air defence system shot down over 60 Russian missiles out of over 70 launched on 5 December

    Ukrainian Air Defence Forces shot down more than 60 missiles fired by Russia on the territory of Ukraine on Monday, 5 December. Source: message of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram Quote: "In total, more than 70 missiles were launched.

  • Latvia cancels licence of exiled Russian television station TV Rain

    VILNIUS (Reuters) -Latvia has cancelled the licence of Russian independent television station TV Rain after the company was branded a threat to national security, the state broadcasting regulator said on Tuesday. The liberal-leaning TV Rain, or Dozhd, shifted to broadcasting from Latvia and other countries in July, after being forced to shut its Moscow studio following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, the station has courted controversy recently and was fined 10,000 euros ($10,500) by the regulator on Friday for displaying a map of Russia which included occupied Crimea and for calling Russian troops in Ukraine "our army".

  • Ukraine news – live: Putin’s latest missile assault will bring rolling blackouts to Kyiv, says Zelensky

    Zelensky says 60 of over 70 missiles fired by Moscow were downed

  • Russian military gear insufficient for harsh winters, leads to soldiers dying from hypothermia

    Russian forces in Ukraine are reportedly dying of hypothermia because the gear and clothing they are outfitted with is insufficient for the cooling weather in Ukraine.

  • Ukraine’s allies are letting Russia off the hook

    A price cap on Russian oil is supposed to starve the warring nation of desperately needed revenue. But so far that's not happening.

  • Indonesia earthquake: Powerful 6.2-magnitude tremor hits Bali and Java

    This is the second earthquake to hit Indonesia in less than a week

  • Russia reportedly asked Israel not to hold up transfer of equipment from Syria to Ukraine

    Russia has reportedly requested that Israel not intervene or impede its efforts to transfer military equipment from Syria to Ukraine, the Israeli Times of Israel online newspaper reported on Dec. 4.

  • Ukraine needs to exploit winter conditions to beat Russia, says ISW

    Ukraine intends to continue its successful counter-offensives in the winter, U.S. think tank the Institute forthe Study of War (ISW) wrote in their update on Russian aggression for Dec. 4.

  • Satellite Images Show Bomber Aviation Unit at Russian Airbase Before Explosion

    Satellite imagery taken days before an explosion at an airbase in Engels, Russia, on December 5, shows an active bomber aviation unit at the base.Maxar collected satellite imagery on December 3 and 4 showing activity at and near the Engels airbase, which houses a heavy bomber aviation unit primarily comprised of Tu-95 (Bear) and Tu-60 (Blackjack) bomber aircraft, Maxar said.The first two images show an overview of the airfield and part of the flight line, while the last two images show flight activity of two Tu-95 bombers, Maxar said.Russia’s Ministry of Defense said Ukraine carried out strikes at Dyagilevo military base, in the Ryazan region, and Engels airfield, in the Saratov region. As a result of the strikes, three Russian military personnel were killed and two aircraft were damaged.Russia said it carried out a “massive strike” on Ukrainian military control systems, communication centers, as well as energy and military units on Monday afternoon. Credit: Maxar Technologies via Storyful