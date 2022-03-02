Russian airstrike hits well-known Holocaust memorial in Ukraine, killing at least five
"This is beyond humanity," Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says in response to Russian airstrikes aimed at a Ukrainian cultural site.
Startling new claims in Russia's war on Ukraine by the head of Ukraine's defense intelligence agency.
The posting of the videos showing captured troops raised questions about whether Ukraine had violated Article 13 of the Geneva Conventions.
The Chechen special-forces team sent to assassinate Zelensky was "directly destroyed," a Ukrainian defense official said.
“How can anyone with any understanding of the world call Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine ‘genius’ and ‘very savvy,'" the former Republican governor asked.
Seven words for Putin to worry about are painted into the street in the Lithuanian capital.
Russia has been accused of using thermobaric weapons, also called vacuum bombs, in Ukraine. If true, it could be "a war crime," the White House said.
In an apparent attempt to avoid combat, some Russian troops have punched holes in their vehicles' gas tanks, a Pentagon official said, according to the New York Times.
The world’s highest-ranked Ukrainian tennis player, Elina Svitolina, announced today that due to the Russian invasion of her country, she would not play a “match against Russian or Belarussian [sic] tennis players until our organizations take this necessary decision.” That decision, she said, should be for the ATP, WTA and ITF to treat Russian players […]
"So if anybody thinks that Putin wouldn't use something that he's got that is unusual and cruel, think again," Hill said.