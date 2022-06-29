Russian airstrike on Ukrainian shopping mall a 'new war crime,' Macron says: Live Ukraine updates

French President Emmanuel Macron denounced Russia’s fiery airstrike on a crowded shopping mall in Ukraine as a "new war crime" Tuesday and vowed the West’s support for Kyiv would not waver, saying Moscow “cannot and should not win” the war.

“Russia cannot and should not win,” he said. He called Monday’s attack on the mall “a new war crime.” said Macron at the end of the G-7 summit in Germany. He called Monday’s attack on the mall “a new war crime.”

The strike, which officials say killed at least 18 people, was one of the "most defiant acts of terrorism in European history," Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. It was part of an unusually intense barrage of Russian fire across Ukraine, including in the capital, Kyiv, that renewed international attention as the war drags on.

Zelenskyy also urged the U.N. to establish an international tribunal to investigate Russia’s action in Ukraine.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said warplanes fired missiles at a nearby depot containing Western weapons that caught fire. Ukraine officials deny the depot held weapons and say the mall itself was hit by the missile.

Latest developments

►Ukraine will start trading electricity with European countries this week via the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity. Ukraine was previously part of the Integrated Power System that also includes Russia and Belarus

Deal lifts Turkish objection to Sweden, Finland joining NATO

Turkey has agreed to withdraw its objection to Sweden and Finland joining NATO, a breakthrough that bolsters the alliance amid Europe’s worst security crisis in decades following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“We now have an agreement that paves the way for Finland and Sweden to join NATO,” Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday at a summit in Madrid, hailing the "historic decision.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had voiced opposition to granting the two Nordic countries membership, insisting they change their stance on Kurdish rebel groups that Turkey considers terrorists.

NATO admission requires a unanimous vote from member states, and after weeks of negotiations it appears to have been achieved. Finnish President Sauli Niinistö said Tuesday the three countries’ leaders had signed a joint agreement to break the impasse.

