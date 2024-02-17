Russian airstrikes against Kupiansk injure 5 civilians

Russia attacked Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast with aerial bombs on the afternoon of Feb. 17, injuring at least five people and damaging residential buildings, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

Kupiansk, a crucial logistics juncture that was temporarily occupied by Russia in 2022, is coming under renewed pressure by Moscow's troops.

According to prosecutors, Russian forces carried out the attack at 1:20 p.m. local time, targeting residential areas of the city.

One bomb hit a two-story apartment building, reportedly injuring two women aged 88 and 67.

Several people have been trapped under another house hit by a Russian projectile. Prosecutors said at around 5 p.m. that one woman was rescued from the building's debris, suffering injuries.

Authorities reported later that two men, aged 69 and 44, were also confirmed as injured.

According to a local police chief, Russian forces dropped at least 12 bombs on the city.

Russia launched air strikes against Kupiansk also at 2 a.m., injuring a 75-year-old man and 71-year-old woman.

